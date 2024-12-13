ESPN Platforms to Feature Nearly 150 Collegiate Wrestling Events During 2024-25 NCAA Season
- No. 3 Oklahoma State at No. 13 Iowa State to air on ESPN, January 26
- ACC Friday Night Duals return to ACC Network with five straight weeks of conference matchups
- ESPN+ schedule to include more than 110 events, featuring top programs from the Big 12, Ivy League, MAC, EIWA, and more
ESPN platforms will feature nearly 150 collegiate wrestling events from some of the top conferences in the country throughout the 2024-25 NCAA season, including more than 110 events exclusively on ESPN+, the leading sports streaming service.
For the second straight season, a regular season college wrestling meet will air on ESPN as No. 3 Oklahoma State faces Big 12 rival Iowa State (No. 13) on Sunday, January 26 (5 p.m., ESPN). Oklahoma State-Iowa State marks the second ever regular season college wrestling meet to air on ESPN after the ‘CyHawk Dual’ made history last season.
The crew of Shawn Kenney, Jim Gibbons – NCAA Champion wrestler, legendary Iowa State coach, and Iowa Wrestling Hall of Famer, and former Virginia Cavalier Rock Harrison will be joined by veteran reporter Quint Kessenich to call the action.
ACC Friday Night Duals also return this season to ACC Network with five straight weeks of conference matchups, beginning January 24 when No. 7 Virginia Tech travels to Durham, N.C. to take on Duke. The Friday night series will also feature the conference’s other ranked teams – No. 6 NC State, No. 15 Stanford, No. 19 Pitt and No. 24 North Carolina, among other top ACC programs. An additional 20 ACC wrestling events will also stream this season on ACCNX.
The extensive ESPN+ schedule will feature top programs from the Big 12, Ivy League, MAC, EIWA, and more. The Big 12 currently has seven programs – No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 10 Northern Iowa, No. 13 Iowa State, No. 14 South Dakota State, No. 16 Missouri, No. 18 West Virginia and No. 21 Oklahoma – currently ranked in the NWCA Coaches Top 25.
Notable dual wrestling meets on ESPN+ in 2024-25 include:
- 5 Ohio State at No. 19 Pittsburgh (Dec. 13, 7 p.m.)
- 7 Virginia Tech at No. 3 Oklahoma State (Dec. 19, 8 p.m.)
- 6 NC State at No. 12 Cornell (Dec. 22, 4 p.m.)
- 22 Lehigh at No. 12 Cornell (Jan. 12, Noon)
- 6 NC State at No. 3 Oklahoma State (Jan. 12, 3 p.m.)
- 16 Missouri at No. 3 Oklahoma State (Feb. 2, 3 p.m.)
- 19 Pittsburgh at No. 13 Iowa State (Feb. 9, 3 p.m.)
In addition to regular season coverage, ESPN platforms will present the ACC, Big 12 and Ivy League conference wrestling championships, as well as every match of the 2025 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships (March 20-22) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
ESPN’s college wrestling voices will include Mike Couzens, Gibbons, Harrison, Kessenich, Tim Johnson, Kenney and Shane Sparks with other likely additions for the NCAA Championships.
2024-25 College Wrestling Schedule on ESPN Networks:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Fri, Jan. 24
|7 p.m.
|ACC Friday Night Duals:
No. 7 Virginia Tech at Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, Jan. 26
|5 p.m.
|No. 3 Oklahoma State at No. 13 Iowa State
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Fri, Jan. 31
|7 p.m.
|ACC Friday Night Duals:
Virginia at No. 7 Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Fri, Feb. 7
|7 p.m.
|ACC Friday Night Duals:
No. 24 North Carolina at No. 19 Pittsburgh
|ACCN
|Fri, Feb. 14
|7 p.m.
|ACC Friday Night Duals:
No. 15 Stanford at No. 6 NC State
|ACCN
|Fri, Feb. 21
|7 p.m.
|ACC Friday Night Duals:
No. 6 NC State at No. 7 Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, Mar. 9
|8 p.m.
|ACC Wrestling Championship
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Big 12 Wrestling Championship
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|Thu, Mar. 20
|Noon
|First Round
NCAA Wrestling Championships
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Second Round
NCAA Wrestling Championships
|ESPN/ESPN+
|Fri, Mar. 21
|Noon
|Quarterfinals
NCAA Wrestling Championships
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Semifinals
NCAA Wrestling Championships
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Sat, Mar. 22
|11 a.m.
|Medal Round
NCAA Wrestling Championships
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Finals
NCAA Wrestling Championships
|ESPN/ESPN+
2024-25 College Wrestling Schedule on ESPN+/ACCNX:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Fri, Dec. 13
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Ohio State at No. 19 Pittsburgh
|ACCNX
|8 p.m.
|No. 3 Oklahoma State at No. 21 Oklahoma
|ESPN+
|Thu, Dec. 19
|2 p.m.
|Limestone at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at George Mason
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|No. 7 Virginia Tech at No. 3Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|Fri, Dec. 20
|10 a.m.
|No. 14 South Dakota State at Rider
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo at SIU Edwardsville
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Long Island University at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|Sat, Dec. 21
|10 a.m.
|TBD
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Hofstra at Columbia
|ESPN+
|Sun, Dec. 22
|1 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Ohio
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|No. 6 NC State at No. 12 Cornell
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|VMI at Duke
|ACCNX
|Fri, Jan. 3
|7 p.m.
