ESPN Presents NCAA Women’s Volleyball Regional Rounds, Dec. 12-15

For the first time, a Regional Final match will air on ABC (Sun., Dec. 15, 3 p.m. ET)

All four No. 1 seeds (Louisville, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh) to host Regionals, Dec. 12-15

All 12 matches will air on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2, with all matches also streaming on ESPN+

ESPN platforms continue its exclusive presentation of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship this weekend with the Regional Semifinals and Finals set at the four top-seeded host sites – Louisville, Nebraska, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

Regional Semifinal play gets underway Thursday, Dec. 12, with four matches on ESPN2 from Pittsburgh and Louisville. The Regional Semifinals continue Friday from University Park and Lincoln, with all four matches once again airing on ESPN2.

Regional Finals spring into action on Saturday, Dec. 14, with the Pittsburgh Region (5 p.m. | ESPN2), followed by the Louisville Region (7:30 p.m. | ESPN2) as the first two teams claim their spot in the National Semifinals.

The action then wraps on Sunday, Dec. 15 on ABC/ESPN as the final two teams etch their spots in Louisville, Ky. Sunday’s 3 p.m. match at the Lincoln Region marks the first Regional Final to air on ABC, while the University Park Regional Final is slated for 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

For the first time, each Regional site will have a reporter on location, giving viewers insight from the sideline during the action.

Commentator teams calling the action from each location are as follows:

Pittsburgh Regional:

Play-by-play: Anne Marie Anderson

Analyst: Nicole Branagh – Beach Volleyball Olympian and two-time All-American at Minnesota

Reporter: Michella Chester – Reporter & host for NCAA.com

Louisville Regional:

Play-by-play: Eric Frede

Analyst: Emily Ehman – Four-year Northwestern standout from 2016-19

Reporter: Ci Michel – Indoor volleyball Olympian and University of Miami star (2003-07)

Penn State Regional:

Play-by-play: Paul Sunderland

Analyst: Missy Whittemore – Three-time All-American at Florida

Reporter: Shelby Coppedge – Four-year Texas A&M Corpus Christi standout from 2011-14

Nebraska Regional:

Play-by-play: Courtney Lyle

Analyst: Holly McPeak – Three-time beach volleyball Olympian, third-winningest beach volleyball player of all-time

Analyst: Katie George – 2015 ACC Player, Setter and Scholar-Athlete of the Year at Louisville

Reporter: Madison Fitzpatrick – Florida State beach volleyball standout (2018-22)

2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Regional Semifinals and Regional Finals Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Site Match Platform Thu, Dec. 12 1 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Semifinals

Missouri vs. Kentucky

Anne Marie Anderson, Nicole Branagh, Michella Chester ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Semifinals

Oregon vs. Pitt

Anne Marie Anderson, Nicole Branagh, Michella Chester ESPN2 7 p.m. Louisville Regional Semifinals

Florida vs. Stanford

Eric Frede, Emily Ehman, Ci Michel ESPN2 9:30 p.m. Louisville Regional Semifinals

Purdue vs. Louisville

Eric Frede, Emily Ehman, Ci Michel ESPN2 Fri, Dec. 13 1 p.m. Penn State Regional Semifinals

Texas vs. Creighton

Paul Sunderland, Missy Whittemore, Shelby Coppedge ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Penn State Regional Semifinals

Marquette vs. Penn State

Paul Sunderland, Missy Whittemore, Shelby Coppedge ESPN2 7 p.m. Nebraska Regional Semifinals

Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George, Madison Fitzpatrick ESPN2 9:30 p.m. Nebraska Regional Semifinals

Dayton vs. Nebraska

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George, Madison Fitzpatrick ESPN2 Sat, Dec. 14 5 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Finals

Winners of Missouri/Kentucky vs. Oregon/Pitt

Anne Marie Anderson, Nicole Branagh, Michella Chester ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Louisville Regional Finals

Winners of Florida/Stanford vs. Purdue/Louisville

Eric Frede, Emily Ehman, Ci Michel ESPN2 Sun, Dec. 15 3 p.m. Nebraska Regional Finals

Winners of Texas A&M/Wisconsin vs. Dayton/Nebraska

Paul Sunderland, Missy Whittemore, Shelby Coppedge ABC 8:30 p.m. Penn State Regional Finals

Winners of Texas/Creighton vs. Marquette/Penn State

Paul Sunderland, Missy Whittemore, Shelby Coppedge ESPN

* All 12 matches will also be simulcast on ESPN+