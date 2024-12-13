Winners Revealed for ESPN’s 34th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

Uncategorized

Winners Revealed for ESPN’s 34th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

Photo of Bea Panitz Bea Panitz9 hours ago

ESPN’s 34th annual The Home Depot College Football Awards recognized some of the most outstanding performances in college football this season, with Travis Hunter (Colorado) and Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) finishing the night as the season’s big winners, taking home multiple awards each.

Hunter received the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Bednarik Award as the season’s top defensive player, and the Biletnikoff Award for outstanding receiver. Jeanty took home the Maxwell Player of the Year Award and the Doak Walker Award for premier running back. Miami’s Cam Ward won the Davey O’Brien Award for best quarterback.

Army West Point Head Coach Jeff Monken received The Buddy Teevens Award. The award celebrates coaches who’ve been innovators in growing and improving the game of college football. Named after the legendary Dartmouth College coach, the award recognizes outstanding achievement on the field, as well exceptional leadership that leaves a lasting impact on players, other coaches, and the sport at large.

Additional National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors announced during the two-hour live show include: Texas’ Jahdae Barron received the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award for best defensive back, Louisianna’s Kenneth Almendares received the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr. took home the Outland Trophy and USC’s Eddie Czaplicki won the Ray Guy Award as the punter of the year.

Colorado, Boise State and Texas all received two or more awards per school.

The Home Depot College Football Awards Winners

Chuck Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year		 Travis Hunter, Colorado
Abdul Carter, Penn State
Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver		 Travis Hunter, Colorado
Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
Nick Nash, San Jose State
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Outstanding Placekicker		 Kenneth Almendares, Lousianna
Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State
Alex Raynor, Kentucky
Ray Guy Award
Punter of the Year		 Eddie Czaplicki, USC
Alex Mastromanno, Florida State
Brett Thorson, Georgia
Maxwell Award
Player of the Year		 Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Travis Hunter, Colorado
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Best Quarterback		 Cam Ward, Miami
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Outland Trophy
Most Outstanding Interior Lineman		 Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Mason Graham, Michigan
Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Best Defensive Back		 Jahdae Barron, Texas
Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Malaki Starks, Georgia
Doak Walker Award
Premier Running Back		 Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

The Home Depot Coach of the Year Curt Cignetti, Indiana
NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award Buddy Teevens, Head Coach, Dartmouth College (1987-91, 2005-22)
Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team		 Richard Bremer and Megan Twist
Taco Bell Live Mas Student Section of the Year Award The Ohio State University | Block O
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Captain Nick Dawkins, Penn State
Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on		 Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
Butkus Award Jalon Walker, Georgia
Walter Camp Player of the Year Travis Hunter, Colorado
William V. Campbell Trophy
Scholar-Athlete		 Jalen Milroe, Alabama
John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End		 Tyler Warren, Penn State
Nagurski Trophy Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center		 Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State
Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service with Athletic & Academic Achievement		 Nick Dawkins, Penn State

-30-

Media Contact:
Beatrix Panitz – [email protected]

Photo of Bea Panitz Bea Panitz9 hours ago
Photo of Bea Panitz

Bea Panitz

I joined ESPN in 2022 as a member of the communications department working on SportsCenter, ESPN Social, ESPN News Platforms and E60.
Back to top button