Week 13 of College Football Across ESPN Platforms Welcomes 16 Ranked Teams in Action, Plus SEC on ABC Tripleheader

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago

Week 13 of college football features nearly 100 matchups across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+, ACCNX and ESPN Radio this week, including 16 Top 25 squads from the Week 12 CFP rankings featured on ESPN platforms.

ABC presents another SEC on ABC tripleheader, led by ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One as No. 10 Alabama and Oklahoma face off in Norman. ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call the clash at 7:30 p.m. ET. At 3:30 p.m., No. 3 Texas welcomes Kentucky to the friendly confines of The Forty on ABC and ESPN Radio. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will feature on the TV call while Roxy Bernstein, Max Starks and Mike Peasley will be live on the radio broadcast. At noon, No. 11 Ole Miss faces a tough road test against Florida in The Swamp. The Gators, coming off an upset of LSU in Gainesville, look to play spoiler to the Rebs’ postseason hopes. Bob Wischusen, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath are set for the ABC call.

ESPN and ESPN2 boast ranked teams in all three windows Saturday. No. 6 BYU takes on the streaking Arizona State Sun Devils at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, featuring Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor on the mic from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. At noon on the network, No. 9 Miami hosts Wake Forest with Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich announcing the ACC action. In primetime, No. 15 Texas A&M travels to Auburn to face the Tigers at 7:30 p.m., as Dave Flemming, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden have the call.

ESPN2 sees No. 14 SMU on the road at Virginia at noon Saturday, as Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis are on the call from Charlottesville. At 4 p.m., No. 19 Louisville hosts Pittsburgh with Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony team up to announce the action. At 8 p.m., Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore and Lauren Sisler are on the mic from Manhattan to call No. 16 Kansas State vs. Cincinnati.

SEC Network notches a trio of ranked teams on its airwaves Saturday. In primetime, No. 22 LSU hosts Vanderbilt with Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic on the call at 7:45 p.m. At 4:15 p.m., No. 23 Missouri hits the road against Mississippi State as Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang announce the action. At 12:45 p.m., No. 12 Georgia hosts Massachusetts in non-conference play. Dave Neal, Max Starks and Ashley ShahAhmadi are set for the SECN early afternoon presentation.

Other highlighted matchups include:

  • No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State | Saturday, 11:30 a.m. | ESPN Radio
    • Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
  • NC State at Georgia Tech | Thursday, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
    • Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
  • Temple at UTSA | Friday, 7 p.m. | ESPN2
    • Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
  • Yale at Harvard | Saturday, Noon | ESPNU
    • Eric Frede, Jack Ford
    • 140th meeting of The Game

ESPN+ Spotlight
Week 13 on ESPN+ is highlighted by a trio of ABC simulcasts: No. 11 Ole Miss at Florida, Kentucky at No. 3 Texas and No. 10 Alabama at Oklahoma. Additionally, SEC home action featuring No. 7 Tennessee (1 p.m., Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Marilyn Payne) and No. 21 South Carolina (4 p.m., Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein) is set for the platform, with both matchups simulcast on SEC Network+. The Big 12 boasts a pair of conference clashes exclusively on ESPN+: at 3 p.m., Arizona takes on TCU with Richard Cross and Barrett Brooks on the call. At 3:30 p.m., Oklahoma State hosts Texas Tech featuring James Westling and Jay Sonnhalter announcing the action.

17 of the FCS Top 25 Coaches’ Poll in Week 13 will make appearances on ESPN+, including four matchups with ranked teams on each side of the ball: No. 1 North Dakota State vs. No. 4 South Dakota, No. 10 Montana vs. No. 2 Montana State, No. 3 South Dakota State vs. No. 18 Missouri State, and No. 11 Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 25 Tennessee State. Other ranked teams appearing on ESPN+ this week include No. 6 Incarnate Word, No. 8 Idaho, No. 9 Mercer, No. 12 Abilene Christian, No. 13 Illinois State, No. 16 Tarleton State, No. 17 Jackson State, No. 21 South Carolina State and No. 24 UT Martin, in addition to eight NCAA Division III first round games. Full ESPN+ schedule.

ESPN College Football Schedule and Commentator Assignments for Week 13
Rankings shown are Week 12 CFP Rankings

