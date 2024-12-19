All Five Star-Studded NBA Christmas Games on ABC, ESPN, Disney+ and ESPN+

Icon vs. Icon: LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors in Primetime

Academy Award and Grammy Award-Winning Actress and Recording Artist Jennifer Hudson to Star in Special Broadcast Open

Two Editions of NBA Countdown Hosted by Malika Andrews; Special Interview with Stephen Curry

14 Consecutive Hours of Live NBA Coverage

ESPN will exclusively produce more than 14 consecutive hours of live NBA coverage this Christmas – Wednesday, December 25. The star-studded, five-game Christmas slate, presented by State Farm, will be available on more platforms than ever, including ABC, ESPN, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Christmas games

The action tips off at noon ET when Disney, ESPN and the NBA present Dunk the Halls – the first real-time, animated NBA game as an alt-cast for the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks contest. The alt-cast will be a live recreation of the Knicks vs. Spurs game, emanating from Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park on the iconic Main Street, USA. The special presentation will feature Mickey and Friends, animated commentators Drew Carter and Monica McNutt, and Daisy Duck as the sideline reporter. For more information on Dunk the Halls, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

The traditional broadcast of the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks game will air simultaneously with Ryan Ruocco calling the action alongside analyst Cory Alexander and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth.

Action continues at 2:30 p.m. when the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards visit the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić in a matchup featuring two of the NBA’s top young stars. Mark Jones will provide commentary with analyst Jay Bilas and reporter Jorge Sedano. At 5 p.m., the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum host the Philadelphia 76ers and Paul George. Dave Pasch, analyst Tim Legler and reporter Katie George will serve as the broadcast team.

It’s icon vs. icon in primetime as the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James visit the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry at 8 p.m. Mike Breen will call the game with analysts Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson and reporter Lisa Salters.

In the Christmas nightcap, the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant host the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić at 10:30 p.m. in a matchup pitting two NBA Champion stars against each other. Michael Grady will provide commentary alongside analyst Stephanie White and reporter Angel Gray.

NBA Countdown

NBA Countdown Presented by Door Dash will tip off all of the Christmas action with a one-hour show from 11 a.m. – noon on ESPN. Malika Andrews hosts NBA Countdown with Stephen A. Smith, Bob Myers, Kendrick Perkins and Shams Charania. The show will lead into the Spurs vs. Knicks game at noon. NBA Countdown Presented by Papa John’s will air from 7:30-8 p.m. on ABC prior to the Lakers vs. Warriors game. Andrews will conduct a special sit-down interview with Stephen Curry that will air throughout the day. Additionally, Andrews will lead halftime coverage for all five of ESPN’s Christmas games.

Jennifer Hudson

Academy Award and Grammy Award-winning actress and recording artist Jennifer Hudson will star in ESPN’s Christmas broadcast open throughout the day. Hudson’s Christmas single “Santa for Someone” will be featured.

Christmas game schedule:

Time (ET) Game Platforms Commentators 12 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks Presented by State Farm ABC, ESPN, Disney+, ESPN+ Ryan Ruocco, Cory Alexander, Cassidy Hubbarth Dunk the Halls: San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN+ Drew Carter, Monica McNutt, Daisy Duck (animated characters) 2:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks Presented by State Farm ABC, ESPN, Disney+, ESPN+ Mark Jones, Jay Bilas, Jorge Sedano 5 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Presented by State Farm ABC, ESPN, Disney+, ESPN+ Dave Pasch, Tim Legler, Katie George 8 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Presented by State Farm ABC, ESPN, Disney+, ESPN+ Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Richard Jefferson, Lisa Salters 10:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Presented by State Farm ABC, ESPN, Disney+, ESPN+ Michael Grady, Stephanie White, Angel Gray

