Four Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday ESPN+/Hulu Doubleheader: Detroit Red Wings Face Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET and Edmonton Oilers Take On Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m.

Thursday Matchup Between Seattle Kraken and New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu

Friday Metropolitan Division Matchup Between Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu

The Point Continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

39 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL season continues this week with four exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, starting Tuesday, December 3, with a doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. ET when Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak for a battle in the Atlantic Division. Later that night, the Edmonton Oilers and Leon Draisaitl take on the top-ranked Pacific Division Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel at 10 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

On Thursday, the Seattle Kraken and Jared McCann make the cross-country trip to take on the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. at UBS Arena.

Friday, exclusive game action continues at 7:30 p.m. between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby as they take on the New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin at Madison Square Garden.

4 Nations Face-Off full rosters for Sweden and Finland will be announced on Dec. 4 during the 2 p.m. SportsCenter, while the full USA and Canada rosters will be available on ESPN social and digital platforms at 6:30 p.m.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+/Hulu this week:

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612

ESPN+

[email protected]