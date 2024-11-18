Week 13 of College Football Across ESPN Platforms Welcomes 16 Ranked Teams in Action, Plus SEC on ABC Tripleheader
Week 13 of college football features nearly 100 matchups across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+, ACCNX and ESPN Radio this week, including 16 Top 25 squads from the Week 12 CFP rankings featured on ESPN platforms.
ABC presents another SEC on ABC tripleheader, led by ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One as No. 10 Alabama and Oklahoma face off in Norman. ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call the clash at 7:30 p.m. ET. At 3:30 p.m., No. 3 Texas welcomes Kentucky to the friendly confines of The Forty on ABC and ESPN Radio. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will feature on the TV call while Roxy Bernstein, Max Starks and Mike Peasley will be live on the radio broadcast. At noon, No. 11 Ole Miss faces a tough road test against Florida in The Swamp. The Gators, coming off an upset of LSU in Gainesville, look to play spoiler to the Rebs’ postseason hopes. Bob Wischusen, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath are set for the ABC call.
ESPN and ESPN2 boast ranked teams in all three windows Saturday. No. 6 BYU takes on the streaking Arizona State Sun Devils at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor on the mic from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. At noon on the network, No. 9 Miami hosts Wake Forest with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich announcing the ACC action. In primetime, No. 15 Texas A&M travels to Auburn to face the Tigers at 7:30 p.m., as Dave Flemming, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden have the call.
ESPN2 sees No. 14 SMU on the road at Virginia at noon Saturday, as Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis are on the call from Charlottesville. At 4 p.m., No. 19 Louisville hosts Pittsburgh with Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony team up to announce the action. At 8 p.m., Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore and Lauren Sisler are on the mic from Manhattan to call No. 16 Kansas State vs. Cincinnati.
SEC Network notches a trio of ranked teams on its airwaves Saturday. In primetime, No. 22 LSU hosts Vanderbilt with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call at 7:45 p.m. At 4:15 p.m., No. 23 Missouri hits the road against Mississippi State as Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang announce the action. At 12:45 p.m., No. 12 Georgia hosts Massachusetts in non-conference play. Dave Neal, Max Starks and Ashley ShahAhmadi are set for the SECN early afternoon presentation.
Other highlighted matchups include:
- No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State | Saturday, 11:30 a.m. | ESPN Radio
- Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
- NC State at Georgia Tech | Thursday, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
- Temple at UTSA | Friday, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
- Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
- Yale at Harvard | Saturday, Noon | ESPNU
- Eric Frede, Jack Ford
- 140th meeting of The Game
ESPN+ Spotlight
Week 13 on ESPN+ is highlighted by a trio of ABC simulcasts: No. 11 Ole Miss at Florida, Kentucky at No. 3 Texas and No. 10 Alabama at Oklahoma. Additionally, SEC home action featuring No. 7 Tennessee (1 p.m., Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Marilyn Payne) and No. 21 South Carolina (4 p.m., Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein) is set for the platform, with both matchups simulcast on SEC Network+. The Big 12 boasts a pair of conference clashes exclusively on ESPN+: at 3 p.m., Arizona takes on TCU with Richard Cross and Barrett Brooks on the call. At 3:30 p.m., Oklahoma State hosts Texas Tech featuring James Westling and Jay Sonnhalter announcing the action.
17 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 13 will make appearances on ESPN+, including four matchups with ranked teams on each side of the ball: No. 1 North Dakota State vs. No. 4 South Dakota, No. 10 Montana vs. No. 2 Montana State, No. 3 South Dakota State vs. No. 18 Missouri State, and No. 11 Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 25 Tennessee State. Other ranked teams appearing on ESPN+ this week include No. 6 Incarnate Word, No. 8 Idaho, No. 9 Mercer, No. 12 Abilene Christian, No. 13 Illinois State, No. 16 Tarleton State, No. 17 Jackson State, No. 21 South Carolina State and No. 24 UT Martin, in addition to eight NCAA Division III first round games. Full ESPN+ schedule.
