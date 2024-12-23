Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN2

­ Friday ESPN2 Doubleheader: Chicago Blackhawks vs Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. ET and Colorado Avalanche vs Utah Hockey Club at 9:30 p.m.

Primetime Sunday Matchup on ESPN Between Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m.

37 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ESPN and ESPN2, starting Friday, December 27, with an ESPN2 doubleheader between Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks and the Buffalo Sabres for an interconference matchup at 7 p.m. Later at 9:30 p.m., the Colorado Avalanche take on the Utah Hockey Club for a Western Conference matchup at the Delta Center.

Sunday, exclusive game action returns to primetime with a second appearance from the Chicago Blackhawks as they host the Dallas Stars at 8:30 p.m.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN2 this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Friday, December 27 7 p.m. ESPN2 Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Ryan Callahan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, AJ Mleczko 9:30 p.m. ESPN2 Colorado Avalanche at

Utah Hockey Club Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Blake Bolden Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, AJ Mleczko Sunday, Dec. 29 8:30 p.m. ESPN Dallas Stars at

Chicago Blackhawks Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, Kevin Weekes

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

