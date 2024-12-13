Winners Revealed for ESPN’s 34th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

ESPN’s 34th annual The Home Depot College Football Awards recognized some of the most outstanding performances in college football this season, with Travis Hunter (Colorado) and Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) finishing the night as the season’s big winners, taking home multiple awards each.

Hunter received the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Bednarik Award as the season’s top defensive player, and the Biletnikoff Award for outstanding receiver. Jeanty took home the Maxwell Player of the Year Award and the Doak Walker Award for premier running back. Miami’s Cam Ward won the Davey O’Brien Award for best quarterback.

Army West Point Head Coach Jeff Monken received The Buddy Teevens Award. The award celebrates coaches who’ve been innovators in growing and improving the game of college football. Named after the legendary Dartmouth College coach, the award recognizes outstanding achievement on the field, as well exceptional leadership that leaves a lasting impact on players, other coaches, and the sport at large.

Additional National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) honors announced during the two-hour live show include: Texas’ Jahdae Barron received the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award for best defensive back, Louisianna’s Kenneth Almendares received the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr. took home the Outland Trophy and USC’s Eddie Czaplicki won the Ray Guy Award as the punter of the year.

Colorado, Boise State and Texas all received two or more awards per school.

T he Home Depot College Football Awards Winners

Additional honors recognized during The Home Depot College Football Awards:

