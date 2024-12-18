ESPN New York Reveals First Ever All Local Radio Weekday Lineup on 880AM to Debut January 6

The Michael Kay Show , Starring Iconic Voice of New York Yankees Michael Kay, Featured in New Timeslot

Chris Carlin and Bart Scott Reunite for the First Time in Five Years

ESPN has reached multi-year extensions with Kay and Rosenberg

ESPN announced today a revamped, first-ever all local radio weekday lineup for 880 ESPN New York, featuring 13 consecutive hours of local studio programming from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET starting January 6. The lineup will continue to be headlined by fan-favorite show DiPietro & Rothenberg from 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Chris Carlin and Bart Scott will reunite in New York, airing weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Scott, the former New York Jets linebacker and NFL Pro Bowler known for his standout voice on Jets gameday coverage, will team up with Emmy award-winning ESPN host Carlin. Prior to joining ESPN New York, Carlin had already been a fixture on the New York sports TV and radio scene for over a decade, including producing The Mike and the Mad Dog Show.

Michael Kay, a cornerstone of ESPN New York’s programming for more than two decades and iconic voice of the New York Yankees, has signed a multi-year agreement with ESPN. Beginning January 6, Kay will host The Michael Kay Show in a new timeslot from 1-3 p.m. while continuing to be the voice of the New York Yankees on YES Network.

The weekday lineup will culminate with a new four-hour afternoon show, Don, Hahn & Rosenberg, hosted by Don La Greca, Alan Hahn, and Peter Rosenberg, airing weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. Both Rosenberg and Hahn have reached new agreements with ESPN. The new show will offer a dynamic range of perspectives, combining the expertise of Don, the longest tenured ESPN New York host and host of the New York Rangers’ pre-game and post-game shows since 2006, with Hahn who serves as a studio analyst for the New York Knicks on the MSG Network in addition to his work on ESPN’s Get Up, and Rosenberg’s unique touch as a DJ on Hip Hop Hot 97 and WWE personality. The show will soft launch on Monday, December 16.

“This historic lineup underscores our commitment to delivering engaging, locally focused content to New York sports fans,” said David Roberts, ESPN Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment. “With iconic voices like Michael Kay, the reunion of Chris Carlin and Bart Scott, the continuation of the fan-favorite morning show with Rick DiPietro and Dave Rothenberg, and the debut of our new afternoon show featuring Don La Greca, Peter Rosenberg, and Alan Hahn, we’re excited to deliver unparalleled analysis and conversations that truly capture the passion of New York sports.”

Dan Graca, longtime ESPN New York personality and host of The Dan Graca Show, will continue in his late-night spot, airing around all the primetime games featured on the station. Graca is known for his engaging commentary and in-depth coverage, as well as his extensive experience across New York sports media.

All shows will stream on the ESPN New York app, broadcast on 880 AM, and always be available on demand wherever you get your podcasts. ESPN New York is the radio home of the New York Mets, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, NBA Finals and the World Series.

880 ESPN New York Weekday Studio Show Schedule (as of Jan. 6)

Time (ET) Show/Hosts 6-10 a.m. DiPietro & Rothenberg

Rick DiPietro, Dave Rothenberg 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Bart & Carlin

Chris Carlin and Bart Scott 1-3 p.m. The Michael Kay Show

Michael Kay 3-7 p.m. Don, Hahn & Rosenberg

Don La Greca, Alan Hahn and Peter Rosenberg

