College Football Bowl Season Kicks Off Across ESPN Platforms, Dec. 14 – Jan. 4
Commentators Announced for Postseason Play Across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Radio
ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of college football continues throughout the postseason beginning Saturday, Dec. 14 through Saturday, Jan 4, with 33 Bowl Season games on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2, including 17 ESPN Events owned and operated bowls. Bowl Season combines with ESPN’s coverage of the new, expanded era of the College Football Playoff – kicking off Dec. 20-21 with First Round games on campus sites – to make ESPN the home for college football’s postseason.
Bowl Season on ESPN platforms kicks off with ESPN Events’ Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon ET, ABC) as Jackson State and South Carolina State face off in the National Championship for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which also hosts the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T on Monday, Jan. 20.
ABC also features four additional bowl games this winter. Saturday, Dec. 28 is highlighted by the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl with Boston College and Nebraska kicking off at noon, followed by the Pop-Tarts Bowl featuring No. 18 Iowa State and No. 13 Miami at 3:30 p.m. and the Valero Alamo Bowl at 7:30 p.m. spotlighting a Big 12 battle between No. 17 BYU and No. 23 Colorado. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, ABC airs its final bowl game of the season with the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve with No. 15 South Carolina and No. 20 Illinois going toe to toe.
The first of ESPN’s 25 bowl games, the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl kicks off at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, the opening day of Bowl Season. Leading into the South Alabama/Western Michigan matchups is the Heisman Trophy Ceremony presented by Nissan at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 26-28 highlights 11 games in three days, a holiday helping of Bowl Season play on the platform. ESPN’s extensive Bowl Season slate concludes in the Queen City with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. featuring Minnesota and Virginia Tech.
ESPN2 hosts a trio of battles, including the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston) on Thursday, Dec. 19, the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl featuring Tulane and Florida on Friday, Dec. 20, and the Bahamas Bowl Presented by Atlantis Resorts on Saturday, Jan. 4, with Buffalo and Liberty returning to the newly renovated Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau after a one-year absence.
New Year’s Eve delivers two of the most celebrated brands in college football to kick off the last day of 2024. Three-time CFP Champion No. 11 Alabama and last year’s National Champion Michigan face off at noon in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Crimson Tide/Wolverines clash is set for ESPN, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Capital One Bowl Mania is Back!
Fans can once again play Capital One Bowl Mania, ESPN’s classic bowl-season pick’em game in which fans select the winner of every FBS bowl game, plus the FCS Celebration Bowl.
- Capital One Bowl Mania includes three contest modes: Standard, the original pick’em game that awards 10 points for every correct pick; Spread, which requires fans to make their picks against the point spread for each game; and Confidence, where fans rank their picks and earn more points according to their level of confidence in each selection.
- Fans with the most points in any of the three contest modes can win $20,000 in prizes, and any fan who finishes with a perfect entry – picking all 47 bowl games correctly – can win up to $1 million.
- The Capital One Bowl Mania brand surrounds and promotes all 33 non-CFP bowl games across ESPN platforms.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Bowl Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Sat, Dec 14
|Noon
|Cricket Celebration Bowl – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.): Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
TV: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Quint Kessenich
Radio: Jason Ross Jr, Max Starks, Jordan Reid
|ABC/ESPN Radio/ESPN3*
|9 p.m.
|IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl – Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.): South Alabama vs. Western Michigan
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
|ESPN/ESPN3*
|Tue, Dec 17
|9 p.m.
|Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl – Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas): No. 25 Memphis vs. West Virginia
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|Wed, Dec 18
|5:30 p.m.
|Boca Raton Bowl – FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.): Western Kentucky vs. James Madison
TV: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey
Radio: Chris Carlin, Freddie Coleman, Evan Cohen
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|9 p.m.
|Art of Sport LA Bowl – SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.): California vs. No. 24 UNLV
TV: Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden
Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Max Starks
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|Thu, Dec 19
|7 p.m.
|R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl – Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.): Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston
TV: Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Morgan Uber
Radio: Dave Neal, Aaron Murray
|ESPN2/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|Fri, Dec 20
|Noon
|StaffDNA Cure Bowl – Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.): Ohio vs. Jacksonville State
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl – Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.): Tulane vs. Florida
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN2/ESPN Deportes
|Mon, Dec 23
|11 a.m.
|Myrtle Beach Bowl – Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.): Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|2:30 p.m.
