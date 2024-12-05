UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura | Saturday, Dec. 7

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Card

Available in four languages for the first time (English, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish)

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, FX, Disney+* & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

6 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN2**, ESPN Deportes, Disney+* & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura – BUY NOW

2024 UFC PPV action wraps up this weekend from Las Vegas with UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura. The event features a showdown for the UFC Flyweight Championship live from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV. For the first time on ESPN+, the PPV Main Card will be available in the U.S. in four languages (English, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish).

The prelims will be available on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, FX, Disney+* and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 beginning at 8 p.m. The early prelims begin at 6 p.m., available on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Disney+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156, with ESPN2 joining in progress at 7:30 p.m.

UFC 310 Special Features:

ESPN+ PPV Main Card language offerings Matt Kenny, ESPN VP, Programming & Acquisitions: “For the first time ever on ESPN+ PPV, the UFC 310 main card will be made available in the U.S. in four languages (English, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish). Alongside the UFC, we are always looking for new ways to personalize the viewing experience and best serve fans.”

“Holiday Savings” continue Fans can save $10 on the UFC 310 ESPN+ PPVas part of a special Holiday Savings offer all the way up through the event.

UFC 310 Early Prelims and Prelims available to Disney+ subscribers Following this week’s launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers will have access to the early prelims and prelims windows directly in the app.

UFC 310 Prelims return to FX Following the success of UFC 309 Prelims, FX will once again air the window for fans during UFC 310 from 8-10 p.m.



Main Event

UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja puts his title on the line against former MMA bantamweight champion Kai Asakura in a thrilling main event. Pantoja (28-5), making his third title defense and headlining his second UFC PPV, enters on a six-fight winning streak. The current champion has showcased his grappling dominance in back-to-back defenses, with wins over Brandon Royval and Steve Erceg. Asakura (21-4), making his highly anticipated UFC debut, looks to become the first Japanese fighter to claim UFC gold. A devastating finisher, Asakura brings 12 first-round stoppages and a dangerous striking arsenal to the Octagon.

Co-Main Event

Unbeaten welterweight contenders Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry put their perfect records on the line as they square off in the co-main event with a potential title shot on the line. Originally slated to challenge for the welterweight championship, Rakhmonov (18-0) chose to remain on the card in this title eliminator. Known for his 100% finish rate, Rakhmonov is one of the most feared fighters in the division, with all 18 of his victories coming by stoppage. Machado Garry (15-0) is riding an eight-fight UFC win streak as he looks to cement his place as Ireland’s next superstar. This clash promises to be a can’t-miss battle between ascending contenders.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

Former interim champion Ciryl Gane (12-2) looks to repeat his 2021 decision win over Alexander Volkov (38-10) in this rematch of top-tier heavyweights. Volkov, riding a four-fight win streak, brings his knockout power to challenge Gane’s elite striking in this battle of finishers.

Bryce Mitchell (16-3) and Kron Gracie (5-2) meet in a featherweight clash. Mitchell, looking to rebound from two losses in his last three fights, takes on Gracie, who seeks his first victory since 2019.

Nate Landwehr (18-5) and Dooho Choi (15-4-1) kick off the main card in a thrilling featherweight showdown. Landwehr, a finisher riding four wins in his last five, meets Choi, who has regained momentum with a win earlier this year after snapping a three-fight skid.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives

On the Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter )

Programming (All times ET)

Thu., 12/5 8 p.m. UFC 310 Press Conference: Pantoja vs. Asakura ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 9 p.m. UFC: Camino al Octágono ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC Countdown: Pantoja vs. Asakura ESPNEWS 11 p.m. 2024 Fighters Only World MMA Awards XVI ESPN+ Fri.,

12/6 2:30 p.m. UFC 310 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Pantoja vs. Asakura ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Pantoja vs. Asakura ESPN2 10 p.m. UFC 310 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Pantoja vs. Asakura ESPN+, ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat., 12/7 6 p.m. UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura (Early Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN2**, ESPN Deportes, Disney+* & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 310 Presented by Bud Light: Pantoja vs. Asakura (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, FX, Disney+* & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English & Spanish) 1 a.m.*** UFC 310 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Pantoja vs. Asakura ESPN+

* Following this week’s launch of ESPN on Disney+, all Disney+ subscribers will also have access to the early prelims & prelims directly in the app.

** ESPN2 will join in progress at 7:30 p.m.

*** Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Alexandre Pantoja (C) vs. Kai Asakura UFC Flyweight Championship Co-Main Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry Undercard Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov Undercard Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie Undercard Nate Landwehr vs. DooHo Choi 8 p.m. Feature Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith Undercard Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo Undercard Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling Undercard Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle 6 p.m. Feature Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders Undercard Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van Undercard Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin Undercard Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper Undercard Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Lukasz Brzeski

For More Information on ESPN+

-30-