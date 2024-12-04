ESPN Events has announced Red Lobster, the world’s largest seafood restaurant company focused on sourcing the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly sourced – through its partnership with Purveyor Sports – will serve as the title sponsor of the 2024 Band of the Year HBCU national band championship.

The Red Lobster Band of the Year will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta beginning at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed across ESPN+ and ESPN3 in advance of the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl. The new relationship also adds Red Lobster to the list of brands supporting the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

ESPN Events’ Red Lobster Band of The Year is a season-long competition where marching band halftime shows are adjudicated by a panel of marching band experts. A monthly ranking is released which culminates in the identification of the top two bands from Division I and Division II conferences. Those bands then compete in Atlanta for their respective division championship. The competition also includes a metro Atlanta high school component which identifies the top two bands to compete for their championship.

“Red Lobster is proud to serve as the title sponsor for ESPN’s Band of the Year competition,” said Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun. “HBCU marching bands are more than musical performers—they are storytellers, cultural icons, and creators of unforgettable experiences. This sponsorship reflects our commitment to celebrating the rich heritage, passion, and talent of the HBCU community, and we are honored to help shine a spotlight on their historic legacy.”

Evan Messinger, co-founder of Purveyor Sports, added, “Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a storied tradition of academic excellence and also their dynamic marching bands. These bands have been cultural cornerstones since the early 20th century combining military precision with African American musical heritage.”

“We are pleased to have Red Lobster join as the title sponsor of this iconic band competition” said John Grant, executive director for the Band of The Year and Cricket Celebration Bowl. “This commitment reflects the value this event provides in showcasing the importance of HBCUs who develop top level students and high-quality music programs. Having a partner like Red Lobster speaks to their desire to support the importance of education and its impact on the nation. We look forward to working together building and highlighting a culture of excellence in the communities they serve.”

Tickets will go on sale now on sale at BandoftheYear.com or Ticketmaster.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world’s largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable, and responsibly sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, or TikTok.

About Purveyor Sports

Purveyor Sports is a premier marketing and distribution company that empowers brands to redefine their impact through sports and media. By integrating cutting-edge technologies with traditional inventory—such as TV, signage, digital, and social—Purveyor Sports delivers performance-driven marketing solutions designed to achieve measurable outcomes.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2024, the 34-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premier regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN Events on Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube.

-30-

Red Lobster: [email protected]

ESPN: Danny Chi, [email protected]