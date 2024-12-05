All-ACC Women’s College Cup and Men’s College Championship Quarterfinals on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

All-ACC Women’s College Cup on ESPNU and ESPN+

ESPNU and ESPN+ will carry the first Women’s College Cup with four teams – Duke, Florida State, Wake Forest, and Stanford – from one conference. The back-to-back semifinals are on Friday, and the title game is on Monday. Highlights:

The most successful team in women’s college soccer with 22 national championships, North Carolina , and the nation’s leading goal scorer, Kate Faasse, are looking for the program’s first title since 2012.

, and the nation’s leading goal scorer, Kate Faasse, are looking for the program’s first title since 2012. Duke is seeking the program’s first women’s soccer national championship. U.S. U-19 Women’s National Team player Mia Oliaro leads the Blue Devils.

is seeking the program’s first women’s soccer national championship. U.S. U-19 Women’s National Team player Mia Oliaro leads the Blue Devils. Three-time national women’s soccer champions, Stanford University won its last title in 2019 and is returning to the final four for the second straight year. Star player Andrea Kitahata leads the team with 24 points this season.

won its last title in 2019 and is returning to the final four for the second straight year. Star player Andrea Kitahata leads the team with 24 points this season. Wake Forest is in the Women’s College Cup for the second time in the program’s history. The Demon Deacons first appeared in the competition in 2011. Forward Caiya Hanks’ 33 points lead the team.

2024 Women’s College Cup schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Dec. 6 5 p.m. ET Semifinal #1

Stanford vs. Wake ForestJenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey ESPNU, ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET Semifinal Studio Show

Sebastian Salazar, Marion Crowder ESPNU, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. ET Semifinal #2

North Carolina vs. Duke

Jenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey ESPNU, ESPN+ Mon, Dec. 9 7 p.m. ET Championship Match

Jenn Hildreth, Lori Lindsey ESPNU, ESPN+

*Subject to change





2024 Men’s College Soccer Championship: Quarterfinal Round

On Saturday, ESPN+ will exclusively present all four quarterfinal matches of the 2024 NCAA Division One Men’s Soccer Championship. The Men’s College Cup semifinals will be available on ESPNU and ESPN+ on Friday, December 13 at 5 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET. The Championship match is set for Monday, December 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

2024 NCAA D1 Men’s College Soccer Championship schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Dec. 7 3 p.m. ET Quarterfinal #1

Massachusetts vs. Denver ESPN+ 3 p.m. ET Quarterfinal #2

Vermont vs. Pittsburgh ESPN+ 5 p.m. ET Quarterfinal #3

Wake Forest vs. Ohio State ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET Quarterfinal #4

Marshall vs. SMU ESPN+ Fri, Dec. 13 5 p.m. ET Semifinal #1 ESPNU, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. ET Semifinal #2 Mon, Dec. 16 8 p.m. ET Championship Match ESPN2

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

