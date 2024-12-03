ESPN Presents Every Match of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship
- First and Second Rounds exclusively on ESPN+, Regional Rounds slated for ABC/ESPN/ESPN2, National Semifinals to air on ESPN
- Championship Match set to air on ABC for the second straight season
- The 5th Set whip-around show returns for third season
- All matches of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship streaming on ESPN+
ESPN platforms will exclusively air each point of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, Dec. 5-22. ESPN+ will exclusively present the First and Second Rounds (Dec. 5-7), while the Regional Rounds (Dec. 12-15) will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.
The National Semifinals (Dec. 19) are set for ESPN, while the National Championship is slated to air on ABC for the second straight season (Dec. 22, 3 p.m.).
For the third consecutive year, ESPN’s championship coverage will showcase The Fifth Set – a volleyball whip-around show. The unique offering will be available on ESPN+ during the First and Second rounds, providing viewers with the opportunity to keep up with multiple matches at once. The show will begin at 5 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday, with Saturday’s show slated for a 6 p.m. start. Fans can also catch The Fifth Set on ESPN2 (Fri., 5 p.m. start) and ESPNU (Thu., 5 p.m. start; Sat., 6 p.m. start). Sam Gore will host the show, joined by analysts Anne Marie Anderson, Nicole Branagh, Jennifer Hoffman and Paul Sunderland.
First and Second Round matches are hosted at the campus sites of the Top 16 seeds in the tournament:
No. 1 Seed Hosts: Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Penn State, Louisville
No. 2 Seed Hosts: Stanford, Wisconsin, Creighton, SMU
No. 3 Seed Hosts: Kentucky, Texas, Kansas, Arizona State
No. 4 Seed Hosts: Purdue, Baylor, Utah, Oregon
The 2024 season was the most-consumed women’s college volleyball season ever on ESPN Nets, totaling 635M minutes watched across the 38 matches on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. This season also includes the most-watched regular season match on record for ESPN platforms, with Nebraska-Louisville garnering 684,000 viewers on ABC on Sept. 22.
Back-to-back reigning national champion Texas begins its quest for a three-peat on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
ESPN Volleyball Championship Challenge
For the first time ever, the 2024 ESPN Volleyball Championship Challenge will give fans the chance to compete with friends, family and others by filling out NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball tournament brackets. Fans who pick the National Champion will be automatically entered into a random drawing to win $10,000 in total prizes. The 2024 Volleyball Championship Challenge is open now on ESPN.com, ESPN App, and ESPN Fantasy App. Fans can complete and enter brackets until shortly before the start of the tournament’s first match on Thursday, Dec. 5.
2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball First and Second Round Schedule:
Site: Purdue (West Lafayette, Ind.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Thu, Dec. 5
|3:30 p.m.
|Loyola Chicago vs. BYU
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Western Michigan vs. Purdue
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec. 6
|6 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Thu, Dec. 5
|4:30 p.m.
|Western Kentucky vs. Minnesota
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Cleveland St. vs. Kentucky
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Texas (Austin, Texas)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Thu, Dec. 5
|5 p.m.
|UT Arlington vs. USC
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. Texas
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: SMU (Dallas, Texas)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Thu, Dec. 5
|5 p.m.
|Texas State vs. Missouri
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Wichita State vs. SMU
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec. 6
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Wisconsin (Madison, Wisc.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Thu, Dec. 5
|5:30 p.m.
|Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Fairfield vs. Wisconsin
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec. 6
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Creighton (Omaha, Neb.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Thu, Dec. 5
|5:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss vs. Florida State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|South Dakota vs. Creighton
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec. 6
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Baylor (Waco, Texas)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Thu, Dec. 5
|5:30 p.m.
|South Carolina vs. Dayton
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Wofford vs. Baylor
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec. 6
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Utah (Salt Lake City, Utah)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Thu, Dec. 5
|6:30 p.m.
|Florida Gulf Coast vs. Marquette
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Charleston vs. Utah
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec. 6
|9 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Oregon (Eugene, Ore.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Thu, Dec. 5
|7 p.m.
|Hawaii vs. TCU
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|High Point vs. Oregon
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Fri, Dec. 6
|9 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Louisville (Louisville, Ky.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Fri, Dec. 6
|4 p.m.
|Illinois vs. Northern Iowa
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Chicago State vs. Louisville
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 7
|6 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, Pa.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Fri, Dec. 6
|4 p.m.
|UTEP vs. Oklahoma
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Morehead State vs. Pittsburgh
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 7
|7 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Penn State (University Park, Pa.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Fri, Dec. 6
|5 p.m.
|Yale vs. North Carolina
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Delaware State vs. Penn State
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 7
|6:30 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Kansas (Lawrence, Kan.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Fri, Dec. 6
|5 p.m.
|NC State vs. Florida
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Colgate vs. Kansas
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Nebraska (Lincoln. Neb.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Fri, Dec. 6
|5:30 p.m.
|South Dakota St. vs. Miami (FL)
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Florida A&M vs. Nebraska
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 7
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Arizona State (Tempe, Ariz.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Fri, Dec. 6
|6:30 p.m.
|Colorado State vs. Texas A&M
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|New Hampshire vs. Arizona State
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 7
|8 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+
Site: Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|First Round
|Fri, Dec. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Washington vs. Loyola Marymount
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Sacramento State vs. Stanford
|ESPN+
|Second Round
|Sat, Dec. 7
|9 p.m.
|Winners of First Round Matches
|ESPN+