College Football Bowl Season Kicks Off Across ESPN Platforms, Dec. 14 – Jan. 4

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of college football continues throughout the postseason beginning Saturday, Dec. 14 through Saturday, Jan 4, with 33 Bowl Season games on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2, including 17 ESPN Events owned and operated bowls. Bowl Season combines with ESPN’s coverage of the new, expanded era of the College Football Playoff – kicking off Dec. 20-21 with First Round games on campus sites – to make ESPN the home for college football’s postseason.

Bowl Season on ESPN platforms kicks off with ESPN Events’ Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon ET, ABC) as Jackson State and South Carolina State face off in the National Championship for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which also hosts the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday, Jan. 20.

ABC also features four additional bowl games this winter. Saturday, Dec. 28 is highlighted by the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl with Boston College and Nebraska kicking off at noon, followed by the Pop-Tarts Bowl featuring No. 18 Iowa State and No. 13 Miami at 3:30 p.m. and the Valero Alamo Bowl at 7:30 p.m. spotlighting a Big 12 battle between No. 17 BYU and No. 23 Colorado. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, ABC airs its final bowl game of the season with the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve with No. 15 South Carolina and No. 20 Illinois going toe to toe.

The first of ESPN’s 25 bowl games, the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl kicks off at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, the opening day of Bowl Season. Leading into the South Alabama/Western Michigan matchups is the Heisman Trophy Ceremony presented by Nissan at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 26-28 highlights 11 games in three days, a holiday helping of Bowl Season play on the platform. ESPN’s extensive Bowl Season slate concludes in the Queen City with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. featuring Minnesota and Virginia Tech.

ESPN2 hosts a trio of battles, including the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston) on Thursday, Dec. 19, the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl featuring Tulane and Florida on Friday, Dec. 20, and the Bahamas Bowl Presented by Atlantis Resorts on Saturday, Jan. 4, with Buffalo and Liberty returning to the newly renovated Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau after a one-year absence.

New Year’s Eve delivers two of the most celebrated brands in college football to kick off the last day of 2024. Three-time CFP Champion No. 11 Alabama and last year’s National Champion Michigan face off at noon in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Crimson Tide/Wolverines clash is set for ESPN, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Capital One Bowl Mania is Back!

Fans can once again play Capital One Bowl Mania, ESPN’s classic bowl-season pick’em game in which fans select the winner of every FBS bowl game, plus the FCS Celebration Bowl.

Capital One Bowl Mania includes three contest modes: Standard , the original pick’em game that awards 10 points for every correct pick; Spread , which requires fans to make their picks against the point spread for each game; and Confidence , where fans rank their picks and earn more points according to their level of confidence in each selection.

, the original pick’em game that awards 10 points for every correct pick; , which requires fans to make their picks against the point spread for each game; and , where fans rank their picks and earn more points according to their level of confidence in each selection. Fans with the most points in any of the three contest modes can win $20,000 in prizes , and any fan who finishes with a perfect entry – picking all 47 bowl games correctly – can win up to $1 million .

, and any fan who finishes with a perfect entry – picking all 47 bowl games correctly – can win up to . The Capital One Bowl Mania brand surrounds and promotes all 33 non-CFP bowl games across ESPN platforms.

Date Time (ET) Bowl Game/Commentators Platform Sat, Dec 14 Noon Cricket Celebration Bowl – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.): Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

TV: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Quint Kessenich

Radio: Jason Ross Jr, Max Starks, Jordan Reid ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN3* 9 p.m. IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl – Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.): South Alabama vs. Western Michigan

Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle ESPN/ESPN3* Tue, Dec 17 9 p.m. Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl – Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas): No. 25 Memphis vs. West Virginia

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN/ESPN Deportes Wed, Dec 18 5:30 p.m. Boca Raton Bowl – FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.): Western Kentucky vs. James Madison

TV: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey

Radio: Chris Carlin, Freddie Coleman, Evan Cohen ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 9 p.m. Art of Sport LA Bowl – SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.): California vs. No. 24 UNLV

