ESPN to Air Holiday Storytelling Marathon on Christmas Eve on ESPN2

This holiday season ESPN once again invites viewers to gather and enjoy a captivating marathon of stories that inspire, entertain, and celebrate the spirit of sports. Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve (December 24), ESPN2 will showcase a curated selection of storytelling content that debuted over the past year, including acclaimed 30 for 30 films and shorts, E60 features, ESPN Originals, SportsCenter, and special presentations. The marathon will run into the early hours of Christmas Day (December 25).

Whether celebrating triumph, perseverance, or the joy of sports, ESPN’s holiday storytelling marathon is the perfect way for fans to connect, reflect, and enjoy unforgettable stories during the most wonderful time of the year.

Linear Schedule | ESPN2

December 24 (Christmas Eve):

7:00 p.m. ET: “Motorcycle Mary” (30 for 30 Short)

Chronicles the untold story of legendary motorsports pioneer Mary McGee and brings to light, with stunning never-before-seen archival footage and stills, her undaunted racing career spanning thirty years that saw Mary shatter gender norms while mastering multiple racing disciplines.

7:30 p.m. ET: “Black Girls Play” (30 for 30 Short)

An illuminating look at the influence that hand games played by Black girls has had on the American creative landscape.

8:00 p.m. ET: “The New York Sack Exchange” (30 for 30)

Explores the rise of the legendary New York Jets defense featuring Mark Gastineau, Joe Klecko, Abdul Salaam, and Marty Lyons, as they revolutionize the game with their ferocity and camaraderie, leaving an enduring legacy in NFL history.

9:00 p.m. ET: “My Wish” (SportsCenter Series)

Feature SportsCenter segments, in partnership with Make-A-Wish, that highlight and document sports-themed wishes for children experiencing critical illnesses where their dreams of meeting their favorite athletes become a reality.

10:00 p.m. ET: Second Wind: The Boomer and Gunnar Esiason Story (E60)

Documents the transformative journey and remarkable story of Boomer and Gunnar Esiason’s fight against cystic fibrosis

11:00 p.m. ET: Inside the College Football Playoff Presented by Capital One – Episode 1 (ESPN Original Series)

Featuring behind-the-scenes access, as well as insights and commentary from Paul Finebaum, Rece Davis, Tim Tebow, Laura Rutledge, Booger McFarland, Heather Dinich, Greg McElroy, and Roman Harper, the series’ sixth season offers an inside look at the inaugural 12-team CFP as teams battle for the ultimate prize – a national championship.

December 25 (Christmas Day):

12:00 a.m. ET: “15 Years of 30 for 30” (ESPN Special Presentation)

A special one-hour presentation, hosted by acclaimed comedian Roy Wood Jr., that honors the past 15 years of the award-winning documentary series 30 for 30.

1:00 a.m. ET: Second Wind: The Boomer and Gunnar Esiason Story – Encore Presentation (E60)

Documents the transformative journey and remarkable story of Boomer and Gunnar Esiason’s fight against cystic fibrosis

-30-