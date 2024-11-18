Week 13 of College Football Across ESPN Platforms Welcomes 16 Ranked Teams in Action, Plus SEC on ABC Tripleheader

Week 13 of college football features nearly 100 matchups across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+, ACCNX and ESPN Radio this week, including 16 Top 25 squads from the Week 12 CFP rankings featured on ESPN platforms.

ABC presents another SEC on ABC tripleheader, led by ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One as No. 10 Alabama and Oklahoma face off in Norman. ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call the clash at 7:30 p.m. ET. At 3:30 p.m., No. 3 Texas welcomes Kentucky to the friendly confines of The Forty on ABC and ESPN Radio. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will feature on the TV call while Roxy Bernstein, Max Starks and Mike Peasley will be live on the radio broadcast. At noon, No. 11 Ole Miss faces a tough road test against Florida in The Swamp. The Gators, coming off an upset of LSU in Gainesville, look to play spoiler to the Rebs’ postseason hopes. Bob Wischusen, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath are set for the ABC call.

ESPN and ESPN2 boast ranked teams in all three windows Saturday. No. 6 BYU takes on the streaking Arizona State Sun Devils at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor on the mic from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. At noon on the network, No. 9 Miami hosts Wake Forest with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich announcing the ACC action. In primetime, No. 15 Texas A&M travels to Auburn to face the Tigers at 7:30 p.m., as Dave Flemming, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden have the call.

ESPN2 sees No. 14 SMU on the road at Virginia at noon Saturday, as Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis are on the call from Charlottesville. At 4 p.m., No. 19 Louisville hosts Pittsburgh with Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony team up to announce the action. At 8 p.m., Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore and Lauren Sisler are on the mic from Manhattan to call No. 16 Kansas State vs. Cincinnati.

SEC Network notches a trio of ranked teams on its airwaves Saturday. In primetime, No. 22 LSU hosts Vanderbilt with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call at 7:45 p.m. At 4:15 p.m., No. 23 Missouri hits the road against Mississippi State as Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang announce the action. At 12:45 p.m., No. 12 Georgia hosts Massachusetts in non-conference play. Dave Neal, Max Starks and Ashley ShahAhmadi are set for the SECN early afternoon presentation.

Other highlighted matchups include:

No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State | Saturday, 11:30 a.m. | ESPN Radio Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons

NC State at Georgia Tech | Thursday, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.

Temple at UTSA | Friday, 7 p.m. | ESPN2 Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Yale at Harvard | Saturday, Noon | ESPNU Eric Frede, Jack Ford 140 th meeting of The Game



ESPN+ Spotlight

Week 13 on ESPN+ is highlighted by a trio of ABC simulcasts: No. 11 Ole Miss at Florida, Kentucky at No. 3 Texas and No. 10 Alabama at Oklahoma. Additionally, SEC home action featuring No. 7 Tennessee (1 p.m., Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Marilyn Payne) and No. 21 South Carolina (4 p.m., Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein) is set for the platform, with both matchups simulcast on SEC Network+. The Big 12 boasts a pair of conference clashes exclusively on ESPN+: at 3 p.m., Arizona takes on TCU with Richard Cross and Barrett Brooks on the call. At 3:30 p.m., Oklahoma State hosts Texas Tech featuring James Westling and Jay Sonnhalter announcing the action.

17 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 13 will make appearances on ESPN+, including four matchups with ranked teams on each side of the ball: No. 1 North Dakota State vs. No. 4 South Dakota, No. 10 Montana vs. No. 2 Montana State, No. 3 South Dakota State vs. No. 18 Missouri State, and No. 11 Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 25 Tennessee State. Other ranked teams appearing on ESPN+ this week include No. 6 Incarnate Word, No. 8 Idaho, No. 9 Mercer, No. 12 Abilene Christian, No. 13 Illinois State, No. 16 Tarleton State, No. 17 Jackson State, No. 21 South Carolina State and No. 24 UT Martin, in addition to eight NCAA Division III first round games. Full ESPN+ schedule.

ESPN College Football Schedule and Commentator Assignments for Week 13

Rankings shown are Week 12 CFP Rankings