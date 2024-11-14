UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic | Saturday, Nov. 16
Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV
10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card
8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, FX, Hulu & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ & Hulu, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
UFC PPV action returns this weekend from New York City with UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic. The signature event featuring a historic showdown between two legends of the sport for the UFC men’s heavyweight championship, will be live from “The World’s Most Famous Arena”, Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish).
The prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, FX, Hulu & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 beginning at 8 p.m., with the early prelims available on ESPN+, Hulu and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 at 6 p.m.
Matt Kenny, ESPN VP, Programming & Acquisitions on the addition of FX & Hulu to UFC 309 Coverage
“We are thrilled to once again bring fans expanded access to a signature UFC event across FX and Hulu. With our UFC collaboration and the reach of The Walt Disney Company platforms, we continue to find creative and impactful ways to maximize exposure for UFC PPV Prelims and meet fans where they are.”
Main Event
- One of the greatest UFC fighters of all time meets one of the greatest UFC heavyweights ever when current champion Jon Jones and No. 8 Stipe Miocic collide in a historic main event showdown between two future hall of famers over a year in the making. Jones (27-1), who holds some of the most significant UFC records in history including the most title fight wins, looks for his first championship defense at heavyweight since stepping up to the division after his storied run at light heavyweight in his 17th-consecutive UFC title bout. Miocic (20-4), who has defended the heavyweight title more than anyone in UFC history and holds six victories over fighters who have held the championship, brings his own iconic legacy into the Octagon as he looks to regain the belt for a third time.
Co-Main Event
- The co-main event features a heated, five-round rematch between two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC men’s lightweight division with No. 2 Charles Oliveira going head-to-head with No. 7 Michael Chandler. Oliveira (34-10), the 14-year UFC veteran who holds records for most finishes and submissions, defeated Chandler in their 2021 title fight and went on to defend the belt two more times. Oliveira now looks to take the next step in his journey towards reclaiming the lightweight throne. Chandler (23-8), a former NCAA DI All-American wrestler and The Ultimate Fighter season 31 coach, returns to the Octagon for the first time since 2022 looking to make a statement against Oliveira and send a message to the rest of the division that he’s ready for a title opportunity.
Additional PPV Card Highlights
- Three-time NCAA DI wrestling champion and Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Bo Nickal (6-0) looks to remain undefeated and continue his rise in the men’s middleweight division against UFC veteran Paul Craig (17-8-1), both holding 100% finish rates.
- 9 women’s flyweight contender Viviane Araujo (12-6) takes on Dana White’s Contender Series alum, No. 11 Karine Silva (18-4), as Silva looks to extend her nine-fight overall win streak and remain undefeated in the Octagon.
- In a 165 lbs. catchweight battle of recent Dana White’s Contender Series alums, Mauricio Ruffy (10-1) and James Llontop (14-4) face off, as Ruffy, who has 10 KOs in 10 career wins, looks to continue his five-fight overall win streak.
DC’s Ultimate Breakdown
- Former two-division champion and ESPN UFC analyst Daniel Cormier breaks down the biggest things to watch in the epic main event between Jones and Miocic, leveraging his personal experience and takeaways from past battles with each fighter, focusing on their distinctive strengths and styles. Available now on ESPN MMA YouTube.
On the Call
- Jon Anik will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thu.,
11/14
|5 p.m.
|UFC 309 Press Conference: Jones vs. Miocic
|ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|8 p.m.
|UFC: Camino al Octágono
|ESPN Deportes
|Fri.,
11/15
|11:30 a.m.
|UFC 309 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Jones vs. Miocic
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|UFC 309 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Jones vs. Miocic
|ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Jones vs. Miocic
|ESPN2
|Sat.,
11/16
|6 p.m.
|UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic (Early Prelims)
|ESPN+ & Hulu, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|8 p.m.
|UFC 309 Presented by Bud Light: Jones vs. Miocic (Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, FX, Hulu & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|10 p.m.
|UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic (Main Card)
|ESPN+ PPV
(English & Spanish)
|1 a.m.*
|UFC 309 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Jones vs. Miocic
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10 p.m.
|Main
|Jon Jones (C) vs. Stipe Miocic
|UFC Men’s Heavyweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
|Undercard
|Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig
|Undercard
|Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva
|Undercard
|Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop
|8 p.m.
|Feature
|Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee
|Undercard
|Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
|Undercard
|Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson
|Undercard
|David Onama vs. Roberto Romero
|6 p.m.
|Feature
|Marcin Tybura vs. Jhonata Diniz
|Undercard
|Mickey Gall vs. Ramiz Barhimaj
|Undercard
|Bassil Hafez vs. Oban Elliott
|Undercard
|Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura
