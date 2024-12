ESPN’s Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m., December 9, 2024), drew 18.7 million viewers across Nielsen-rated telecasts on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The viewership peaked at 20.2 million viewers late in the first half.

Media Contacts

Derek Volner ([email protected])

Lily Blum ([email protected])