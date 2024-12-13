ESPN Platforms to Feature Nearly 150 Collegiate Wrestling Events During 2024-25 NCAA Season

ACC NetworkCollege Sports (Miscellaneous)Wrestling

ESPN Platforms to Feature Nearly 150 Collegiate Wrestling Events During 2024-25 NCAA Season

Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley3 hours ago
  • No. 3 Oklahoma State at No. 13 Iowa State to air on ESPN, January 26
  • ACC Friday Night Duals return to ACC Network with five straight weeks of conference matchups
  • ESPN+ schedule to include more than 110 events, featuring top programs from the Big 12, Ivy League, MAC, EIWA, and more

ESPN platforms will feature nearly 150 collegiate wrestling events from some of the top conferences in the country throughout the 2024-25 NCAA season, including more than 110 events exclusively on ESPN+, the leading sports streaming service.

For the second straight season, a regular season college wrestling meet will air on ESPN as No. 3 Oklahoma State faces Big 12 rival Iowa State (No. 13) on Sunday, January 26 (5 p.m., ESPN). Oklahoma State-Iowa State marks the second ever regular season college wrestling meet to air on ESPN after the ‘CyHawk Dual’ made history last season.

The crew of Shawn KenneyJim Gibbons – NCAA Champion wrestler, legendary Iowa State coach, and Iowa Wrestling Hall of Famer, and former Virginia Cavalier Rock Harrison will be joined by veteran reporter Quint Kessenich to call the action.

ACC Friday Night Duals also return this season to ACC Network with five straight weeks of conference matchups, beginning January 24 when No. 7 Virginia Tech travels to Durham, N.C. to take on Duke. The Friday night series will also feature the conference’s other ranked teams – No. 6 NC State, No. 15 Stanford, No. 19 Pitt and No. 24 North Carolina, among other top ACC programs. An additional 20 ACC wrestling events will also stream this season on ACCNX.

The extensive ESPN+ schedule will feature top programs from the Big 12, Ivy League, MAC, EIWA, and more. The Big 12 currently has seven programs – No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 10 Northern Iowa, No. 13 Iowa State, No. 14 South Dakota State, No. 16 Missouri, No. 18 West Virginia and No. 21 Oklahoma – currently ranked in the NWCA Coaches Top 25.

Notable dual wrestling meets on ESPN+ in 2024-25 include:

  • 5 Ohio State at No. 19 Pittsburgh (Dec. 13, 7 p.m.)
  • 7 Virginia Tech at No. 3 Oklahoma State (Dec. 19, 8 p.m.)
  • 6 NC State at No. 12 Cornell (Dec. 22, 4 p.m.)
  • 22 Lehigh at No. 12 Cornell (Jan. 12, Noon)
  • 6 NC State at No. 3 Oklahoma State (Jan. 12, 3 p.m.)
  • 16 Missouri at No. 3 Oklahoma State (Feb. 2, 3 p.m.)
  • 19 Pittsburgh at No. 13 Iowa State (Feb. 9, 3 p.m.)

In addition to regular season coverage, ESPN platforms will present the ACC, Big 12 and Ivy League conference wrestling championships, as well as every match of the 2025 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships (March 20-22) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

ESPN’s college wrestling voices will include Mike Couzens, Gibbons, Harrison, Kessenich, Tim Johnson, Kenney and Shane Sparks with other likely additions for the NCAA Championships.

2024-25 College Wrestling Schedule on ESPN Networks:

Date Time (ET) Event Platform
Fri, Jan. 24 7 p.m. ACC Friday Night Duals:
No. 7 Virginia Tech at Duke		 ACCN
Sun, Jan. 26 5 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma State at No. 13 Iowa State ESPN/ESPN+
Fri, Jan. 31 7 p.m. ACC Friday Night Duals:
Virginia at No. 7 Virginia Tech		 ACCN
Fri, Feb. 7 7 p.m. ACC Friday Night Duals:
No. 24 North Carolina at No. 19 Pittsburgh		 ACCN
Fri, Feb. 14 7 p.m. ACC Friday Night Duals:
No. 15 Stanford at No. 6 NC State		 ACCN
Fri, Feb. 21 7 p.m. ACC Friday Night Duals:
No. 6 NC State at No. 7 Virginia Tech		 ACCN
Sun, Mar. 9 8 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship ACCN
9 p.m. Big 12 Wrestling Championship ESPNU/ESPN+
Thu, Mar. 20 Noon First Round
NCAA Wrestling Championships		 ESPNU/ESPN+
7 p.m. Second Round
NCAA Wrestling Championships		 ESPN/ESPN+
Fri, Mar. 21 Noon Quarterfinals
NCAA Wrestling Championships		 ESPNU/ESPN+
8 p.m. Semifinals
NCAA Wrestling Championships		 ESPN2/ESPN+
Sat, Mar. 22 11 a.m. Medal Round
NCAA Wrestling Championships		 ESPNU/ESPN+
7 p.m. Finals
NCAA Wrestling Championships		 ESPN/ESPN+

