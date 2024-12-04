Kinder’s Named New Title Sponsor of the Texas Bowl

Lone Star Sports and Entertainment and ESPN Events have announced Kinder’s, a leading provider of premium quality sauces and seasonings, as the new title sponsor of the Texas Bowl. Kinder’s has devoted over 75 years to crafting award-winning flavors including BBQ and wing sauces as well premium seasonings and rubs.

The 2024 Kinder’s Texas Bowl will be played at 2:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 31, at NRG Stadium, in Houston. The 19th edition of the bowl will be televised nationally on ESPN and simulcast on ESPN+ with national radio coverage on ESPN Radio and a local radio broadcast available on SportsRadio 610 (KILT-AM). This season marks the 11th year of the Big 12 versus SEC matchup in the game.

“We are beyond excited to announce our partnership with the Texas Bowl,” said Kinder’s Co-CEO & Chief Brand Officer Jim Hart. “At Kinder’s we appreciate the kind of obsession it takes for these athletes and coaches to get to this level. We aspire to the bring that same passion and commitment to everything we make and it is a privilege to be part of providing the stage for them to showcase their incredible talents. Our sponsorship of the Texas Bowl is part of our broader commitment to college football, which includes our recent partnership with the College Football Playoff to become the Official Sauce and Seasoning of the CFP. We feel incredibly fortunate to be a small part of this community of talented athletes and coaches and passionate fans. And we’re fired up for what is sure to be some amazing football!”

“We are thrilled to welcome Kinder’s to our family here in Houston as the title sponsor of the Kinder’s Texas Bowl,” said Lone Star Sports & Entertainment General Manager David Fletcher. “Everything is bigger in Texas, especially the passion for food, family and football, so to have an opportunity to work with a partner like Kinder’s who values each of those to further enhance the experience for fans, teams and our community, it is truly special. We look forward to tremendous showdown between the Big 12 and SEC out here at NRG Stadium on December 31st in the 2024 Kinder’s Texas Bowl.”

Through the years, the Kinder’s Texas Bowl has been a tremendous success both on and off the field. Since 2014, the game is the most attended Bowl in the country outside of the bowls included in the College Football Playoff games. The Bowl has also generated an average of over $30 million annually for the Houston economy and has contributed over $2.5 million in financial support to DePelchin Children’s Center, the Bowl’s official charitable beneficiary and oldest children’s charity organizations in Houston.

Entering its 19th year, the Kinder’s Texas Bowl is owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, and managed locally by Lone Star Sports & Entertainment, an event management company founded in 2003 that is closely affiliated with the NFL’s Houston Texans.

About Kinder’s

Kinder’s is a leading provider of premium quality sauces, seasonings and other products for home cooks to bring restaurant-quality flavors to life in their own kitchens. Founded in 1946 by John Kinder, a WWII Navy veteran, Kinder’s has been obsessed with crafting amazing flavors that can help anyone, regardless of their skill in the kitchen, make incredible meals that will wow family and friends. Today, Kinder’s offers a wide range of products including BBQ sauce, wing sauce, premium seasoning blends and rubs, crispy coatings, stuffing, gravy, and more. Kinder’s is available at leading retailers across all 50 states and is now sold in more than 20 countries across the world.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2024, the 34-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premiere regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

About Lone Star Sports & Entertainment

Lone Star Sports & Entertainment is an event management company founded in 2003 that is closely affiliated with the NFL’s Houston Texans. Since its founding, LSSE has established itself as the leading sports event promoter in Houston. In addition to producing annual college football events such as the Texas Bowl and Texas Kickoff, LSSE has emerged as a premier promoter for international soccer matches, including the Copa de Lone Star, Copa America Centenario, the 2010 MLS All-Star Game, the 2006 FC Barcelona U.S. tour, the International Champions Cup, the 2003 and 2008 matches between the United States and Mexico, a venue-leading seven Concacaf Gold Cups including 2023, and the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour featuring Real Madrid vs. Manchester United.

