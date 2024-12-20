LALIGA, Bundesliga Set for Winter Breaks with Marquee Matches on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

This weekend, on the last match day before the 2024-2025 winter breaks in LALIGA and Bundesliga, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will showcase two top matchups in European football.

FC Barcelona-Atlético de Madrid: Matchup of two teams tied with 38 points atop LALIGA standings on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

Bundesliga No. 1 FC Bayern München hosts No. 4 RB Leipzig, today at 2:30 p.m. ET.

LALIGA: FC Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid on Saturday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Saturday’s FC Barcelona-Atlético de Madrid match will be on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, live from Barcelona’s Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys at 3 p.m. ET. Rob Palmer, Stewart Robson and reporter Gemma Soler (English) and Ricardo Ortiz, Mario Kempes and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish) will provide commentary.

FC Barcelona-Atlético de Madrid coverage on ESPN+ will begin at 2 p.m. ET with ESPNFC pregame show. Spanish-language Fuera de Juego pregame coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Postgame analysis will immediately follow the match. All LALIGA matches on ESPN+ are available in English and Spanish.

Highlights:

England soccer legend and ESPN analyst Steve McManaman and Sid Lowe will provide pitch-side reporting and analysis, live on Saturday from Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

In his first extensive media interview since his transfer to Atlético de Madrid from Chelsea, England national team player Conor Gallagher talks about his life in Madrid, the new team, and the off-season transfer to a new league and team. Gallagher’s interview will be on ESPN FC shows leading up to the game and on digital platforms.

On ESPN Digital, reporter Sam Marden provides an in-depth look at how FC Barcelona’s strength in playing a high-line defense has become a weakness as the team is experiencing a slow patch in the season.

On Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET, third-ranked Real Madrid host Sevilla FC at Santiago Bernabéu on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Rob Palmer, Alex Pareja, reporter Alex Kirkland (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart, and reporter Martin Ainstein (Spanish) will provide commentary. ESPNFC pregame coverage begins at 9:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, with postgame analysis immediately following the match.

LALIGA – Matchday 18 schedule:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Dec. 20 3 p.m. Girona vs. Valladolid ESPN+ Sat, Dec. 21 8 a.m. Getafe vs. Mallorca ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Osasuna vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. FC Barcelona vs.

Atletico de Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Dec. 22 8 a.m. Valencia vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10:15 a.m. Real Madrid vs. Sevilla ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Leganés vs. Villarreal ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 12:30 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Espanyol ESPN+ 3 p.m. Real Betis vs. Rayo Vallecano ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change



Bundesliga: FC Bayern München vs. RB Leipzig Friday on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Bundesliga Matchday 15 features a showdown between Bundesliga’s first-ranked FC Bayern München and fourth-ranked RB Leipziglive from Allianz Arena in Munich on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Derek Rae, Stewart Robson (English) and Kenneth Garay and Barak Fever (Spanish) will call the match.

Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz on ESPN+ continues Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with live look-ins to five matches: Holstein Kiel vs. FC Augsburg, VfB Stuttgart vs. FC St. Pauli, SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FC Union Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 and TSG Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Bundesliga Matchday 15 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Dec. 20 2:30 p.m. FC Bayern München vs. RB Leipzig ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Dec. 21 9:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Holstein Kiel vs. FC Augsburg ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. FC St. Pauli ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FC Union Berlin ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. TSG Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ Sun, Dec. 22 9:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+

*Subject to change

Eredivisie: No. 1 PSV vs. No. 4 Feyenoord on Sunday on ESPN+

First-ranked PSV host fourth-ranked Feyenoord Rotterdam at Eindhoven’s Philips Stadion on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Eredivisie Matchday 17 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Dec. 21 3 p.m. AZ vs. FC Twente ESPN+ Sun, Dec. 22 6:15 a.m. Sparta Rotterdam vs. Ajax ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. PSV vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. FC Utrecht vs. Fortuna Sittard ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.

– 30 –