LALIGA, Bundesliga, Barclays Women’s Super League and more on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

LALIGA: No.1 FC Barcelona and No. 2 Real Madrid in action Saturday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

On Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET, first-ranked FC Barcelona travel to Benito Villamarín to face Real Betis on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Adrian Healey, Alex Pareja and reporter Sid Lowe (English) and Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes (Spanish) will provide commentary. ESPNFC pregame coverage begins at 9:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+ with postgame analysis immediately following the match.

At 3 p.m., second-ranked Real Madrid, led by Mbappé and Vini Jr., will face Girona on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson (English), and Fernando Palomo and Eduardo Biscayart (Spanish) will provide commentary. Reporters Gemma Soler (English) and Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will provide analysis pitch-side. ESPNFC pregame coverage and Fuera De Juegobegins at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, with postgame analysis immediately following the match. (All LALIGA matches on ESPN+ are available in English and Spanish).

LALIGA – Matchday 16 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Dec. 6 3 p.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Dec. 7 8 a.m. Las Palmas vs. Valladolid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Valencia vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Girona vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Dec. 8 8 a.m. Leganés vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+ 10:15 a.m. Athletic Club vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Osasuna vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Atletico de Madrid vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Mon, Dec. 9 3 p.m. Getafe vs. Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deporte

*Subject to change

Bundesliga: FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, Saturday on ESPN+

Bundesliga Matchday 13 features a showdown between Bundesliga’s first-ranked FC Bayern München and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 live from Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Mark Donaldson, Lutz Pfannenstiel (English) and Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match. Archie Rhind-Tutt will provide pitch side reporting and updates Pregame coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET, and post-game coverage will begin immediately following the match.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ continues Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with live look-ins to five matches: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC St. Pauli, FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846, Holstein Kiel vs. RB Leipzig and Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. SV Werder Bremen.

Bundesliga Matchday 13 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Dec. 6 2:30 p.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ Sat, Dec. 7 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. FC Bayern München vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Holstein Kiel vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. SV Werder Bremen ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ Sun, Dec. 8 9:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+

*Subject to change

Barclays Women’s Super League Doubleheader on ESPN+

On Sunday, Manchester United hosts Liverpool at Leigh Sports Village Thames at 7 a.m. ET, followed by Crystal Palace-West Ham United at Chigwell Construction Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET. Both matches will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Eredivisie: No. 1 PSV vs. No.5 FC Twente, Friday on ESPN+

First-ranked PSV host fifth-ranked FC Twente at Philips Stadion on Friday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Eredivisie Matchday 15 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Dec. 6 2 p.m. PSV vs. FC Twente ESPN+ Sat, Dec. 2 p.m. RKC Waalwijk vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ Sun, Dec. 8:30 a.m. AZ vs. Ajax ESPN+ 10:45 a.m. Almere City FC vs. FC Utrecht ESPN+

*Subject to change

