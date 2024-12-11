ESPN Events Announces 2024-25 College Football Bowl Matchups – 17 Owned and Operated Events, Dec. 14 – Jan. 4

ESPN Events Bowl Logos

Cricket Celebration Bowl Kicks Off Bowl Season on Dec. 14

Every ESPN Events Bowl will be Televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, has announced the matchups for its 17 owned and operated college football bowl games for the 2024-25 season.

Bowl Season will begin Saturday, Dec. 14, with ESPN Events’ Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon ET, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio) in Atlanta, Ga., followed by the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl at 9 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

All 17 ESPN Events bowl games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC. ESPN Deportes and ESPN3 will offer Spanish-language presentations of at least (14) games and ESPN Radio will broadcast (4) games.

The 2024-25 ESPN Events bowl schedule :

Cricket Celebration Bowl

The Cricket Celebration Bowl is set for Saturday, Dec. 14, at noon on ABC, ESPN3 and ESPN Radio as South Carolina State, the champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champions Jackson State face off in the National Championship for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

The IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl will be contested Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN3. The matchup returns to prime time, featuring South Alabama (Sun Belt) vs. Western Michigan (MAC) from the historic Cramton Bowl in downtown Montgomery, Ala.

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

The Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl will kick off Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 9 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes marking the bowl’s eighth year at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. This year’s matchup features Memphis (AAC) taking on West Virginia (Big 12).

Boca Raton Bowl

The Boca Raton Bowl will take place Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio in a first-ever meeting between Western Kentucky (CUSA) and James Madison (Sun Belt) at Florida Atlantic University Stadium.

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

On Friday, Dec. 20, the StaffDNA Cure Bowl will be contested at noon on ESPN between Ohio (MAC) and Jacksonville State(CUSA) as the bowl celebrates its 10th anniversary and returns to Camping World Stadium in downtown Orlando.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl will be played Friday, Dec. 20, at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN3 between Tulane (AAC) and Florida (SEC) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Myrtle Beach Bowl will be played on Monday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes between Coastal Carolina(Sun Belt) and the UTSA (AAC) at Brooks Stadium on Coastal’s campus in Conway, S.C.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The 28th Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 23, at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN3. The game will be played at Albertsons Stadium on the campus of Boise State University between Northern Illinois (MAC) and Fresno State (MWC) – a rematch of the 2010 edition of the bowl game.

Hawai’i Bowl

The Hawai’i Bowl returns to its traditional Christmas Eve slot this year on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 8 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio. This year’s matchup features the South Florida (AAC) and San José State (MWC) at the Ching Athletics Complex on the University of Hawai’i Mānoa campus for the third consecutive year while the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District is being completed.

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

On Friday, Dec. 27, the 22nd Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl will take place at noon on ESPN between Oklahoma (SEC) and Navy (AAC). The Sooners make their first appearance in the bowl game while Navy returns for a third time at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

Birmingham Bowl

The Birmingham Bowl will be contested on Friday, Dec. 27, at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes between Georgia Tech(ACC) and Vanderbilt (SEC). Georgia Tech will make its first Birmingham Bowl appearance while Vanderbilt will be making its second at Protective Stadium.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

On Friday, Dec. 27, the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium will be played at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio between Texas A&M (SEC) and USC (Big Ten). The Aggies make their first appearance, while USC returns to the event for the third time, having last won in 2013. The Trojans also opened the 2024 season at the Modelo® Vegas Kickoff Classic, where they defeated another SEC opponent (LSU).

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

The Wasabi Fenway Bowl will be played on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes between UConn(Independent) and North Carolina (ACC) at Fenway Park in Boston.

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

For the first time in its 19-year history, the Isleta New Mexico Bowl will be played post-Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 2:15 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN3 between Louisiana (Sun Belt) and TCU (Big 12) from University Stadium on the campus of the University of New Mexico.

Kinder’s Texas Bowl

The Kinder’s Texas Bowl will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes between Baylor (Big 12) and LSU (SEC). The bowl’s 19th edition will be contested on New Year’s Eve – for the first time since 2011 – at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Both teams are making their third appearance in the Texas Bowl.

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl will be contested Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 4 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. In the 14th edition of the bowl game, North Texas (AAC) will play Texas State (Sun Belt) at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the SMU campus in Dallas.

Bahamas Bowl Presented by Atlantis Resorts

The ESPN Events bowl schedule will conclude Saturday, Jan. 4, with a first-time matchup between Buffalo (MAC) and Liberty(CUSA) in the 10th edition of the Bahamas Bowl at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. It’s the first time the bowl will be played in January. The longest-running international bowl game in college football history, the Bahamas Bowl returns to the newly renovated Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau after a one-year absence.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2024, the 34-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

