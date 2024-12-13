ESPN Platforms to Feature Nearly 150 Collegiate Wrestling Events During 2024-25 NCAA Season

No. 3 Oklahoma State at No. 13 Iowa State to air on ESPN, January 26

ACC Friday Night Duals return to ACC Network with five straight weeks of conference matchups

ESPN+ schedule to include more than 110 events, featuring top programs from the Big 12, Ivy League, MAC, EIWA, and more

ESPN platforms will feature nearly 150 collegiate wrestling events from some of the top conferences in the country throughout the 2024-25 NCAA season, including more than 110 events exclusively on ESPN+, the leading sports streaming service.

For the second straight season, a regular season college wrestling meet will air on ESPN as No. 3 Oklahoma State faces Big 12 rival Iowa State (No. 13) on Sunday, January 26 (5 p.m., ESPN). Oklahoma State-Iowa State marks the second ever regular season college wrestling meet to air on ESPN after the ‘CyHawk Dual’ made history last season.

The crew of Shawn Kenney, Jim Gibbons – NCAA Champion wrestler, legendary Iowa State coach, and Iowa Wrestling Hall of Famer, and former Virginia Cavalier Rock Harrison will be joined by veteran reporter Quint Kessenich to call the action.

ACC Friday Night Duals also return this season to ACC Network with five straight weeks of conference matchups, beginning January 24 when No. 7 Virginia Tech travels to Durham, N.C. to take on Duke. The Friday night series will also feature the conference’s other ranked teams – No. 6 NC State, No. 15 Stanford, No. 19 Pitt and No. 24 North Carolina, among other top ACC programs. An additional 20 ACC wrestling events will also stream this season on ACCNX.

The extensive ESPN+ schedule will feature top programs from the Big 12, Ivy League, MAC, EIWA, and more. The Big 12 currently has seven programs – No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 10 Northern Iowa, No. 13 Iowa State, No. 14 South Dakota State, No. 16 Missouri, No. 18 West Virginia and No. 21 Oklahoma – currently ranked in the NWCA Coaches Top 25.

Notable dual wrestling meets on ESPN+ in 2024-25 include:

5 Ohio State at No. 19 Pittsburgh (Dec. 13, 7 p.m.)

7 Virginia Tech at No. 3 Oklahoma State (Dec. 19, 8 p.m.)

6 NC State at No. 12 Cornell (Dec. 22, 4 p.m.)

22 Lehigh at No. 12 Cornell (Jan. 12, Noon)

6 NC State at No. 3 Oklahoma State (Jan. 12, 3 p.m.)

16 Missouri at No. 3 Oklahoma State (Feb. 2, 3 p.m.)

19 Pittsburgh at No. 13 Iowa State (Feb. 9, 3 p.m.)

In addition to regular season coverage, ESPN platforms will present the ACC, Big 12 and Ivy League conference wrestling championships, as well as every match of the 2025 NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships (March 20-22) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

ESPN’s college wrestling voices will include Mike Couzens, Gibbons, Harrison, Kessenich, Tim Johnson, Kenney and Shane Sparks with other likely additions for the NCAA Championships.

2024-25 College Wrestling Schedule on ESPN Networks:

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Fri, Jan. 24 7 p.m. ACC Friday Night Duals:

No. 7 Virginia Tech at Duke ACCN Sun, Jan. 26 5 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma State at No. 13 Iowa State ESPN/ESPN+ Fri, Jan. 31 7 p.m. ACC Friday Night Duals:

Virginia at No. 7 Virginia Tech ACCN Fri, Feb. 7 7 p.m. ACC Friday Night Duals:

No. 24 North Carolina at No. 19 Pittsburgh ACCN Fri, Feb. 14 7 p.m. ACC Friday Night Duals:

No. 15 Stanford at No. 6 NC State ACCN Fri, Feb. 21 7 p.m. ACC Friday Night Duals:

No. 6 NC State at No. 7 Virginia Tech ACCN Sun, Mar. 9 8 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship ACCN 9 p.m. Big 12 Wrestling Championship ESPNU/ESPN+ Thu, Mar. 20 Noon First Round

NCAA Wrestling Championships ESPNU/ESPN+ 7 p.m. Second Round

NCAA Wrestling Championships ESPN/ESPN+ Fri, Mar. 21 Noon Quarterfinals

NCAA Wrestling Championships ESPNU/ESPN+ 8 p.m. Semifinals

NCAA Wrestling Championships ESPN2/ESPN+ Sat, Mar. 22 11 a.m. Medal Round

NCAA Wrestling Championships ESPNU/ESPN+ 7 p.m. Finals

NCAA Wrestling Championships ESPN/ESPN+

2024-25 College Wrestling Schedule on ESPN+/ACCNX: