ESPN & The V Foundation Announce 18th Annual V Week for Cancer Research

As part of ESPN’s continued commitment to fundraise for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, ESPN’s 18th Annual V Week for Cancer Research will begin on Giving Tuesday, Tuesday, Dec. 3, and continue through Sunday, Dec. 15. ESPN will drive awareness for the V Foundation and the legacy of Jim Valvano, the legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach, ESPN commentator and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, throughout its programming across platforms to encourage donations to fund life-saving cancer research. One hundred percent of all funds raised will be directed to cancer research. To date, ESPN has helped raise more than $237 million for the V Foundation in the fight to end cancer.

This year’s V Week will feature storytelling around the impact of cancer in the sports world and the importance of cancer research and support systems for all those who are impacted.

“ESPN is proud to carry on the torch Jim Valvano lit in his legendary speech over 30 years ago, as we make strides in supporting cancer research with the goal to achieve Victory Over Cancer®,” said Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. “As we approach the 10-year anniversary of legendary ESPN broadcaster Stuart Scott’s passing from cancer, ESPN is committed to continue to honor his legacy and raise funds and awareness in the fight against cancer.”

“Each year, we’re incredibly excited for Giving Tuesday and V Week and are appreciative to our founding partner ESPN for their continued investment in helping us fundraise for game-changing cancer research,” said Shane Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of the V Foundation for Cancer Research. “We are in full acceleration mode toward Victory Over Cancer®, granting over 34% of our nearly $400 million total grant award funding across our 31-year history in the last four years alone. This would not be possible without tremendous partners, like ESPN, generous and committed donors, and our unwavering commitment that 100% of direct donations go directly to cancer research.”

According to the National Cancer Institute, there are an estimated 18.1 million cancer survivors living in the United States as of 2022, and that number is expected to be 26 million by 2040.

Fans can join the fight through a variety of initiatives throughout the 2024 V Week (Dec. 3-15), including but not limited to:

Giving Tuesday (Dec. 3): ESPN and the V Foundation will promote the importance of accelerating Victory Over Cancer® by further supporting the V Foundation’s funding of the best and brightest cancer researchers in the country. Messaging begins on ESPN Radio at 6 a.m. ET, and it continues throughout Giving Tuesday and V Week. The lineup of radio shows simulcast on ESPN2 during Giving Tuesday include Unsportsmanlike (6-10 a.m. ET), Greeny (10 a.m. – Noon ET), and Carlin vs. Joe (Noon – 2 p.m. ET).

Supporters can give at v.org/donate.

The ESPN Roadblock (Dec. 4): The Roadblock is a 15-minute special that features the timeless Jim Valvano 1993 ESPYS speech as well as a tribute to his legacy and the impact of the V Foundation. Included this year will be an excerpt of the feature that celebrates the 10 years since Stuart Scott’s ESPYS speech. The Roadblock runs from 7-7:15 p.m. ET on Dec. 4 across nearly all ESPN networks and platforms.

NFL My Cause My Cleats (NFL Week 13 & Week 14): Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo and Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal will be wearing V Foundation-inspired cleats during the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative. Cleats images here .

Men’s Jimmy V Classic (Dec. 10): The 30th Annual Men’s Jimmy V Classic begins with a pair of matchups on Dec. 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. At 6:30 p.m. ET, Miami faces No. 3 Tennessee, and at 9 p.m. ET Michigan takes on Arkansas. Both games will be on ESPN.

Boo-Yah (Dec. 11): In New York City, the V Foundation will host this signature event as a tribute to the late Stuart Scott. Funds raised at the event will benefit the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund dedicated to tackling racial disparities in cancer outcomes. The fund has awarded $19.5 million in grants since 2015. Tickets are available at v.org .

Fight Like Hell Night (Dec. 14): UFC continues to support the V Foundation in part through Fight Like Hell Night. This year, UFC is dedicating its fight on Dec. 14 to the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund. Fight Like Hell Night will feature Stuart Scott-related content and personal cancer stories from the UFC community. While battling cancer, Scott would do MMA training after chemotherapy treatments.



Women’s Jimmy V Classic (Dec. 15): The Women’s Jimmy V Classic features North Carolina State and No. 22 Louisville at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. This matchup will be played in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.

For more information, visit the V Foundation’s website at v.org. The site amplifies the stories of impact of cancer research, the people leading this work and cancer thrivers who have benefitted from research to make progress toward the V Foundation’s vision of Victory Over Cancer®. Direct donations can be made at v.org/donate.

About The V Foundation:

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach, ESPN commentator and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The V Foundation has funded nearly $400 million in game-changing cancer research grants in North America through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to funding the best scientists to accelerate Victory Over Cancer® and save lives. To learn more, visit v.org.

About ESPN Corporate Citizenship:

ESPN believes that, at its very best, sports uplift the human spirit. Its corporate citizenship programs use power of sport to positively address society’s needs through strategic community investments, cause marketing programs, collaboration with sports organizations and employee volunteerism, while also utilizing its diverse media assets. For more information go to www.espn.com/citizenship.