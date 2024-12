ESPN Continues High School Basketball Coverage with 31 Games Featuring the Best Teams and Talent in the Country

65 ESPN Ranked Boys and Girls Recruits Featured

Games will Air on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+, November 25 to Feb. 22

The 2024-2025 ESPN High School Basketball schedule will feature 31 games and 65 ESPN ranked players. Many recruits are already committed to top college programs, including, Arkansas, Creighton, Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Notre Dame Rutgers, Texas, Texas A&M, UConn.

Schedule Highlights:

15 of the top 25 ranked teams in the country including 9 of the top 10 per SC Next/ESPN Recruiting

Schedule includes 20 Nike EYBL Scholastic league games

Top matchups Include: December 13 (LuHi Holiday Invitational, UBS Arena, New York, N.Y.) – Sierra Canyon vs. Long Island Lutheran: No. 36 Kiyan Anthony and No. 44 Kayden Mingo lead Luhi along with No. 13 junior Dylan Mingo and No. 15 sophomore Moussa Kamissoko; Sierra Canyon features No. 41 Chris Nwuli and Bryce James January 10 (Trinity – Mission League Showcase Presented by Keck Medicine of USC, Intuit Dome, Inglewood, Calif.) – Notre Dame vs. Sierra Canyon: No. 1 junior Tyran Stokes leads Notre Dame against Sierra Canyon featuring No. 41 Chris Nwuli and Bryce James January 19 (Hoophall Classic, Springfield College, Springfield, Mass.) – Utah Prep vs. Montverde Academy: No. 1 player A.J. Dybantsa and No. 41 J. Mandaquit lead Utah Prep; defending Chipotle Nationals Champ Montverde features No. 27 Hudson Greer, No. 50 Dante Allen, No. 75 Mazi Mosley, No. 92 Trent Sisley an No. 26 junior Kayden Allen January 24 (Columbus HS, Miami, Fla.), Columbus vs. Montverde Academy – No. 2 Cameron Boozer and No. 17 Cayden Boozer, along with No. 10 junior Caleb Gaskins and No. 28 junior Jaxon Richardson try to avenge last season’s Chipotle Nationals semifinal loss (84-70) to defending champion Montverde Academy



“The slate of games and talent on this year’s schedule has both incredible match ups with enormous star power. The top of the class is as special as we have ever seen with AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson rounding out the top three spots. What makes this schedule so exciting and challenging is the quality and volume of ranked players and nationally ranked programs going head-to-head as this schedule will truly separate the nation’s elite. We will witness the future stars of college basketball, along with upcoming NBA draft picks, as the race for another Chipotle Nationals champion will be wide open.” – Paul Biancardi, ESPN National Recruiting Director, High School Basketball Analyst.

2024-25 ESPN High School Basketball Schedule:

*Bold Matchup Listings are Girls’ Games

Date/ Location Time (ET) Matchup Platform Mon, Nov 25 Nike EYBL Scholastic,

from the 5 for the Fight National Hoopfest

Pleasant Grove HS, Pleasant Grove, Utah 3 p.m. Link Academy (Mo.) vs. Veritas Academy (Calif.) ESPN+ 7 p.m. Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Wasatch Academy (Utah) ESPNU 8:45 p.m. IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. La Lumiere School (Ind.) ESPN+ Fri, Dec 13

LuHi Holiday InvitationalUBS Arena, New York, N.Y. 8 p.m. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) ESPN+ Thur, Jan 9

Nike EYBL Scholastic,

from the La Porte Invitational<

La Porte Civic Center, La Porte, IN 5 p.m. Sunrise Christian Academy (Kans.) vs. Lumiere School (Ind.) ESPNU 7 p.m. Veritas Academy (Calif.) vs. Orangeville Academy (Can.) ESPN+ 8:45 p.m. Brewster Academy (N. H.) vs. Legacy Early College (S.C.) ESPN+ Fri, Jan 10

Nike EYBL Scholastic,

from the La Porte Invitational,

La Porte Civic Center, La Porte, IN 4 p.m. Orangeville Academy (Can.) vs. Sunrise Christian Academy (Kans.) ESPN+ 5:45 p.m. Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.) ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. Veritas Academy (Calif.) ESPN+ 9:15 p.m. CIA Bella Vista (Ariz.) vs. La Lumiere School (Ind.) ESPN+ Fri, Jan 10

Trinity – Mission League Showcase Presented by Keck Medicine of USCIntuit Dome, Inglewood, CA 11:30 p.m. Notre Dame (Calif.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) ESPN2 Sun, Jan 19

Nike EYBL Scholastic,

from the Hoophall Classic, Springfield College, Springfield, Mass. 1 p.m. Brewster Academy (N.H.) vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) ESPN+ 3:15 p.m. AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) ESPN+ Hoophall Classic, Springfield College, Springfield, Mass. 5 p.m. IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y) ESPNU Hoophall Classic, Springfield College, Springfield, Mass. 7 p.m. Utah Prep (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.) ESPN2 Mon, Jan 20

Hoophall Classic,

Springfield College, Springfield, Mass. 9 a.m. Etiwanda HS (Calif.) vs. Incarnate Word School (Mo.) ESPNU 11 a.m. Roosevelt HS (Calif.) vs. Gonzaga College HS (D.C.) ESPNU 1 p.m. Perry HS (Ariz.) vs. Columbus HS (Fla.) ESPNU Nike EYBL Scholastic,

from the Hoophall Classic,

Springfield College, Springfield, Mass. 3 p.m. AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.) ESPNU 5 p.m. La Lumiere School (Ind.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y). ESPNU Fri, Jan 24

Columbus High School, Miami, FL 6 p.m. Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Columbus HS (Fla.) ESPN2 Fri, Jan 31

