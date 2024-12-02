Trophy Time! Dr Pepper Championship Week Cues the Confetti with Seven Conference Championship Clashes on ESPN Platforms, Dec. 6-7

One of the most chaotic college football regular seasons in history reaches its epic conclusion with Dr Pepper Championship Week across ESPN platforms, December 6-7. Seven conference championship games featuring the ACC, American, Big 12, MAC, SEC, Sun Belt and SWAC are slated for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes. All games highlighted as part of Dr Pepper Championship Week will be available on the ESPN App.

For the first time in three decades, the SEC Championship Game will be presented across ESPN platforms. The main game broadcast – SEC Championship on ABC Presented by Dr Pepper – is set for ABC at 4 p.m. ET, with ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe calling the Georgia/Texas rematch. There are two alternate telecasts ready for the action from Atlanta: on ESPN, a Field Pass presentation will feature Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas, Ryan McGee and Marty Smith, and on SEC Network, a SkyCast viewing option will be highlighted with commentary from Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers and Roman Harper. College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will also be on site in Atlanta, with details regarding ESPN platforms’ full on-site studio presence across Championship Weekend – including SEC Network and ACC Network – to be announced later this week.

In primetime on ABC Saturday, the ACC Football Championship Game Presented by GEICO features Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the TV call for Clemson/SMU, as well as ESPN Radio’s top team of Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the radio broadcast from the Queen City. ACC Network will also have a complementary Command Center viewing option, which includes a multi-angle presentation with up to four different vantage points at any one time, with real-time player and team statistics supplementing the game action.

At noon Saturday is the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship Game from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as No. 16 Arizona State takes on No. 18 Iowa State on ABC and ESPN Radio. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George are teaming up for the ABC broadcast, with Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley on radio.

Primetime on Friday features the American Athletic Championship, as No. 17 Tulane and Army face off for a chance at a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff. Play from West Point kicks off at 8 p.m. on ABC, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor teaming up on the mic. On ESPN Radio, Sean Kelley joins Stouffer and Fitzsimmons to announce the AAC action.

A full slate of Championship Saturday showcases is set for ESPN and ESPN2. At noon is the MAC Championship Game, live from Ford Field in Detroit. Anish Shroff, Andre Ware and Paul Carcaterra have the call on ESPN, as Ohio and Miami (Ohio) match up in the Motor City. On ESPN at 7:30 p.m., Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Lauren Sisler will call Marshall at Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Championship. Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker and Coley Harvey are teaming up for the SWAC Championship on ESPN2 at 2 p.m., as Southern and Jackson State square up from Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss.

ESPN Radio will broadcast an expanded, hour-long pregame show for the American Championship, the Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship and the ACC Football Championship Game Presented by GEICO. Additionally, ESPN+ will stream the American Football Championship Pregame Show from 6-8 p.m. on Friday with host Maria Trivelpiece and analysts Rene Ingoglia and Leger Douzable. ESPN Deportes will present live, Spanish-language coverage of the American Athletic Championship, Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship, SEC Championship on ABC Presented by Dr Pepper and the ACC Football Championship Game Presented by GEICO on ESPN3 and the ESPN App.

College Football Playoff Top 25 Revealed on Tuesday

ESPN will exclusively reveal the penultimate College Football Playoff Top 25 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by AT&T on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. Rece Davis will host the show from Bristol, joined live by college football analysts Joey Galloway, Greg McElroy and Booger McFarland, as well as college football insider Heather Dinich.

Championship Weekend Clinched with College Football Playoff Selection Day on Dec. 8

ESPN’s conference championship weekend will conclude Sunday, Dec. 8 with Selection Day. ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s final rankings, which will determine the first ever 12-team CFP bracket in the College Football Playoff Selection Show Presented by AT&T. Later in the day, the full Bowl Season schedule and opponents will be released. Full details regarding Selection Day studio programming will be announced later this week.

FCS Playoffs Continue on ESPN+

ESPN’s coverage of the 2024 Division I Football Championship continues with the second round of the FCS Playoffs live on ESPN+. Two-time defending champion South Dakota State begins its title defense on Saturday afternoon against Montana at 2 p.m. Full ESPN+ schedule.

ESPN College Football Schedule and Commentator Assignments for Week 15:

Rankings shown are Week 14 CFP Rankings