Viewership Update: NBA on ESPN Platforms Up Five Percent From Last Year

NBA Countdown Audience Up 22 Percent vs. Last Season

This season, NBA viewership on ESPN platforms is up five percent from the same time last year, according to Nielsen. Through 34 games, NBA games on ESPN platforms are averaging 1,959,000 viewers.

Audience gains were driven by the five games on Christmas, which was ESPN’s most-watched NBA Christmas in five years, since 2019. An average of 5,335,000 viewers watched five games, spanning 13 consecutive hours. It was also virtually even with viewership from 2019 (5,337,000).

The audience for all five NBA Christmas games were up from their comparable games last Christmas. The Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Golden State Warriors in primetime averaged 7,909,000 viewers, up 511 percent from last year’s Philadelphia vs. Miami game. The Lakers vs. Warriors broadcast peaked with 8,447,000 viewers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

13-Year High

Christmas action began at noon with the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks game, which averaged nearly five million viewers (4,997,000). ESPN’s coverage included its Dunk the Halls animated alt-cast, which contributed to the Spurs vs. Knicks contest becoming the most-watched noon Christmas game in 13 years, since 2011. It was up 101 percent from the Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game last year.

Late-Night Record

The late-night game between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets set a Christmas record. The broadcast, which began at 10:30 p.m., was the most-watched late-night game ever on Christmas. It averaged 3,898,000 viewers, up 165 percent from the Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks game last season.

The Philadelphia 76ers victory over the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics averaged 5,242,000 viewers, up five percent from last year’s comparable game between the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers in 2023. Additionally, the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves matchup averaged 4,451,000 viewers, up eight percent from last year’s Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game.

For the first time, all five games were available on ESPN, ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+. The San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks Dunk the Halls animated alt-cast also aired on ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+.

NBA Countdown Audience Up Double Digits

NBA Countdown, ESPN and ABC’s NBA pregame show, is averaging 867,000 viewers through 17 episodes during the 2024-25 regular season. That is up 22 percent from this point last season. The 7:30 p.m. edition of NBA Countdown on ABC and ESPN this Christmas averaged 5,380,000 viewers, up 424 percent from last year’s Christmas show.

