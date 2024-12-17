ESPN Serves Up NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Semifinals and Championship, Dec. 19 & 22

All four No. 1 seeds advanced to Louisville

Championship broadcast live on ABC for the second straight year; semifinals slated for ESPN, Thu., Dec. 19

All matches will also stream on ESPN+, Championship match available on Disney+

A champion will be crowned in Louisville, Ky., as ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship culminates this week live from the KFC Yum! Center with the National Semifinals on Thursday, Dec. 19, followed by the Championship match on Sunday, Dec. 22.

The stage is set as the four No. 1-seeds face off in the semifinals beginning with No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 1 Pittsburgh in the first semifinal on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed 30 minutes later by No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 1 Nebraska. Both matches will be presented on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN+.

For the second consecutive year, ABC is home to the Championship match, broadcasting live on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3 p.m. The match can also be streamed on ESPN+ and for the first time, Disney+ following the launch of ESPN on Disney+.

On the Mic

For the third straight year, game action for all three matches will be called by play-by-play commentator Courtney Lyle, alongside analysts Holly McPeak and Katie George. This year, the trio is joined by sideline reporter and former FSU beach volleyball standout Madison Fitzpatrick.

Studio Coverage

Studio Coverage will originate from the KFC Yum! Center as Christine Williamson and Emily Ehman bring viewers pre- and post-game insights and analysis throughout the semifinals and Championship.

Leading up to first serve on Sunday at 3:20 p.m., Williamson and Ehman will preview the match on-site starting at 3 p.m. on ABC.

Every Serve, Every Angle

ESPN has all the action in Louisville covered from every angle, including exclusive and behind-the-scenes coverage.

This year, along with 20-plus cameras and over two dozen replay sources, ESPN will utilize a techno crane – giving fans a view of the sweeping overhead shots inside the arena. ESPN will also use state-of-the-art slow-mo cameras to give viewers a look at the action at the net.

In addition to the traditional main telecast and the ESPN+ stream, an alternate “High End Zone” viewing option will be available on ESPN+ for the semifinals and the Championship, giving fans the option to watch the match from the end zone angle.

Louisville Bound

The National Semifinals boast programs that have won a combined 12 national titles. Pittsburgh is making its fourth consecutive trip to the National Semifinal with the overall No. 1 seed behind them as the Panthers look to hoist their first NCAA trophy. The Cornhuskers return to the semifinals for the second straight season and seventh in the last 10 years in pursuit of the program’s sixth national title. Storied program Penn State looks to clinch its eighth national championship, returning to the National Semifinals for the first time since 2017. Rounding out the teams are the hometown Louisville Cardinals, who are making their first appearance in the semifinals since 2022.

Bringing the Excitement to the ‘Ville

Running throughout the tournament and leading up to the undeniable excitement of the National Semifinals and Championship, ESPN has launched a new marketing campaign that showcases a vibrant look, highlighting the energy of the sport through its distinctive visual identity. Featured is ESPN’s Christine Williamson, who brings undeniable excitement to the piece as she gears fans up for a weekend to remember in Louisville.

2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Thu, Dec 19 6:30 p.m. No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 1 Pittsburgh

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George, Madison Fitzpatrick ESPN

ESPN+ * 9 p.m. No. 1 Penn State vs. No. 1 Nebraska

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George, Madison Fitzpatrick ESPN

ESPN+ * Sun, Dec 22 3 p.m. NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship

Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George, Madison Fitzpatrick ABC

ESPN+ *

Disney+ 5:30 p.m. NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Trophy Ceremony ESPN+

* There will be two streams available on ESPN+ (Traditional Simulcast and High End Zone angle)