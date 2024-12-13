Winners Revealed for ESPN’s 34th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards
ESPN’s 34th annual The Home Depot College Football Awards recognized some of the most outstanding performances in college football this season, with Travis Hunter (Colorado) and Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) finishing the night as the season’s big winners, taking home multiple awards each.
Hunter received the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Bednarik Award as the season’s top defensive player, and the Biletnikoff Award for outstanding receiver. Jeanty took home the Maxwell Player of the Year Award and the Doak Walker Award for premier running back. Miami’s Cam Ward won the Davey O’Brien Award for best quarterback.
Army West Point Head Coach Jeff Monken received The Buddy Teevens Award. The award celebrates coaches who’ve been innovators in growing and improving the game of college football. Named after the legendary Dartmouth College coach, the award recognizes outstanding achievement on the field, as well exceptional leadership that leaves a lasting impact on players, other coaches, and the sport at large.
Additional National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors announced during the two-hour live show include: Texas’ Jahdae Barron received the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award for best defensive back, Louisianna’s Kenneth Almendares received the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr. took home the Outland Trophy and USC’s Eddie Czaplicki won the Ray Guy Award as the punter of the year.
Colorado, Boise State and Texas all received two or more awards per school.
The Home Depot College Football Awards Winners
|Chuck Bednarik Award
Defensive Player of the Year
|Travis Hunter, Colorado
Abdul Carter, Penn State
Caleb Downs, Ohio State
|Biletnikoff Award
Outstanding Receiver
|Travis Hunter, Colorado
Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
Nick Nash, San Jose State
|Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Outstanding Placekicker
|Kenneth Almendares, Lousianna
Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State
Alex Raynor, Kentucky
|Ray Guy Award
Punter of the Year
|Eddie Czaplicki, USC
Alex Mastromanno, Florida State
Brett Thorson, Georgia
|Maxwell Award
Player of the Year
|Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Travis Hunter, Colorado
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
|Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Best Quarterback
|Cam Ward, Miami
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
|Outland Trophy
Most Outstanding Interior Lineman
|Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Mason Graham, Michigan
Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
|Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Best Defensive Back
|Jahdae Barron, Texas
Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Malaki Starks, Georgia
|Doak Walker Award
Premier Running Back
|Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:
|The Home Depot Coach of the Year
|Curt Cignetti, Indiana
|NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award
|Buddy Teevens, Head Coach, Dartmouth College (1987-91, 2005-22)
|Disney Spirit Award
Most Inspirational Player or Team
|Richard Bremer and Megan Twist
|Taco Bell Live Mas Student Section of the Year Award
|The Ohio State University | Block O
|The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Captain
|Nick Dawkins, Penn State
|Burlsworth Trophy
College football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on
|Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
|Butkus Award
|Jalon Walker, Georgia
|Walter Camp Player of the Year
|Travis Hunter, Colorado
|William V. Campbell Trophy
Scholar-Athlete
|Jalen Milroe, Alabama
|John Mackey Award
Outstanding Tight End
|Tyler Warren, Penn State
|Nagurski Trophy
|Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
|Rimington Trophy
Outstanding Center
|Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State
|Wuerffel Trophy
Community Service with Athletic & Academic Achievement
|Nick Dawkins, Penn State
