“Who’s Got it Better Than Us!?” SportsCenter Special to Highlight the Harbaugh Brothers in Run Up to Monday Night Football Showdown

Special to be Available Throughout the Weekend Across Multiple ESPN Platforms, Including ESPN+, YouTube and ESPN2

Adam Schefter Leads Conversation with John and Jim Harbaugh; Speaks with parents, Jack and Jackie Harbaugh as New Stories Come to Light

Brothers to Meet on Monday Night Football on Nov. 25; First Time Facing-Off Since Super Bowl XLVII

As Thanksgiving week approaches, ESPN will lean into the familial holiday with the debut of a new SportsCenter Special profiling the relationship of John and Jim Harbaugh. This new SC Special will premiere just days before the brothers go head-to-head in the third iteration of ‘The Harbaugh Bowl,’ when John’s Ravens play Jim’s Chargers on Monday Night Football, with ultimate family bragging rights on the line.

The 30-minute program, which will air on ESPN2 and be available on-demand, will delve into the Harbaughs’ upbringing – and inside their childhood home – with untold tales from John, Jim, and their parents, Jack and Jackie Harbaugh, on a myriad of topics, including:

The Most Significant Harbaugh Bowl : Jack and Jackie reflect on what it was like having their two sons faceoff in Super Bowl XLVII – with Jackie revealing her special request to the Commissioner.

: Jack and Jackie reflect on what it was like having their two sons faceoff in Super Bowl XLVII – with Jackie revealing her special request to the Commissioner. Super Bowl XLVII Postgame : The brothers disagree on how Jack spent the evening after the Ravens hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

: The brothers disagree on how Jack spent the evening after the Ravens hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Coaching Inspiration: The brothers divulge what impresses them about each other’s coaching style and work ethic.

The brothers divulge what impresses them about each other’s coaching style and work ethic. Brotherly Love: The brothers talk about their relationship growing up and how hard they competed as kids, including playing on the same football team.

The brothers talk about their relationship growing up and how hard they competed as kids, including playing on the same football team. Harbaughisms: The brothers explain the origins of their family’s famous sayings.

ESPN NFL senior insider Adam Schefter interviewed John and Jim for the SC Special at March’s annual league meetings. Schefter later sat down with the family matriarch and patriarch, Jack and Jackie, this past summer.

Where to Catch the SportsCenter Special

The SC Special will be available through multiple options, including on ESPN+ and YouTube following its debut on ESPN2.

ESPN2 showings can be found here (all times ET):

Friday, Nov. 22, 12 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 22, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m.

Clips of the SC Special will be shown across ESPN studio programming throughout the weekend, including on Sunday NFL Countdown (10 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN) and Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m., ESPN).

Family Affair on Monday Night Football

After receiving a special glimpse into the brothers’ journey to becoming successful NFL head coaches, fans will see John and Jim meetup on the gridiron for Week 12 of Monday Night Football as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers (8 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+). This marks the first time in nearly 12 years the brothers have coached against each other, the last time being February 3, 2013, when the Ravens beat the 49ers (where Jim coached from 2011-14) in Super Bowl XLVII.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will be on the call from SoFi Stadium for the AFC showdown, which will also air on ESPN2 as part of the popular Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli. Prior to kickoff, Monday Night Countdown’s Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Jason Kelce, Marcus Spears and Schefter will get fans ready for the game. The pregame show will include a sit-down interview between Michelle Beisner-Buck and former Raven, and current Charger, running back J.K. Dobbins.

Before Monday Night Countdown, NFL Live (3-5 p.m. ET) will originate from SoFi Stadium, with Clark, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Spears and Rutledge breaking down all of Sunday’s action and previewing the ensuing matchup.