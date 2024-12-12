LALIGA, Bundesliga, and more on ESPN Platforms This Weekend
LALIGA: No.1 FC Barcelona and No. 2 Real Madrid in action this weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
On Saturday at 3 p.m., second-ranked Real Madrid travel to Estadio de Vallecas to face Rayo Vallecano on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Adrian Healey, Kasey Keller (English), and Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes (Spanish) will provide commentary. Reporters Sid Lowe (English) and Rodrigo Faez (Spanish) will provide analysis pitch-side. ESPNFC pregame coverage and Fuera De Juegobegins at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, with postgame analysis immediately following the match.
On Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, first-ranked FC Barcelona host Leganés at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and reporter Gemma Soler (English) and
Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Moises Llorens will provide commentary. ESPNFC pregame coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with postgame analysis immediately following the match. All LALIGA matches on ESPN+ are available in English and Spanish.
LALIGA – Matchday 17 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Dec. 13
|3 p.m.
|Valladolid vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Dec. 14
|8 a.m.
|Espanyol vs. Osasuna
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Mallorca vs. Girona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Sevilla vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Dec. 15
|8 a.m.
|Atletico de Madrid vs. Getafe
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|10:15 a.m.
|Alaves vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|12:30 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. Las Palmas
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Villarreal vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|3 p.m.
|FC Barcelona vs. Leganés
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
Bundesliga: FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, Saturday on ESPN+
Bundesliga Matchday 14 features a showdown between Bundesliga’s first-ranked FC Bayern München and 1. FSV Mainz 05 live from MEWA ARENA in Mainz on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Also at 9:30 a.m., FC Augsburg host Bayer 04 Leverkusen at WWK Arena. Mark Donaldson, Lutz Pfannenstiel (English), Kenneth Garay, and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match.
Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ continues Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with live look-ins to five matches: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Holstein Kiel, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Vfl Bochum 1848, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Vfl Bochum 1848, FC Augsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen and 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Bayern München.
Bundesliga Matchday 14 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Dec. 13
|2:30 p.m.
|Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|Sat, Dec. 14
|9:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Holstein Kiel
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. Vfl Bochum 1848
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|FC St. Pauli vs. SV Werder Bremen
|ESPN+
|Sun, Dec. 15
|9:30 a.m.
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. VfB Stuttgart
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Eredivisie: No. 1 PSV vs. sc Heerenveen, Saturday on ESPN+
First-ranked PSV travel to Abe Lenstra Stadion to take on sc Heerenveen on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Eredivisie Matchday 16:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sat, Dec. 14
|12:45 p.m.
|sc Heerenveen vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Feyenoord vs. Heracles Almelo
|ESPN+
|Sun, Dec. 15
|10:45 a.m.
|Ajax vs. Almere City FC
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|NAC Breda vs. AZ
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
Women’s Super League
Jamaica women’s national football team star Khadija Shaw – No. 6 player on the ESPN FC Women’s Rank in 2024 – will lead second-ranked Manchester City W.F.C. when they face Everton Women FC at Walton Park in Liverpool on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 a.m., exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
