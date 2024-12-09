First Ever ESPN College Football Bracket Game: College Football Playoff Bracket Challenge Presented by AT&T

Fans can pick winners through expanded Playoff for chance to win $50,000 in prizes

Capital One Bowl Mania returns, chance to win $1 million in three contest modes

Both games free to play on ESPN.com, ESPN App, ESPN Fantasy App

The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff is now set, and ESPN Fantasy is ready with the College Football Playoff Bracket Challenge Presented by AT&T. For the first time ever, fans will have the chance to compete with friends, family, co-workers and others by filling out CFP brackets as part of the expanded Playoff.

Fans can complete and enter up to two brackets each until shortly before the first-ever CFP First Round game – No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. – on Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET , on ABC and ESPN.

, on ABC and ESPN. A Grand Prize of $25,000 will be awarded to the fan who accumulates the most total points throughout the Playoff. The runner-up prize is $15,000 and third place will be awarded $10,000.

will be awarded to the fan who accumulates the most total points throughout the Playoff. The runner-up prize is $15,000 and third place will be awarded $10,000. The College Football Playoff Bracket Challenge is built on the same technology that powers ESPN’s Tournament Challenge, the No. 1 most popular college basketball tournament bracket game, and the recently launched ESPN Volleyball Championship Challenge.

Capital One Bowl Mania is Back!

In addition to the first ever CFP Bracket Challenge, fans can also play Capital One Bowl Mania, ESPN’s classic bowl-season pick’em game in which fans select the winner of every FBS bowl game, plus the FCS Celebration Bowl.

Capital One Bowl Mania includes three contest modes: Standard , the original pick’em game that awards 10 points for every correct pick; Spread , which requires fans to make their picks against the point spread for each game; and Confidence , where fans rank their picks and earn more points according to their level of confidence in each selection.

, the original pick’em game that awards 10 points for every correct pick; , which requires fans to make their picks against the point spread for each game; and , where fans rank their picks and earn more points according to their level of confidence in each selection. Fans with the most points in any of the three contest modes can win $20,000 in prizes, and any fan who finishes with a perfect entry – picking all 47 bowl games correctly – can win up to $1 million.

Like all ESPN Fantasy games, the College Football Playoff Bracket Challenge Presented by AT&T and Capital One Bowl Mania are free to play on ESPN.com, ESPN App, and ESPN Fantasy App.

Coverage of the CFP First Round and More

Following the in-state matchup between Indiana and Notre Dame, the CFP First Round Presented by Allstate continues with a tripleheader on Saturday, Dec. 21, including games at noon ET (No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State) and 4 p.m. ET (No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas) on TNT Sports and Max, and No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State on ABC and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

continues with a tripleheader on Saturday, Dec. 21, including games at noon ET (No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State) and 4 p.m. ET (No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas) on TNT Sports and Max, and No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State on ABC and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. Following the First Round, ESPN will present all four Playoff Quarterfinals, the two Playoff Semifinals and the 2025 CFP National Championship , set for Monday, Jan. 20 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. ESPN commentator teams will call every game of the Playoff.

, set for at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. ESPN commentator teams will call every game of the Playoff. Inside the College Football Playoffreturns to ESPN+ on Tuesday, Dec. 17 . Expanded to five episodes with an hourlong season premiere, the sixth season of the ESPN Original series features behind-the-scenes access to the inaugural 12-team CFP as teams battle for the ultimate prize – a national championship.

Expanded to five episodes with an hourlong season premiere, the sixth season of the ESPN Original series features behind-the-scenes access to the inaugural 12-team CFP as teams battle for the ultimate prize – a national championship. Trailer: Inside the College Football Playoff.

