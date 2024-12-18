Legendary Hubie Brown to Call Final NBA Game February 9 on ABC

Hubie Brown, the legendary basketball coach and broadcaster, will call the final NBA game of his storied career on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 2 p.m. ET on ABC. Brown will return to Milwaukee, Wis. where he began his professional coaching career as the assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1972. The two-time NBA Coach of the Year will serve as broadcast analyst one final time as the Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers. Mike Breen, a fellow Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame commentator, will provide play-by-play alongside his longtime colleague. The duo called the 2006 NBA Finals on ABC together.

During the broadcast, ESPN and the NBA will honor and celebrate Brown’s history-making career, which includes 50 years in the NBA and 35 years as a national television and radio analyst. More details about the special broadcast will be announced in the coming weeks.

Brown has been a cornerstone of ESPN’s NBA coverage since joining the organization in 2004. He has been inducted to several Halls of Fame for both coaching and broadcasting, including the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, the College Basketball Hall of Fame, the National Sports Media Hall of Fame and the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. For more information on Brown’s illustrious career, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

