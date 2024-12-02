Four Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN+/Hulu
- Tuesday ESPN+/Hulu Doubleheader: Detroit Red Wings Face Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET and Edmonton Oilers Take On Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m.
- Thursday Matchup Between Seattle Kraken and New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu
- Friday Metropolitan Division Matchup Between Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu
- The Point Continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- 39 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL season continues this week with four exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, starting Tuesday, December 3, with a doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. ET when Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak for a battle in the Atlantic Division. Later that night, the Edmonton Oilers and Leon Draisaitl take on the top-ranked Pacific Division Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel at 10 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.
On Thursday, the Seattle Kraken and Jared McCann make the cross-country trip to take on the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. at UBS Arena.
Friday, exclusive game action continues at 7:30 p.m. between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby as they take on the New York Rangers and Artemi Panarin at Madison Square Garden.
4 Nations Face-Off full rosters for Sweden and Finland will be announced on Dec. 4 during the 2 p.m. SportsCenter, while the full USA and Canada rosters will be available on ESPN social and digital platforms at 6:30 p.m.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+/Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, Dec. 3
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point hosted by Steve Levy and Ryan Callahan and Arda Öcal cover top storylines from around the league.
|Host: Steve Levy Analysts: Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal
|10 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Steve Levy, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal
|Thursday, Dec. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Seattle Kraken at New York Islanders
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes
|Friday, Dec. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
