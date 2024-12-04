SEC Network Set to Showcase 2025 SEC Football Schedule Reveal, Wed., Dec. 11

The 2025 Southeastern Conference football schedule will be unveiled on the 2025 SEC Football Schedule Reveal, set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The two-hour special will disclose the competition dates for the 2025 season in primetime on SEC Network. The first hour of the show will simulcast on ESPN2, while second hour can be found exclusively on SECN.

SEC Now hosts Dari Nowkhah and Alyssa Lang will host the reveal, joined in studio by ESPN college football analysts Roman Harper, Paul Finebaum and Benjamin Watson.

In the 2025 schedule, SEC teams are set to play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent. Schools will play the same conference opponents in 2025 that they played in 2024, with sites changed for equal home and away competition over the course of the two seasons.

The primetime special will highlight insight from select SEC head coaches as they react to the upcoming schedule. ESPN platforms are the exclusive home for all SEC sports, which kicked off in July 2024 after Texas and Oklahoma joined the league.

The regular season will conclude with the 2025 SEC Championship Game live on ABC on Dec. 6, 2025.