TV: Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden

Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Max Starks ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Thu, Dec 19 7 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl – Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.): Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston

TV: Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber

Radio: Dave Neal, Aaron Murray ESPN2/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Fri, Dec 20 Noon StaffDNA Cure Bowl – Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.): Ohio vs. Jacksonville State

Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler ESPN 3:30 p.m. Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl – Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.): Tulane vs. Florida

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2/ESPN Deportes Mon, Dec 23 11 a.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl – Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.): Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang ESPN/ESPN Deportes 2:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho): Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State

Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Tori Petry ESPN/ESPN3* Tue, Dec 24 8 p.m. Hawai’i Bowl – Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu, Hawaii): South Florida vs. San Jose State

TV: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Marilyn Payne

Radio: Kevin Winter, Trevor Matich ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Thu, Dec 26 2 p.m. GameAbove Sports Bowl – Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.): Pittsburgh vs. Toledo

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN 5:30 p.m. Rate Bowl – Chase Field (Phoenix, Ariz.): Rutgers vs. Kansas State

TV: Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle

Radio: Jorge Sedano, Taylor McHargue ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 9 p.m. 68 Ventures Bowl – Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.): Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green

Clay Matvick, Roddy Jones, Ashley Stroehlein ESPN/ESPN Deportes Fri, Dec 27 Noon Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl – Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas): Oklahoma vs. Navy

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia, Morgan Uber ESPN 3:30 p.m. Birmingham Bowl – Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.): Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt

Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi ESPN 7 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.): Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

TV: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Radio: Noah Reed, Charles Arbuckle ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 10:30 p.m. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl – Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.): Texas A&M vs. USC

TV: Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony

Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Jordan Reid ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Sat, Dec 28 11 a.m. Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Fenway Park (Boston, Mass.): UConn vs. North Carolina

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey ESPN/ESPN Deportes Noon Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl – Yankee Stadium (The Bronx, N.Y.): Boston College vs. Nebraska

TV: Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport

Radio: Chris Carlin, Steve Addazio ABC/ESPN Radio 2:15 p.m. Isleta New Mexico Bowl – Branch Field at University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.): Louisiana vs. TCU

Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler ESPN/ESPN3* 3:30 p.m. Pop-Tarts Bowl – Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.): Iowa State vs. Miami

TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Marilyn Payne ABC/ESPN Radio 5:45 p.m. Go Bowling Military Bowl – Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.): East Carolina vs. NC State

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Alex Chappell ESPN/ESPN3* 7:30 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl – Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas): No. 17 BYU vs. No. 23 Colorado

TV: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor

Radio: Jorge Sedano, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ABC/ESPN Radio 9:15 p.m. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl – Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.): Marshall vs. No. 22 Army

Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Tori Petry ESPN/ESPN3* Mon, Dec 30 2:30 p.m. TransPerfect Music City Bowl – Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.): Iowa vs. No. 19 Missouri

TV: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang

Radio: Kevin Winter, Orlando Franklin ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes Tue, Dec 31 Noon ReliaQuest Bowl – Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.): No. 11 Alabama vs. Michigan

TV: Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony

Radio: Chris Carlin, Aaron Murray, Mike Peasley ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Cheez-It Citrus Bowl – Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.): No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 20 Illinois

TV: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich

Radio: Sean Kelley, Rene Ingoglia, Marilyn Payne ABC/ESPN Radio 3:30 p.m. Kinder’s Texas Bowl – NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas): Baylor vs. LSU

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis ESPN/ESPN Deportes Thu, Jan 2 7:30 p.m. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl – EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Fla.): Duke vs. No. 14 Ole Miss

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor ESPN/ESPN Deportes Fri, Jan 3 4 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl – Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas): North Texas vs. Texas State

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic ESPN/ESPN Deportes 7:30 p.m. Duke’s Mayo Bowl – Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.): Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech

Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN/ESPN Deportes Sat, Jan 4 11 a.m. Bahamas Bowl Presented by Atlantis Resorts – Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas): Buffalo vs. Liberty

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox ESPN2

ESPN3* denotes Spanish-language viewing option streaming on ESPN3 and the ESPN App