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Tue, Nov 19 7:30 p.m. Western Michigan at Central Michigan
Noah Reed, Craig Haubert		 ESPN2
  8 p.m. Northern Illinois at Miami (Ohio)
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox		 ESPN
Wed, Nov 20 7 p.m. Ohio at Toledo
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. Buffalo at Eastern Michigan
Justin Kutcher, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
Thu, Nov 21 7 p.m. SE Louisiana at Nicholls ESPN+
  7:30 p.m. NC State at Georgia Tech
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
Fri, Nov 22 7 p.m. Temple at UTSA
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN2
Sat, Nov 23 11:30 a.m. No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN Radio
Noon No. 11 Ole Miss at Florida
Bob Wischusen, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath		 ABC/ESPN+
Noon Wake Forest at No. 9 Miami
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
Noon No. 14 SMU at Virginia
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis		 ESPN2
Noon Yale at Harvard
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPNU
Noon UConn at Syracuse
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey		 ACC Network
Noon Cornell at Columbia ESPN+
Noon Lafayette at Lehigh ESPN+
Noon East Tennessee State at VMI ESPN+
Noon Brown at Dartmouth ESPN+
Noon NCAA DIII First Round:
Mt. St. Joseph (Ohio) at John Carroll (Ohio)		 ESPN+
Noon NCAA DIII First Round:
Ursinus College at King’s (Pa.)		 ESPN+
Noon NCAA DIII First Round: Maryville (Tenn.) at Berry ESPN+
Noon NCAA DIII First Round: Alfred State at Endicott ESPN+
12:30 p.m. Holy Cross at Georgetown ESPN+
12:45 p.m. Massachusetts at No. 12 Georgia
Dave Neal, Max Starks, Ashley ShahAhmadi		 SEC Network
1 p.m. UTEP at No. 7 Tennessee
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Marilyn Payne		 ESPN+/SECN+
1 p.m. Eastern Illinois at Tennessee Tech ESPN+
1 p.m. Western Kentucky at Liberty ESPN+
1 p.m. San Diego at Morehead State ESPN+
1 p.m. Butler at Presbyterian ESPN+
1 p.m. Pennsylvania at Princeton ESPN+
1 p.m. Murray State at Southern Illinois ESPN+
1 p.m. North Dakota at Illinois State ESPN+
1 p.m. Merrimack at Fordham ESPN+
1 p.m. Colgate at Bucknell ESPN+
1 p.m. Drake at Stetson ESPN+
1 p.m. Howard at Morgan State ESPN+
1 p.m. North Carolina Central at Delaware State ESPN+
1 p.m. NCAA DIII First Round:
Northwestern-St. Paul at Wisconsin-La Crosse		 ESPN+
1 p.m. NCAA DIII First Round:
Mary Hardin-Baylor (TX) at Trinity University (TX)		 ESPN+
1 p.m. NCAA DIII First Round: Bethel (MN) at Coe ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Charleston Southern at Florida State
Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly		 ESPN+/ACCNX
1:30 p.m. Norfolk State at South Carolina State ESPN+
2 p.m. Rice at UAB
Justin Kutcher, Dave Steckel		 ESPN+
2 p.m. Bowling Green at Ball State
Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry		 ESPN+
2 p.m. Montana at Montana State ESPN+
2 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Western Illinois ESPN+
2 p.m. North Dakota State at South Dakota ESPN+
2 p.m. Indiana State at Northern Iowa ESPN+
2 p.m. Davidson at Valparaiso ESPN+
2 p.m. Incarnate Word at East Texas A&M ESPN+
2 p.m. North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky ESPN+
2 p.m. Chattanooga at Austin Peay ESPN+
2:30 p.m. New Mexico State at Middle Tennessee ESPN+
2:30 p.m. James Madison at App State ESPN+
3 p.m. Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
Ryan Urquhart, Patrick Murray, Natalie Kalibut		 ESPN+
3 p.m. Arizona at TCU
Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks		 ESPN+
3 p.m. Lindenwood at UT Martin ESPN+
3 p.m. Cal Poly at Weber State ESPN+
3 p.m. Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona ESPN+
3 p.m. South Dakota State at Missouri State ESPN+
3 p.m. Western Carolina at Samford ESPN+
3 p.m. Furman at Mercer ESPN+
3 p.m. Northwestern State at Houston Christian ESPN+
3 p.m. Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin ESPN+
3 p.m. Central Arkansas at Tarleton State ESPN+
3 p.m. Utah Tech at Southern Utah ESPN+
3 p.m. Prairie View A&M at Alabama State ESPN+
3 p.m. Jackson State at Alcorn State ESPN+
3 p.m. Florida International at Kennesaw State ESPN+
3 p.m. UL Monroe at Arkansas State ESPN+
3 p.m. South Alabama at Southern Miss ESPN+
3 p.m. NCAA DIII First Round:
Pomona-Pitzer at Whitworth		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Kentucky at No. 3 Texas
TV: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Max Starks, Mike Peasley		 ABC/ESPN+/
ESPN Radio
3:30 p.m. No. 6 BYU at Arizona State
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN
3:30 p.m. UCF at West Virginia
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport		 ESPNU
3:30 p.m. Stanford at California
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
James Westling, Jay Sonnhalter		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Florida Classic: Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. East Carolina at North Texas
Ted Emrich, LaDarrin McLane, Smacker Miles		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Tulsa at South Florida
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson		 ESPN+
4 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 19 Louisville
Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN2
4 p.m. Wofford at No. 21 South Carolina
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlein		 ESPN+/SECN+
4 p.m. Louisiana Tech at Arkansas
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox		 ESPN+/SECN+
4 p.m. Northern Colorado at Portland State ESPN+
4:15 p.m. No. 23 Missouri at Mississippi State
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
4:30 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee State ESPN+
5 p.m. Troy at Louisiana ESPN+
5 p.m. UC Davis at Sacramento State ESPN+
6 p.m. Idaho at Idaho State ESPN+
7 p.m. Georgia State at Texas State ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 10 Alabama at Oklahoma
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe		 ABC/ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 15 Texas A&M at Auburn
Dave Flemming, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden		 ESPN
7:30 p.m. Marshall at Old Dominion
Courtney Lyle, Leger Douzable		 ESPNU
7:45 p.m. Vanderbilt at No. 22 LSU
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
8 p.m. Cincinnati at No. 16 Kansas State
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Duke
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle		 ACC Network
8 p.m. Lamar at McNeese ESPN+

 

