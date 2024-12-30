ABC Hockey Saturday Returns This Week with Noon Face Off Between New York Rangers at Washington Capitals

Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu

Toronto Maple Leafs Face New York Islanders Thursday on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu at 7:30 p.m. ET

ABC Sunday Matchup Between New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks at 3 p.m.

44 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+ Highlighted by Three Boston Bruins Appearances This Week Including Bruins and New York Rangers on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, starting Thursday, January 2, between the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders for an Eastern Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET.

ABC Hockey Saturday returns this week with a Metropolitan Division battle between top defenseman Adam Fox and the New York Rangers against the Washington Capitals and Alex Ovechkin who continues his chase for the all-time goals record at 12 p.m. (simulcast on ESPN+).

Exclusive game action continues Sunday on ABC and ESPN+ between Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks hosting the New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin at 3 p.m. ET.

Exclusive NHL games on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Thursday, January 2 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Kevin Weekes Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, AJ Mleczko Saturday, January 4 12 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ New York Rangers at Washington Capitals Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban Sunday, January 5 3 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Ryan Callahan Reporter: Leah Hextall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, Ray Ferraro

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu

What’s going on with Connor Bedard?

Tuesday: Sights, sounds and entrances at the NHL Winter Classic

Wednesday: Standouts and surprises from the group stage of the World Junior Championship (ESPN+ Premium Content)

Thursday: Top prospects to watch in the medal round of the World Junior Championship (ESPN+ Premium Content)

Friday: How to fix the New York Rangers (ESPN+ Premium Content)

Friday: Updated NHL Power Rankings

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]