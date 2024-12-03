ESPN Presents Every Match of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship

First and Second Rounds exclusively on ESPN+, Regional Rounds slated for ABC/ESPN/ESPN2, National Semifinals to air on ESPN

Championship Match set to air on ABC for the second straight season

The 5th Set whip-around show returns for third season

All matches of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship streaming on ESPN+

ESPN platforms will exclusively air each point of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, Dec. 5-22. ESPN+ will exclusively present the First and Second Rounds (Dec. 5-7), while the Regional Rounds (Dec. 12-15) will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

The National Semifinals (Dec. 19) are set for ESPN, while the National Championship is slated to air on ABC for the second straight season (Dec. 22, 3 p.m.).

For the third consecutive year, ESPN’s championship coverage will showcase The Fifth Set – a volleyball whip-around show. The unique offering will be available on ESPN+ during the First and Second rounds, providing viewers with the opportunity to keep up with multiple matches at once. The show will begin at 5 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday, with Saturday’s show slated for a 6 p.m. start. Fans can also catch The Fifth Set on ESPN2 (Fri., 5 p.m. start) and ESPNU (Thu., 5 p.m. start; Sat., 6 p.m. start). Sam Gore will host the show, joined by analysts Anne Marie Anderson, Nicole Branagh, Jennifer Hoffman and Paul Sunderland.

First and Second Round matches are hosted at the campus sites of the Top 16 seeds in the tournament:

No. 1 Seed Hosts: Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Penn State, Louisville

No. 2 Seed Hosts: Stanford, Wisconsin, Creighton, SMU

No. 3 Seed Hosts: Kentucky, Texas, Kansas, Arizona State

No. 4 Seed Hosts: Purdue, Baylor, Utah, Oregon

Full Bracket

The 2024 season was the most-consumed women’s college volleyball season ever on ESPN Nets, totaling 635M minutes watched across the 38 matches on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. This season also includes the most-watched regular season match on record for ESPN platforms, with Nebraska-Louisville garnering 684,000 viewers on ABC on Sept. 22.

Back-to-back reigning national champion Texas begins its quest for a three-peat on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

ESPN Volleyball Championship Challenge

For the first time ever, the 2024 ESPN Volleyball Championship Challenge will give fans the chance to compete with friends, family and others by filling out NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball tournament brackets. Fans who pick the National Champion will be automatically entered into a random drawing to win $10,000 in total prizes. The 2024 Volleyball Championship Challenge is open now on ESPN.com, ESPN App, and ESPN Fantasy App. Fans can complete and enter brackets until shortly before the start of the tournament’s first match on Thursday, Dec. 5.

2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball First and Second Round Schedule:

Site: Purdue (West Lafayette, Ind.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Thu, Dec. 5 3:30 p.m. Loyola Chicago vs. BYU ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Western Michigan vs. Purdue ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec. 6 6 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Thu, Dec. 5 4:30 p.m. Western Kentucky vs. Minnesota ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Cleveland St. vs. Kentucky ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec. 6 7:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Texas (Austin, Texas)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Thu, Dec. 5 5 p.m. UT Arlington vs. USC ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. Texas ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec. 6 7:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: SMU (Dallas, Texas)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Thu, Dec. 5 5 p.m. Texas State vs. Missouri ESPN+ 8 p.m. Wichita State vs. SMU ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec. 6 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Wisconsin (Madison, Wisc.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Thu, Dec. 5 5:30 p.m. Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech ESPN+ 8 p.m. Fairfield vs. Wisconsin ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec. 6 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Creighton (Omaha, Neb.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Thu, Dec. 5 5:30 p.m. Ole Miss vs. Florida State ESPN+ 8 p.m. South Dakota vs. Creighton ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec. 6 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Baylor (Waco, Texas)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Thu, Dec. 5 5:30 p.m. South Carolina vs. Dayton ESPN+ 8 p.m. Wofford vs. Baylor ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec. 6 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Utah (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Thu, Dec. 5 6:30 p.m. Florida Gulf Coast vs. Marquette ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Charleston vs. Utah ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec. 6 9 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Oregon (Eugene, Ore.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Thu, Dec. 5 7 p.m. Hawaii vs. TCU ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. High Point vs. Oregon ESPN+ Second Round Fri, Dec. 6 9 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Louisville (Louisville, Ky.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Fri, Dec. 6 4 p.m. Illinois vs. Northern Iowa ESPN+ 7 p.m. Chicago State vs. Louisville ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec. 7 6 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Fri, Dec. 6 4 p.m. UTEP vs. Oklahoma ESPN+ 7 p.m. Morehead State vs. Pittsburgh ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec. 7 7 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Penn State (University Park, Pa.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Fri, Dec. 6 5 p.m. Yale vs. North Carolina ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Delaware State vs. Penn State ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec. 7 6:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Kansas (Lawrence, Kan.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Fri, Dec. 6 5 p.m. NC State vs. Florida ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Colgate vs. Kansas ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec. 7 7:30 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Nebraska (Lincoln. Neb.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Fri, Dec. 6 5:30 p.m. South Dakota St. vs. Miami (FL) ESPN+ 8 p.m. Florida A&M vs. Nebraska ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec. 7 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Arizona State (Tempe, Ariz.)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform First Round Fri, Dec. 6 6:30 p.m. Colorado State vs. Texas A&M ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. New Hampshire vs. Arizona State ESPN+ Second Round Sat, Dec. 7 8 p.m. Winners of First Round Matches ESPN+

Site: Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.)