2024-25 College Wrestling Schedule on ESPN+/ACCNX:

Date Time (ET) Event Platform
Fri, Dec. 13 7 p.m. No. 5 Ohio State at No. 19 Pittsburgh ACCNX
  8 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma State at No. 21 Oklahoma ESPN+
Thu, Dec. 19 2 p.m. Limestone at The Citadel ESPN+
  7 p.m. Gardner-Webb at George Mason ESPN+
  8 p.m. No. 7 Virginia Tech at No. 3Oklahoma State ESPN+
Fri, Dec. 20 10 a.m. No. 14 South Dakota State at Rider ESPN+
  7 p.m. Buffalo at SIU Edwardsville ESPN+
  7 p.m. Long Island University at Bucknell ESPN+
Sat, Dec. 21 10 a.m. TBD ESPN+
11 a.m. Hofstra at Columbia ESPN+
Sun, Dec. 22 1 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Ohio ESPN+
4 p.m. No. 6 NC State at No. 12 Cornell ESPN+
  6 p.m. VMI at Duke ACCNX
Fri, Jan. 3 7 p.m. Cleveland State at Ohio ESPN+
  8 p.m. Air Force at No. 3 Oklahoma State ESPN+
Sat, Jan. 4 7 p.m. No. 18 West Virginia at Princeton ESPN+
Fri, Jan. 10 7 p.m. Duke at No. 6 NC State ACCNX
Sat, Jan. 11 Noon No. 22 Lehigh at Binghamton ESPN+
Sun, Jan. 12 Noon No. 22 Lehigh at No. 12 Cornell ESPN+
2 p.m. App State at The Citadel ESPN+
3 p.m. No. 6 NC State at No. 3 Oklahoma State ESPN+
3 p.m. Purdue at Northern Illinois ESPN+
Tue, Jan. 14 6 p.m. Garnder-Webb at Duke ACCNX
Fri, Jan. 17 6 p.m. No. 19 Pittsburgh at Bucknell ESPN+
6:30 p.m. Harvard at American University ESPN+
7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Central Michigan ESPN+
7 p.m. No. 24 North Carolina at Duke ACCNX
7 p.m. No. 6 NC State at Virginia ACCNX
7:30 p.m. No. 22 Lehigh at Navy ESPN+
8 p.m. No. 18 West Virginia at No. 21 Oklahoma ESPN+
9 p.m. No. 10 Northern Iowa at Arizona State ESPN+
Sun, Jan. 19 Noon TBD at Sacred Heart ESPN+
1 p.m. Army at American University ESPN+
1 p.m. Edinboro at Ohio ESPN+
2 p.m. Cleveland State at Central Michigan ESPN+
2 p.m. Campbell at Chattanooga ESPN+
3 p.m. No. 18 West Virginia at No. 3 Oklahoma State ESPN+
6 p.m. Arizona State at No. 15 Stanford ACCNX
Mon, Jan. 20 7 p.m. App State at Duke ACCNX
Fri, Jan. 24 6 p.m. Drexel at Bucknell ESPN+
7 p.m. Pennsylvania at Columbia ESPN+
7 p.m. Rider at Princeton ESPN+
7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Ohio ESPN+
7 p.m. No. 19 Pittsburgh at No. 6 NC State ACCNX
7 p.m. No. 7 Virginia Tech at Duke ACCNX
8 p.m. No. 21 Oklahoma at No. 13 Iowa State ESPN+
Sat, Jan. 25 Noon No. 12 Cornell at Harvard ESPN+
2 p.m. VMI at Chattanooga ESPN+
5:30 p.m. No. 12 Cornell at Brown ESPN+
6 p.m. Binghamton at Harvard ESPN+
7 p.m. Drexel at Rider ESPN+
7:30 p.m. Binghamton at Brown ESPN+
Sun, Jan. 26 Noon Chippewa Challenge ESPN+
Noon Cal State Bakersfield at American University ESPN+
1 p.m. Lock Haven at George Mason ESPN+
1 p.m. Bloomsburg at Buffalo ESPN+
2 p.m. Princeton at Columbia ESPN+
3 p.m. Glenville State at Buffalo ESPN+
6 p.m. Virginia at No. 15 Stanford ACCNX
Fri, Jan. 31 7 p.m. App State at Bellarmine ESPN+
7 p.m. Navy at Bucknell ESPN+