ESPN College Football Schedule and Commentator Assignments for Week 13
Rankings shown are Week 12 CFP Rankings
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Tue, Nov 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Central Michigan
Noah Reed, Craig Haubert
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Miami (Ohio)
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPN
|Wed, Nov 20
|7 p.m.
|Ohio at Toledo
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo at Eastern Michigan
Justin Kutcher, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Thu, Nov 21
|7 p.m.
|SE Louisiana at Nicholls
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|NC State at Georgia Tech
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|Fri, Nov 22
|7 p.m.
|Temple at UTSA
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2
|Sat, Nov 23
|11:30 a.m.
|No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN Radio
|Noon
|No. 11 Ole Miss at Florida
Bob Wischusen, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC/ESPN+
|Noon
|Wake Forest at No. 9 Miami
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|Noon
|No. 14 SMU at Virginia
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Yale at Harvard
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPNU
|Noon
|UConn at Syracuse
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey
|ACC Network
|Noon
|Cornell at Columbia
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Lafayette at Lehigh
|ESPN+
|Noon
|East Tennessee State at VMI
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Brown at Dartmouth
|ESPN+
|Noon
|NCAA DIII First Round:
Mt. St. Joseph (Ohio) at John Carroll (Ohio)
|ESPN+
|Noon
|NCAA DIII First Round:
Ursinus College at King’s (Pa.)
|ESPN+
|Noon
|NCAA DIII First Round: Maryville (Tenn.) at Berry
|ESPN+
|Noon
|NCAA DIII First Round: Alfred State at Endicott
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Holy Cross at Georgetown
|ESPN+
|12:45 p.m.
|Massachusetts at No. 12 Georgia
Dave Neal, Max Starks, Ashley ShahAhmadi
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|UTEP at No. 7 Tennessee
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Marilyn Payne
|ESPN+/SECN+
|1 p.m.
|Eastern Illinois at Tennessee Tech
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Liberty
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|San Diego at Morehead State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Butler at Presbyterian
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Pennsylvania at Princeton
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Murray State at Southern Illinois
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|North Dakota at Illinois State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Merrimack at Fordham
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Colgate at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Drake at Stetson
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Howard at Morgan State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|North Carolina Central at Delaware State
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|NCAA DIII First Round:
Northwestern-St. Paul at Wisconsin-La Crosse
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|NCAA DIII First Round:
Mary Hardin-Baylor (TX) at Trinity University (TX)
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|NCAA DIII First Round: Bethel (MN) at Coe
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at Florida State
Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+/ACCNX
|1:30 p.m.
|Norfolk State at South Carolina State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Rice at UAB
Justin Kutcher, Dave Steckel
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Ball State
Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Montana at Montana State
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Western Illinois
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|North Dakota State at South Dakota
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Indiana State at Northern Iowa
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Davidson at Valparaiso
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at East Texas A&M
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Chattanooga at Austin Peay
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|New Mexico State at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|James Madison at App State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
Ryan Urquhart, Patrick Murray, Natalie Kalibut
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Arizona at TCU
Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Lindenwood at UT Martin
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Cal Poly at Weber State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|South Dakota State at Missouri State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Western Carolina at Samford
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Furman at Mercer
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Northwestern State at Houston Christian
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at Tarleton State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Utah Tech at Southern Utah
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Prairie View A&M at Alabama State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Jackson State at Alcorn State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Florida International at Kennesaw State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|UL Monroe at Arkansas State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|South Alabama at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|NCAA DIII First Round:
Pomona-Pitzer at Whitworth
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Kentucky at No. 3 Texas
TV: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Max Starks, Mike Peasley
|ABC/ESPN+/
ESPN Radio
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 6 BYU at Arizona State
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|UCF at West Virginia
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Stanford at California
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
James Westling, Jay Sonnhalter
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida Classic: Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|East Carolina at North Texas
Ted Emrich, LaDarrin McLane, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Tulsa at South Florida
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at No. 19 Louisville
Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Wofford at No. 21 South Carolina
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein
|ESPN+/SECN+
|4 p.m.
|Louisiana Tech at Arkansas
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPN+/SECN+
|4 p.m.
|Northern Colorado at Portland State
|ESPN+
|4:15 p.m.
|No. 23 Missouri at Mississippi State
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|4:30 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee State
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Troy at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|UC Davis at Sacramento State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Idaho at Idaho State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Georgia State at Texas State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Alabama at Oklahoma
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC/ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 15 Texas A&M at Auburn
Dave Flemming, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Marshall at Old Dominion
Courtney Lyle, Leger Douzable
|ESPNU
|7:45 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at No. 22 LSU
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Cincinnati at No. 16 Kansas State
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Duke
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Lamar at McNeese
|ESPN+