ESPN Presents NCAA Women’s Volleyball Regional Rounds, Dec. 12-15
- For the first time, a Regional Final match will air on ABC (Sun., Dec. 15, 3 p.m. ET)
- All four No. 1 seeds (Louisville, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh) to host Regionals, Dec. 12-15
- All 12 matches will air on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2, with all matches also streaming on ESPN+
ESPN platforms continue its exclusive presentation of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship this weekend with the Regional Semifinals and Finals set at the four top-seeded host sites – Louisville, Nebraska, Penn State and Pittsburgh.
Regional Semifinal play gets underway Thursday, Dec. 12, with four matches on ESPN2 from Pittsburgh and Louisville. The Regional Semifinals continue Friday from University Park and Lincoln, with all four matches once again airing on ESPN2.
Regional Finals spring into action on Saturday, Dec. 14, with the Pittsburgh Region (5 p.m. | ESPN2), followed by the Louisville Region (7:30 p.m. | ESPN2) as the first two teams claim their spot in the National Semifinals.
The action then wraps on Sunday, Dec. 15 on ABC/ESPN as the final two teams etch their spots in Louisville, Ky. Sunday’s 3 p.m. match at the Lincoln Region marks the first Regional Final to air on ABC, while the University Park Regional Final is slated for 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.
For the first time, each Regional site will have a reporter on location, giving viewers insight from the sideline during the action.
Commentator teams calling the action from each location are as follows:
Pittsburgh Regional:
Play-by-play: Anne Marie Anderson
Analyst: Nicole Branagh – Beach Volleyball Olympian and two-time All-American at Minnesota
Reporter: Michella Chester – Reporter & host for NCAA.com
Louisville Regional:
Play-by-play: Eric Frede
Analyst: Emily Ehman – Four-year Northwestern standout from 2016-19
Reporter: Ci Michel – Indoor volleyball Olympian and University of Miami star (2003-07)
Penn State Regional:
Play-by-play: Paul Sunderland
Analyst: Missy Whittemore – Three-time All-American at Florida
Reporter: Shelby Coppedge – Four-year Texas A&M Corpus Christi standout from 2011-14
Nebraska Regional:
Play-by-play: Courtney Lyle
Analyst: Holly McPeak – Three-time beach volleyball Olympian, third-winningest beach volleyball player of all-time
Analyst: Katie George – 2015 ACC Player, Setter and Scholar-Athlete of the Year at Louisville
Reporter: Madison Fitzpatrick – Florida State beach volleyball standout (2018-22)
2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Regional Semifinals and Regional Finals Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Site
|Match
|Platform
|Thu, Dec. 12
|1 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|Regional Semifinals
Missouri vs. Kentucky
Anne Marie Anderson, Nicole Branagh, Michella Chester
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|Regional Semifinals
Oregon vs. Pitt
Anne Marie Anderson, Nicole Branagh, Michella Chester
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Louisville
|Regional Semifinals
Florida vs. Stanford
Eric Frede, Emily Ehman, Ci Michel
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|Louisville
|Regional Semifinals
Purdue vs. Louisville
Eric Frede, Emily Ehman, Ci Michel
|ESPN2
|Fri, Dec. 13
|1 p.m.
|Penn State
|Regional Semifinals
Texas vs. Creighton
Paul Sunderland, Missy Whittemore, Shelby Coppedge
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Penn State
|Regional Semifinals
Marquette vs. Penn State
Paul Sunderland, Missy Whittemore, Shelby Coppedge
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Nebraska
|Regional Semifinals
Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|Nebraska
|Regional Semifinals
Dayton vs. Nebraska
Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George, Madison Fitzpatrick
|ESPN2
|Sat, Dec. 14
|5 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|Regional Finals
Winners of Missouri/Kentucky vs. Oregon/Pitt
Anne Marie Anderson, Nicole Branagh, Michella Chester
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Louisville
|Regional Finals
Winners of Florida/Stanford vs. Purdue/Louisville
Eric Frede, Emily Ehman, Ci Michel
|ESPN2
|Sun, Dec. 15
|3 p.m.
|Nebraska
|Regional Finals
Winners of Texas A&M/Wisconsin vs. Dayton/Nebraska
Paul Sunderland, Missy Whittemore, Shelby Coppedge
|ABC
|8:30 p.m.
|Penn State
|Regional Finals
Winners of Texas/Creighton vs. Marquette/Penn State
Paul Sunderland, Missy Whittemore, Shelby Coppedge
|ESPN
* All 12 matches will also be simulcast on ESPN+