ESPN Digs Into the Action with 28 League One Volleyball Matches for Inaugural Pro Season in 2025

ESPN and League One Volleyball (LOVB), the largest brand in youth volleyball, have announced the television and streaming schedule for LOVB’s inaugural 2025 professional volleyball season. ESPN platforms will carry 28 matches across ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+, including 10 matches on ESPN’s linear networks and all games available on ESPN+.

The historic LOVB First Serve league opener matches Salt Lake against Atlanta from Gateway Center Arena in Center Park, Ga., on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The matchup features three-time Olympic medalist Kelsey Robinson Cook for Atlanta versus two-time Olympic medalists Jordyn Poulter and Haleigh Washington on the Salt Lake side.

ESPN platforms will showcase the home openers, known as First Serves, for all six of LOVB’s pro teams – Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Omaha and Salt Lake City. Other matches of note:

Thursday, Jan. 9: LOVB Houston hosts its First Serve against Austin at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.

LOVB Houston hosts its against Austin at 8 p.m. on ESPN+. Friday, Jan. 10: ESPN+ will stream back-to-back matches from Houston as part of the league’s Friday Nights with LOVB series. The first match will showcase Austin vs. Madison at 5:30 p.m., followed by Houston vs. Omaha at 8 p.m.

ESPN+ will stream back-to-back matches from Houston as part of the league’s series. The first match will showcase Austin vs. Madison at 5:30 p.m., followed by Houston vs. Omaha at 8 p.m. LOVB Classic: The league’s in-season tournament (Feb. 14-16) in Kansas City – including a knockout competition – will feature six teams and a total of seven matches across ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+.

The league’s in-season tournament (Feb. 14-16) in Kansas City – including a knockout competition – will feature six teams and a total of seven matches across ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+. LOVB Finals: LOVB culminates its inaugural season in Louisville, April 10-13. ESPN platforms will present five matches with both semifinals and the Championship airing live on ESPN2.

The 2025 LOVB season will feature an accomplished team of announcers calling the action. Anne Marie Anderson will provide play-by-play coverage, with Kevin Barnett contributing both as a play-by-play commentator and analyst. Additional analysts include Kevin Wong, Salima Rockwell, and Shelby Coppedge, each bringing a wealth of expertise and insight to the telecasts.

ESPN platforms offer global distribution of LOVB matches

Beyond the U.S. domestic audience, ESPN platforms will carry 28 of LOVB’s 60 matches in countries and territories that are home to 30 percent of the LOVB athletes, including Brazil, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin North (Mexico, Dominican Republic, Central America), Latin South (Spanish-speaking South America), and the Pacific Rim (Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands).

LOVB original programming

Beyond the matches, ESPN will stream LOVB’s original documentary series Undeterred on ESPN+ in January 2025. The powerful series profiles League One Volleyball athletes and the obstacles they’ve overcome on their journey to playing professionally in the United States. The series highlights members of the U.S. Olympic silver medal-winning women’s volleyball team Lauren Carlini, Kelsey Robinson Cook and Jordan Thompson as they navigate their final seasons playing professionally overseas away from family and friends. The documentary showcases their grit and resilience through the 2024 Paris Olympics and explores what it took to realize their dreams of playing stateside through the building of League One Volleyball.

2025 League One Volleyball (LOVB) on ESPN Platforms:

Day/Date Time (ET) Platform Game Host Market Wed, Jan 8 7:30 p.m. ESPN+ Salt Lake at Atlanta Atlanta Thu, Jan 9 8 p.m. ESPN+ Austin at Houston Houston Fri, Jan 10 5:30 p.m. ESPN+ Madison vs Austin Houston 8 p.m. ESPN+ Omaha at Houston Houston Fri, Jan 17 9 p.m. ESPNU / ESPN+ Salt Lake at Madison Madison Sat, Jan 18 7 p.m. ESPN+ Houston vs Salt Lake Madison 10 p.m. ESPNU / ESPN+ Omaha at Madison Madison Fri, Jan 24 8 p.m. ESPN+ Madison at Omaha Omaha Fri, Jan 31 7:30 p.m. ESPN+ Salt Lake at Atlanta Atlanta Fri, Feb 14 TBC ESPN+ LOVB Classic – Quarterfinals Kansas City TBC ESPN+ LOVB Classic – Quarterfinals Kansas City Sat, Feb 15 TBC ESPN+ LOVB Classic – Semifinals Kansas City TBC ESPN+ LOVB Classic – Semifinals Kansas City Sun, Feb 16 TBC ESPN+ LOVB Classic – 5th Place Kansas City 6 p.m. ESPNU / ESPN+ LOVB Classic – 3rd Place Kansas City 8:30 p.m. ESPN2 / ESPN+ LOVB Classic – Championship Kansas City Wed, Mar 6 9 p.m. ESPNU / ESPN+ Salt Lake at Omaha Omaha Fri, Mar 14 8 p.m. ESPN+ Atlanta at Houston Houston Fri, Mar 21 8 p.m. ESPN+ Austin at Omaha Omaha Fri, Mar 28 8 p.m. ESPN+ Omaha at Austin Austin Sat, Mar 29 7 p.m. ESPN+ Salt Lake vs Omaha Austin 10 p.m. ESPN2 / ESPN+ Madison at Austin Austin Fri, Apr 4 10 p.m. ESPNU / ESPN+ Madison at Salt Lake Salt Lake Thu, Apr 10 TBC ESPN+ LOVB Finals – Quarterfinals Louisville TBC ESPN+ LOVB Finals – Quarterfinals Louisville Fri, Apr 11 7 p.m. ESPN2 / ESPN+ LOVB Finals – Semifinals Louisville 9:30 p.m. ESPN2 / ESPN+ LOVB Finals – Semifinals Louisville Sun, Apr 13 4 p.m. ESPN2 LOVB Finals – Championship Louisville

