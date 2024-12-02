New Bracket Game: ESPN Volleyball Championship Challenge 2024

For the first time ever, the ESPN Volleyball Championship Challenge will give fans the chance to compete with friends, family and others by filling out NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball tournament brackets.

The ESPN Volleyball Championship Challenge will accept up to five entries per fan until shortly before the start of the tournament’s first match Loyola Chicago vs. BYU on Thursday, December 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET , on ESPN+.

, on ESPN+. Fans who pick the National Champion will be automatically entered into a random drawing to win $10,000 in total prizes .

. Built on the same technology that powers ESPN Tournament Challenge, the No. 1 most popular college basketball tournament bracket game, ESPN Volleyball Championship Challenge is open now on com, ESPN App, and ESPN Fantasy App.

Complete Tournament Coverage Across ESPN Platforms

Every match of the tournament will be covered exclusively across ESPN platforms, and for the second straight year, the National Championship match will air live on ABC on Sunday, December 22 at 3 p.m. ET.

The Fifth Set – ESPN’s volleyball whip-around show will be available on select ESPN platforms during the 48 First and Second Round matches, allowing fans to keep up with all the tournament action in one place.

– ESPN’s volleyball whip-around show will be available on select ESPN platforms during the 48 First and Second Round matches, allowing fans to keep up with all the tournament action in one place. Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship – The one-hour special featuring the best storylines surrounding his year’s championships, will debut Thursday, December 5, on ESPN+. The show will re-air on Thursday, December 12 at Noon ET, on ESPN, and Sunday, December 15, at 6 p.m. ET, on ESPN during the tournament’s Regional Round.

###