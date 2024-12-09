Three Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+

Tuesday ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+ Doubleheader: Toronto Maple Leafs Face New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. ET and Central Division Matchup Between Minnesota Wild and Utah Hockey Club at 9:30 p.m.

Thursday Prime Time Matchup Between Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+

The Point Continues Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

41 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+

The NHL season continues this week with three exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+, starting Tuesday, December 10, with a doubleheader beginning at 7 p.m. ET when Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander take on the New Jersey Devils and Nico Hischier for an Eastern Conference matchup at the Prudential Center. Later at 9:30 p.m., the Minnesota Wild, who lead the Central Division, face the newly established franchise Utah Hockey Club and Clayton Keller.

Thursday in prime time, the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov make their second exclusive ESPN+/Hulu appearance this week as they host the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid who recently notched his 1,000th career point for a Western Conference matchup at 8:30 p.m.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN+/Hulu and Disney+ this week:

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Game/Studio Show ESPN Commentators Tuesday, Dec. 10 6 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ The Point The Point hosted by John Buccigross and AJ Mleczko cover top storylines from around the league. Host: John Buccigross Analyst: AJ Mleczko 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu, Disney+ Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Kevin Weekes Reporter: Arda Öcal Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko 9:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu, Disney+ Minnesota Wild at Utah Hockey Club Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, AJ Mleczko Thursday, Dec. 12 8:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu, Disney+ Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Leah Hextall Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson In Studio: John Buccigross, Ryan Callahan, Arda Öcal

*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in all ESPN+ subscriptions – throughout the season.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.

NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

