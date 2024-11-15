WNBA Draft Lottery Special Live on ESPN this Sunday, November 17 at 5 p.m. ET

ESPN presents special coverage of the WNBA Draft Lottery 2025 presented by State Farm this Sunday, November 17 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. Live from the Bristol studios, the 30-minute show will be hosted by Andraya Carter, joined by ESPN analyst Carolyn Peck, former WNBA head coach and GM and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer.

Representatives from each of the four teams taking part in the 24th annual WNBA Draft Lottery will be present in-studio including the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, Dallas Wings’ Maddy Siegrist, Los Angeles Sparks’ Rickea Jackson and Washington Mystics’ Aaliyah Edwards. WNBA Head of League Operations Bethany Donaphin will reveal the results of the Lottery during ESPN’s coverage.

ESPN will air the 30-minute, WNBA Draft Lottery 2025 presented by State Farm special at 5 p.m. ET, following its presentation of the TCU vs. North Carolina State women’s basketball game. The WNBA Draft Lottery special will explain the lottery process, preview the top prospects, and provide in-depth discussion and analysis.

This marks the 13th consecutive year that ESPN platforms present the WNBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm.

The No. 1 overall picks have combined to produce:

40 WNBA Championships, including 4 each from Sue Bird, Tina Thompson, Seimone Augustus and Maya Moore.

14 MVPs, with Lauren Jackson and A’ja Wilson winning 3 each, and Candace Parker and Breanna Stewart winning 2 each.

135 All-Star selections: Sue Bird had 13 selections and Diana Taurasi has 11, the 1st and 2nd most all-time, respectively.

Lottery odds are based on the two-year (2023 and 2024) cumulative records of the four teams that did not make the playoffs in the most recent season. With a cumulative record of 25-55, the Sparks will have the most assigned combinations (442 out of 1,000) and are guaranteed at least the third pick.

Dallas and Chicago, each of whom posted a combined record of 31-49 over the past two seasons, will each have 227 chances out of 1,000. Additionally, as a result of a February 2023 trade, Dallas has the right to swap first round picks with Chicago, which it will exercise if Chicago’s first round pick is above Dallas’ first round pick after the drawing.

Washington, 33-47 over the past two seasons, has 108 chances out of 1,000 to win the top pick.

