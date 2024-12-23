Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN2
- Friday ESPN2 Doubleheader: Chicago Blackhawks vs Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. ET and Colorado Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club at 9:30 p.m.
- Primetime Sunday Matchup on ESPN Between Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m.
- 37 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN2, starting Friday, December 27, with an ESPN2 doubleheader between Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres for an interconference matchup at 7 p.m. Later at 9:30 p.m., the Colorado Avalanche take on the Utah Hockey Club for a Western Conference matchup at the Delta Center.
Sunday, exclusive game action returns to primetime with a second appearance from the Chicago Blackhawks as they host the Dallas Stars at 8:30 p.m.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN2 this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Friday, December 27
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Arda Öcal, AJ Mleczko
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Colorado Avalanche at
Utah Hockey Club
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Blake Bolden
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Arda Öcal, AJ Mleczko
|Sunday, Dec. 29
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Dallas Stars at
Chicago Blackhawks
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