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho): Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Tori Petry
|ESPN/ESPN3*
|Tue, Dec 24
|8 p.m.
|Hawai’i Bowl – Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu, Hawaii): South Florida vs. San Jose State
TV: Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker, Marilyn Payne
Radio: Kevin Winter, Trevor Matich
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|Thu, Dec 26
|2 p.m.
|GameAbove Sports Bowl – Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.): Pittsburgh vs. Toledo
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|Rate Bowl – Chase Field (Phoenix, Ariz.): Rutgers vs. Kansas State
TV: Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill, Dana Boyle
Radio: Jorge Sedano, Taylor McHargue
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|9 p.m.
|68 Ventures Bowl – Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.): Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green
Clay Matvick, Roddy Jones, Ashley Stroehlein
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|Fri, Dec 27
|Noon
|Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl – Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas): Oklahoma vs. Navy
Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia, Morgan Uber
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Birmingham Bowl – Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.): Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray, Ashley ShahAhmadi
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|AutoZone Liberty Bowl – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.): Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
TV: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
Radio: Noah Reed, Charles Arbuckle
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|10:30 p.m.
|SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl – Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.): Texas A&M vs. USC
TV: Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Jordan Reid
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Dec 28
|11 a.m.
|Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Fenway Park (Boston, Mass.): UConn vs. North Carolina
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Coley Harvey
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|Noon
|Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl – Yankee Stadium (The Bronx, N.Y.): Boston College vs. Nebraska
TV: Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport
Radio: Chris Carlin, Steve Addazio
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|2:15 p.m.
|Isleta New Mexico Bowl – Branch Field at University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.): Louisiana vs. TCU
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN/ESPN3*
|3:30 p.m.
|Pop-Tarts Bowl – Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.): Iowa State vs. Miami
TV: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Marilyn Payne
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|5:45 p.m.
|Go Bowling Military Bowl – Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.): East Carolina vs. NC State
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Alex Chappell
|ESPN/ESPN3*
|7:30 p.m.
|Valero Alamo Bowl – Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas): No. 17 BYU vs. No. 23 Colorado
TV: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
Radio: Jorge Sedano, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|9:15 p.m.
|Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl – Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.): Marshall vs. No. 22 Army
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Tori Petry
|ESPN/ESPN3*
|Mon, Dec 30
|2:30 p.m.
|TransPerfect Music City Bowl – Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.): Iowa vs. No. 19 Missouri
TV: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
Radio: Kevin Winter, Orlando Franklin
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|Tue, Dec 31
|Noon
|ReliaQuest Bowl – Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.): No. 11 Alabama vs. Michigan
TV: Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony
Radio: Chris Carlin, Aaron Murray, Mike Peasley
|ESPN/ESPN Radio/ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Cheez-It Citrus Bowl – Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.): No. 15 South Carolina vs. No. 20 Illinois
TV: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich
Radio: Sean Kelley, Rene Ingoglia, Marilyn Payne
|ABC/ESPN Radio
|3:30 p.m.
|Kinder’s Texas Bowl – NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas): Baylor vs. LSU
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|Thu, Jan 2
|7:30 p.m.
|TaxSlayer Gator Bowl – EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Fla.): Duke vs. No. 14 Ole Miss
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|Fri, Jan 3
|4 p.m.
|SERVPRO First Responder Bowl – Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas): North Texas vs. Texas State
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|7:30 p.m.
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl – Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.): Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN/ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Jan 4
|11 a.m.
|Bahamas Bowl Presented by Atlantis Resorts – Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas): Buffalo vs. Liberty
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
|ESPN2
ESPN3* denotes Spanish-language viewing option streaming on ESPN3 and the ESPN App