ESPN Launches ‘Tap In’ Campaign

ESPN continues to revolutionize the way sports fans engage with content, offering more ways to tap into their fandom in today’s ever-evolving media landscape.

In its newest campaign in collaboration with Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (BSSP), “Tap In,” ESPN showcases its digital-first ecosystem, establishing itself as the preeminent digital sports platform for fans. Narrated by NBA Today and NBA Countdown host Malika Andrews, the campaign emphasizes that ESPN delivers a fully integrated sports experience – inviting fans to connect through its portfolio of offerings.

“Only ESPN has the products and platforms to surround the modern day sports fans and serve their needs in a frictionless, seamless way,” said Seth Ader, Vice President of Brand Marketing at ESPN. “This campaign invites sports fans to “Tap In” to all the content and functionality that exists within our digital ecosystem, from linear viewing, to streaming, fantasy, sports betting, and social media.”

ESPN’s digital footprint spans ESPN+, ESPN Fantasy, ESPN social platforms, ESPN BET sportsbook, ESPN.com, and the ESPN app, delivering the sports content fans crave anytime, anywhere.

The “Tap In” campaign launches Dec. 25 across ESPN platforms and social channels, debuting during ESPN’s Christmas Day NBA coverage between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.

ESPN Digital & Social: Engaging Fans Everywhere

According to the most recent Comscore data, ESPN continues to lead in engaging two-thirds of U.S. adults across the calendar year.

ESPN Social reached 211.6 million unique visitors, driving a 99% lift to Digital/YouTube and delivering 745 million actions (+6% YoY). This milestone marks 41 consecutive months as the most engaging sports media brand.

In November 2024, ESPN remained No. 1 in the U.S. Sports Category for the 33rd consecutive month, reaching 220.5 million unique visitors across Digital, YouTube, and Social platforms (+11% YoY). This represents 79% of the U.S. 18+ internet audience and 96% of the 18-44 demographic.

The ESPN App led the Mobile Sports App category with 28.9 million unique visitors, reaffirming ESPN’s unmatched digital presence that delivers the sports content fans crave anytime, anywhere.

Looking Ahead: Direct-to-Consumer Offering in 2025

The “Tap In” campaign sets the stage for ESPN’s upcoming chapter, with its anticipated direct-to-consumer offering coming in 2025.