LALIGA, Bundesliga, and more on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

LALIGA: No.1 FC Barcelona and No. 2 Real Madrid in action this weekend on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

On Saturday at 3 p.m., second-ranked Real Madrid travel to Estadio de Vallecas to face Rayo Vallecano on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Adrian Healey, Kasey Keller (English), and Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes (Spanish) will provide commentary. Reporters Sid Lowe (English) and Rodrigo Faez (Spanish) will provide analysis pitch-side. ESPNFC pregame coverage and Fuera De Juegobegins at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, with postgame analysis immediately following the match.

On Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, first-ranked FC Barcelona host Leganés at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and reporter Gemma Soler (English) and

Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Moises Llorens will provide commentary. ESPNFC pregame coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with postgame analysis immediately following the match. All LALIGA matches on ESPN+ are available in English and Spanish.

LALIGA – Matchday 17 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Dec. 13 3 p.m. Valladolid vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Dec. 14 8 a.m. Espanyol vs. Osasuna ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Mallorca vs. Girona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Sevilla vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Dec. 15 8 a.m. Atletico de Madrid vs. Getafe ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Alaves vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Las Palmas ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Villarreal vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs. Leganés ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, Saturday on ESPN+

Bundesliga Matchday 14 features a showdown between Bundesliga’s first-ranked FC Bayern München and 1. FSV Mainz 05 live from MEWA ARENA in Mainz on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Also at 9:30 a.m., FC Augsburg host Bayer 04 Leverkusen at WWK Arena. Mark Donaldson, Lutz Pfannenstiel (English), Kenneth Garay, and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ continues Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with live look-ins to five matches: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Holstein Kiel, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Vfl Bochum 1848, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Vfl Bochum 1848, FC Augsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen and 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Bayern München.

Bundesliga Matchday 14 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Dec. 13 2:30 p.m. Sport-Club Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ Sat, Dec. 14 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Holstein Kiel ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. Vfl Bochum 1848 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. FC St. Pauli vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ Sun, Dec. 15 9:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. VfB Stuttgart ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: No. 1 PSV vs. sc Heerenveen, Saturday on ESPN+

First-ranked PSV travel to Abe Lenstra Stadion to take on sc Heerenveen on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Eredivisie Matchday 16 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Dec. 14 12:45 p.m. sc Heerenveen vs. PSV ESPN+ 3 p.m. Feyenoord vs. Heracles Almelo ESPN+ Sun, Dec. 15 10:45 a.m. Ajax vs. Almere City FC ESPN+ 2 p.m. NAC Breda vs. AZ ESPN+

*Subject to change

Women’s Super League

Jamaica women’s national football team star Khadija Shaw – No. 6 player on the ESPN FC Women’s Rank in 2024 – will lead second-ranked Manchester City W.F.C. when they face Everton Women FC at Walton Park in Liverpool on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 a.m., exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