|Cleveland State at Ohio
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Air Force at No. 3 Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jan. 4
|7 p.m.
|No. 18 West Virginia at Princeton
|ESPN+
|Fri, Jan. 10
|7 p.m.
|Duke at No. 6 NC State
|ACCNX
|Sat, Jan. 11
|Noon
|No. 22 Lehigh at Binghamton
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan. 12
|Noon
|No. 22 Lehigh at No. 12 Cornell
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|App State at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|No. 6 NC State at No. 3 Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Purdue at Northern Illinois
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan. 14
|6 p.m.
|Garnder-Webb at Duke
|ACCNX
|Fri, Jan. 17
|6 p.m.
|No. 19 Pittsburgh at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Harvard at American University
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Central Michigan
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 24 North Carolina at Duke
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 NC State at Virginia
|ACCNX
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 22 Lehigh at Navy
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|No. 18 West Virginia at No. 21 Oklahoma
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|No. 10 Northern Iowa at Arizona State
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan. 19
|Noon
|TBD at Sacred Heart
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Army at American University
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Edinboro at Ohio
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Cleveland State at Central Michigan
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Campbell at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|No. 18 West Virginia at No. 3 Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Arizona State at No. 15 Stanford
|ACCNX
|Mon, Jan. 20
|7 p.m.
|App State at Duke
|ACCNX
|Fri, Jan. 24
|6 p.m.
|Drexel at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Pennsylvania at Columbia
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Rider at Princeton
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Ohio
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 19 Pittsburgh at No. 6 NC State
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|No. 7 Virginia Tech at Duke
|ACCNX
|8 p.m.
|No. 21 Oklahoma at No. 13 Iowa State
|ESPN+
|Sat, Jan. 25
|Noon
|No. 12 Cornell at Harvard
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|VMI at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Cornell at Brown
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Binghamton at Harvard
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Drexel at Rider
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Binghamton at Brown
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan. 26
|Noon
|Chippewa Challenge
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Cal State Bakersfield at American University
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Lock Haven at George Mason
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Bloomsburg at Buffalo
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Princeton at Columbia
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Glenville State at Buffalo
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Virginia at No. 15 Stanford
|ACCNX
|Fri, Jan. 31
|7 p.m.
|App State at Bellarmine
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Navy at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|Sat, Feb. 1
|Noon
|No. 12 Cornell at Binghamton
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Bloomsburg at Sacred Heart
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|George Mason at Rider
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|No. 16 Missouri at No. 21 Oklahoma
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb. 2
|11 a.m.
|Campbell at Rider
|ESPN+
|Noon
|No. 19 Pittsburgh at Binghamton
|ESPN+
|Noon
|No. 12 Cornell at Columbia
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Brown at Princeton
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Harvard at Pennsylvania
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Chattanooga at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|VMI at Bellarmine
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Ohio
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Northern Colorado at Arizona State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|No. 16 Missouri at No. 3 Oklahoma State
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Harvard at Princeton
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Brown at Pennsylvania
|ESPN+
|Fri, Feb. 7
|6 p.m.
|No. 22 Lehigh at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|The Citadel at Bellarmine
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Kent State at Ohio
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Duke at Virginia
|ACCNX
|8 p.m.
|Arizona State at No. 13 Iowa State
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|No. 7 Virginia Tech at No. 15 Stanford
|ACCNX
|Sat, Feb. 8
|1 p.m.
|Princeton at No. 12 Cornell
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb. 9
|Noon
|Sacred Heart at Binghamton
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Brown at American University
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Central Michigan at Buffalo
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Davidson at Bellarmine
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Pennsylvania at No. 12 Cornell
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|No. 19 Pittsburgh at No. 13 Iowa State
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Brown at George Mason
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 13
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 Stanford at Princeton
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 22 Lehigh at Pennsylvania
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Kent State at Central Michigan
|ESPN+
|Fri, Feb. 14
|Noon
|Columbia at Harvard
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Bucknell at American University
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Campbell at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Ohio at SIU Edwardsville
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 19 Pittsburgh at No. 7 Virginia Tech
|ACCNX
|Sat, Feb. 15
|TBD
|No. 12 Cornell at Arizona State
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb. 16
|11 a.m.
|No. 15 Stanford at Duke
|ACCNX
|1 p.m.
|Columbia at Brown
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Binghamton at Buffalo
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|American University at Virginia
|ACCNX
|2 p.m.
|Princeton at Pennsylvania
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SIU Edwardsville at Central Michigan
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|The Citadel at VMI
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|No. 21 Oklahoma at Arizona State
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Morgan State at Sacred Heart
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|American University at George Mason
|ESPN+
|Thu, Feb. 20
|7 p.m.
|Presbyterian at VMI
|ESPN+
|Fri, Feb. 21
|6 p.m.
|Columbia at Bucknell
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Brown at Harvard
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Michigan State at Central Michigan
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Indiana at Chattanooga
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 19 Pittsburgh at Virginia
|ACCNX
|Sat, Feb. 22
|Noon
|Cleveland State at Rider
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Bucknell at No. 12 Cornell
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Virginia at No. 15 Stanford
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|Brown at Sacred Heart
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at SIU Edwardsville
|ESPN+
|Sun, Feb. 23
|Noon
|Long Island University at Sacred Heart
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at The Citadel
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar. 9
|9 a.m.
|Ivy League Wrestling Tournament
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|ACC Wrestling Championship Prelims
|ACCNX