Nike EYBL Scholastic at the Western Maryland Classic, Garrett Community College, McHenry, MD 2 p.m. Sunrise Christian Academy (Kans.) vs. Brewster Academy (N.H) ESPN+ 4 p.m. Orangeville Academy (Can.) vs. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) ESPN+ 6 p.m. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. Legacy Early College (S.C) ESPN+ Sat, Feb 1

Nike EYBL Scholastic at the Western Maryland Classic, Garrett Community College, McHenry, MD 12 p.m. Legacy Early College (S.C.) vs. Orangeville Academy (Can.) ESPN+ 2 p.m. Veritas Academy (Calif.) vs. Brewster Academy (N.H.) ESPN+ Fri, Feb 21

Nike EYBL Scholastic from IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL 5:45 p.m. Orangeville Academy (Can.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. La Lumiere School (Ind.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.) ESPN+ Sat, Feb 22

Nike EYBL Scholastic from IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL 2 p.m. La Lumiere School (Ind.) vs. Orangeville Academy (Can.) ESPN+ 4 p.m. Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) ESPNU

ESPN 100 Recruits Featured (Class of 2025):

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment 1 AJ Dybantsa SF Utah Prep (Uta.) 2 Cameron Boozer PF Christopher Columbus (Fla.) Duke 6 Koa Peat PF Perry (Ariz.) 7 Chris Cenac Jr. PF Link Academy (Mo.) 8 Darius Acuff PG IMG Academy (Fla.) Arkansas 10 Jalen Haralson SF La Lumiere (Ind.) Notre Dame 11 Brayden Burries SG Roosevelt (Calif.) 14 Isiah Harwell SG Wasatch Academy (Uta.) Houston 15 Sadiq White PF IMG Academy (Fla.) Syracuse 17 Cayden Boozer PG Christopher Columbus (Fla.) Duke 19 Darius Adams SG La Lumiere (Ind.) UConn 22 Davion Hannah SF Link Academy (Mo.) 27 Hudson Greer SF Montverde Academy (Fla.) Creighton 31 Jerry Easter II PG Link Academy (Mo.) 36 Kiyan Anthony SG Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 40 John Clark PF Link Academy (Mo.) Texas 41 Chris Nwuli PF Sierra Canyon (Calif.) Rutgers 43 Davis Fogle SF AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) Gonzaga 44 Kayden Mingo PG Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) Penn State 47 JJ Mandaquit PG Utah Prep (Uta.) 50 Dante Allen SG Montverde Academy (Fla.) Villanova 51 Derek Dixon SG Gonzaga (D.C.) North Carolina 52 Nyk Lewis PG Gonzaga (D.C.) Xavier 61 Cornelius Ingram Jr. SF Montverde Academy (Fla.) Florida 64 Jeremiah Green PG AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) Texas A&M 75 Mazi Mosley SF Montverde Academy (Fla.) LSU 81 Jaion Pitt PF Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.) 87 Legend Smiley PF Link Academy (Mo.) 92 Trent Sisley PF Montverde Academy (Fla.) Indiana 96 Chuck Love SF La Lumiere (Ind.) Loyola Chicago

ESPN 60 Recruits Featured (Class of 2026):

Rank Player Position High School 1 Tyran Stokes PF Notre Dame (Calif.) 5 Miikka Muurinen PF AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) 10 Caleb Gaskins PF Christopher Columbus (Fla.) 13 Dylan Mingo PG Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 14 Kaden House SG AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) 16 Quincy Wadley SG AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) 20 Dwayne Aristode SF Brewster Academy (N.H.) 26 Kayden Allen SF Montverde Academy (Fla.) 27 Chidi Nwigwe SF Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) 28 Jaxon Richardson SF Christopher Columbus (Fla.) 31 Katrelle Harmon SG Wasatch Academy (Uta.) 35 Maximo Adams SF Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 37 Chase Foster PF IMG Academy (Fla.) 41 Sebastian Wilkins PF Brewster Academy (N.H.) 48 Felipe Quinones-Garcia SG IMG Academy (Fla.) 49 Miles Sadler PG Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.) 50 Jermal Jones SG IMG Academy (Fla.) 52 Jacob Lanier SG AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) 57 Gavin Placide C Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)

ESPN 25 Recruits Feature (Class of 2027):

Rank Player Position High School 5 Paul Osaruyi C Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.) 15 Moussa Kamissoko PF Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 18 Malachi Jordan SF Link Academy (Mo.)

2025 HoopGurlz – espnW 100 Recruits Featured:

Rank Player Position High School College Commitment 6 Grace Knox SF Etiwanda (Calif.) 14 Deniya Prawl SF IMG Academy (Fla.) 16 Lara Somfai PF IMG Academy (Fla.) 24 Aliyahna Morris PG Etiwanda (Calif.) California 27 Kelis Fisher PG IMG Academy (Fla.) UConn 28 Nylah Wilson PG IMG Academy (Fla.) 61 Manuella Alves-Fernandez PF IMG Academy (Fla.) Illinois 67 Nevaeh Caffey PG Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) Indiana

2026 HoopGurlz Super 60 – Recruits Featured:

Rank Player Position High School 13 Savvy Swords SF Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 19 Kelsi Andrews PF IMG Academy (Fla.) 22 Olivia Jones SG Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 27 Sanai Green SG Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 45 Zaniyah Williams PG Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 53 Arynn Finley SG Etiwanda (Calif.)

-30-

SportsCenter Next:

For in-depth coverage of the ESPN High School Basketball schedule, including highlights and exclusive content, follow @sportscenternext on Instagram and @SCNext on Twitter.

For further information on the ESPN High School Basketball Schedule and for media requests please contact: [email protected]