Sat, Feb. 1 Noon No. 12 Cornell at Binghamton ESPN+
Noon Bloomsburg at Sacred Heart ESPN+
1 p.m. George Mason at Rider ESPN+
8 p.m. No. 16 Missouri at No. 21 Oklahoma ESPN+
Sun, Feb. 2 11 a.m. Campbell at Rider ESPN+
Noon No. 19 Pittsburgh at Binghamton ESPN+
Noon No. 12 Cornell at Columbia ESPN+
Noon Brown at Princeton ESPN+
Noon Harvard at Pennsylvania ESPN+
2 p.m. Chattanooga at The Citadel ESPN+
1 p.m. VMI at Bellarmine ESPN+
1 p.m. Central Michigan at Ohio ESPN+
3 p.m. Northern Colorado at Arizona State ESPN+
3 p.m. No. 16 Missouri at No. 3 Oklahoma State ESPN+
5 p.m. Harvard at Princeton ESPN+
5 p.m. Brown at Pennsylvania ESPN+
Fri, Feb. 7 6 p.m. No. 22 Lehigh at Bucknell ESPN+
7 p.m. The Citadel at Bellarmine ESPN+
7 p.m. Kent State at Ohio ESPN+
7 p.m. Duke at Virginia ACCNX
8 p.m. Arizona State at No. 13 Iowa State ESPN+
10 p.m. No. 7 Virginia Tech at No. 15 Stanford ACCNX
Sat, Feb. 8 1 p.m. Princeton at No. 12 Cornell ESPN+
Sun, Feb. 9 Noon Sacred Heart at Binghamton ESPN+
Noon Brown at American University ESPN+
Noon Central Michigan at Buffalo ESPN+
1 p.m. Davidson at Bellarmine ESPN+
1 p.m. Pennsylvania at No. 12 Cornell ESPN+
3 p.m. No. 19 Pittsburgh at No. 13 Iowa State ESPN+
4 p.m. Brown at George Mason ESPN+
Thu, Feb. 13 7 p.m. No. 15 Stanford at Princeton ESPN+
7 p.m. No. 22 Lehigh at Pennsylvania ESPN+
7 p.m. Kent State at Central Michigan ESPN+
Fri, Feb. 14 Noon Columbia at Harvard ESPN+
6:30 p.m. Bucknell at American University ESPN+
7 p.m. Campbell at The Citadel ESPN+
7 p.m. Ohio at SIU Edwardsville ESPN+
7 p.m. No. 19 Pittsburgh at No. 7 Virginia Tech ACCNX
Sat, Feb. 15 TBD No. 12 Cornell at Arizona State ESPN+
Sun, Feb. 16 11 a.m. No. 15 Stanford at Duke ACCNX
1 p.m. Columbia at Brown ESPN+
1 p.m. Binghamton at Buffalo ESPN+
1 p.m. American University at Virginia ACCNX
2 p.m. Princeton at Pennsylvania ESPN+
2 p.m. SIU Edwardsville at Central Michigan ESPN+
2 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Chattanooga ESPN+
2 p.m. The Citadel at VMI ESPN+
3 p.m. No. 21 Oklahoma at Arizona State ESPN+
5 p.m. Morgan State at Sacred Heart ESPN+
6 p.m. American University at George Mason ESPN+
Thu, Feb. 20 7 p.m. Presbyterian at VMI ESPN+
Fri, Feb. 21 6 p.m. Columbia at Bucknell ESPN+
7 p.m. Brown at Harvard ESPN+
7 p.m. Michigan State at Central Michigan ESPN+
7 p.m. Indiana at Chattanooga ESPN+
7 p.m. No. 19 Pittsburgh at Virginia ACCNX
Sat, Feb. 22 Noon Cleveland State at Rider ESPN+
3 p.m. Bucknell at No. 12 Cornell ESPN+
4 p.m. Virginia at No. 15 Stanford ACCNX
7 p.m. Brown at Sacred Heart ESPN+
  7 p.m. Northern Illinois at SIU Edwardsville ESPN+
Sun, Feb. 23 Noon Long Island University at Sacred Heart ESPN+
2 p.m. Gardner-Webb at The Citadel ESPN+
Sun, Mar. 9 9 a.m. Ivy League Wrestling Tournament ESPN+
  10 a.m. ACC Wrestling Championship Prelims ACCNX

 

Tags
Photo of Colin Bradley Colin Bradley3 hours ago
Photo of Colin Bradley

Colin Bradley

Back to top button