ESPN+, ESPNU an ESPN2 Present the 2024 NCAA Men’s College Cup on December 13 and 16

Four teams – Denver, Vermont, Ohio State and Marshall – will compete in the 2024 NCAA Men’s College Cup beginning on Friday, Dec. 13, live from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

The first semifinal at 5 p.m. ET features the Vermont Catamounts vs. the No. 3 Denver Pioneers, followed by the No. 13 Marshall (The Herd) against the first-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:30 p.m. Both semifinal matches will be available on ESPN+ and ESPNU. The winners will advance to the championship game on Monday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

ESPN’s Dalen Cuff (play-by-play), Devon Kerr (analyst), and Marion Crowder (field analyst) will call both matches. Alyssa Lang (host) will host the in-between games studio show, recapping the first semifinal and previewing the second semifinal from site.



Fast facts:

This is the Catamounts’ first appearance in the College Cup, and the second appearances for the other three teams – University of Denver, the Ohio State and Marshall University. Marshall won the Championship in 2020.

Ohio State is the first team to end the regular season ranked No. 1 after being unranked in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll since Wake Forest in 2015.

Vermont is the second program in America East history to advance to the College Cup after UMBC in 2014. They are also the first team from New England to advance to the College Cup since Providence in 2014. For more information on the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament, please visit NCAA.com.2024 NCAA Men’s College Cup Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, Dec. 13 5 p.m. Vermont vs. No. 3 Denver

Semifinal #1 Dalen Cuff (play by play), Devon Kerr (analyst) and Marion Crowder (sideline reporter) ESPNU, ESPN+ 7 p.m. Semifinal Studio Show

Alyssa Lang will host a 30-minute live studio show in-between the two semifinals ESPNU, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Semifinal #2

Cuff (play by play), Kerr (analyst) and Crowder (sideline reporter) ESPNU, ESPN+ Mon, Dec. 16 8 p.m. 2024 Men’s College Cup Championship

Cuff (play by play), Kerr (analyst) and Crowder (sideline reporter) ESPN2, ESPN+

*Subject to change

-30-