Two Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN+/Hulu
- Tuesday Eastern Conference Matchup Between New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu
- Thursday St. Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu
- The Point Continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- 40 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL season continues this week with two exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, starting Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET as the Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey Devils, led by Jesper Bratt, take on the 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthersand Sam Reinhart, who currently sit atop the Atlantic Division after recently netting their seventh straight win.
On Thursday at 7:30 p.m., the St. Louis Blues travel east for an interconference matchup against the Buffalo Sabres and Tage Thompson at KeyBank Center.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+/Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, Nov. 12
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point hosted by John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes and Arda Öcal cover top storylines from around the league.
|Host: John Buccigross
Analysts: Kevin Weekes, Arda Öcal
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes, Emily Kaplan, Arda Öcal
|Thursday, Nov. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: John Buccigross, Ray Ferraro
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
