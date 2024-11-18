Two Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday in Prime Time: Central Division Matchup Between Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday Matchup Between Defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu

The Point Continues Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

37 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL season continues this week with two exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, starting Tuesday in prime time at 8 p.m. ET when the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov, who sit second in Central Division rankings, face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

Thursday, the puck drops at 8:30 p.m. for an interconference matchup between the defending Stanley Cup Champion and Atlantic Division leading Florida Panthers and Matthew Tkachuk as they face the Chicago Blackhawks and Connor Bedard at United Center.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+/Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tuesday, Nov. 19 6:30 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point The Point hosted by Arda Öcal alongside Emily Kaplan cover top storylines from around the league. Host: Arda Öcal Reporter: Emily Kaplan 8 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, Emily Kaplan Thursday, Nov. 21 8:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy,Kevin Weekes

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

