Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+
- Tuesday on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+: Metropolitan Division Matchup Between New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Thursday Interconference Matchup Between Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+
- Friday Exclusive Game Action Continues Between Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+
- The Point Continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
- 41 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+
The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+, starting Tuesday, December 17, with a Metropolitan Division matchup between Anders Lee and the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes with star performer Martin Necas at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Thursday, exclusive game action continues between the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.
Friday, the puck drops on an Atlantic Division matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs with league-leading goaltender Anthony Stolarz against the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, Dec. 17
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point hosted by Arda Öcal and AJ Mleczko cover top storylines from around the league.
|Host: Arda Öcal
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+
|New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: Kevin Weekes
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Arda Öcal, AJ Mleczko
|Thursday, Dec. 19
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+
|Los Angeles Kings at Philadelphia Flyers
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: P.K. Subban
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Arda Öcal
|Friday, Dec. 20
|7 p.m.
|ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
In Studio: Arda Öcal
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
- How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu
- NHL trade tiers Big Board: Kreider, Rossi, Provorov among big names(ESPN+ Premium Content)
- How the Panthers have avoided a post-Cup hangover
- NHL Awards Watch: Kaprizov, Makar running away from the pack?
- ‘He can do everything’: How Mikhail Sergachev has made Utah a serious contender
- NHL trade grades: Report cards for Blackwood, Trouba deals (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- NHL Power Rankings
- Why the Maple Leafs now have a ‘Core Six’
- Wednesday: NHL playoff Bubble Watch: Who is safe, who has work to do? (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Thursday: NHL teams that must make trades – and the players they should target (ESPN+ Premium Content)
- Friday: NHL Power Rankings
– 30 –
CONTACTS:
ESPN
Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400
Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 213-405-4612
ESPN+
[email protected]