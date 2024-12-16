Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+

Tuesday on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+: Metropolitan Division Matchup Between New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday Interconference Matchup Between Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+

Friday Exclusive Game Action Continues Between Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+

The Point Continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

41 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+, starting Tuesday, December 17, with a Metropolitan Division matchup between Anders Lee and the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes with star performer Martin Necas at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thursday, exclusive game action continues between the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

Friday, the puck drops on an Atlantic Division matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs with league-leading goaltender Anthony Stolarz against the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tuesday, Dec. 17 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point The Point hosted by Arda Öcal and AJ Mleczko cover top storylines from around the league. Host: Arda Öcal Analyst: AJ Mleczko 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+ New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Kevin Weekes Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal, AJ Mleczko Thursday, Dec. 19 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+ Los Angeles Kings at Philadelphia Flyers Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: P.K. Subban Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal Friday, Dec. 20 7 p.m. ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+ Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Ryan Callahan Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

