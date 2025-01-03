2025 Australian Open Qualifying to Stream Exclusively on ESPN+ Four Days of Coverage

Sunday, January 5 through Wednesday, January 8 starting at 6 p.m. ET

Three new programs celebrating the Australian Open premiering on ESPN+ on Sunday, December 30

The Australian Open, tennis’ first major of 2025, begins Sunday, January 5, at 6 p.m. ET, with all qualifying matches streaming live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ from Melbourne Park, Australia. Daily coverage will be available at 6 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday and at 7 p.m. on Wednesday through conclusion of play.

Replays of every match and on-demand content will be available on ESPN+ for the duration of the tournament including three new ESPN Originals debuting on Monday, December 30 on ESPN+:

The Racket: The story of John McEnroe’s unique history at the Australian Open, including his insights and reflection on his 1990 AO disqualification.

Forza Jannik: A look at the reigning Australian Open Champion and his season so far, along with an introduction to more of the Italian rising stars currently on tour.

Evolution AO24 Official Film: Internationally renowned composer Tim Minchin narrates “Evolution AO24 Official Film,” exploring parallels between tennis and the arts. Featuring insights from former Top 10 player Andrea Petkovic and Australian star Nick Kyrgios, the film delves into the journey of competing at the first Grand Slam of the year and the emotional highs and lows players face.

In addition to the qualifying matches, ESPN+ will stream all Charity Matches during qualifying week, with proceeds supporting the important work of the Australian Tennis Foundation for kids in need. The charity matches will feature star players and special guests.

Charity Matches (All Times ET) *

Date Time Program Platform Tue., Jan 7 12 a.m. – 2 a.m. Charity Match: Jannik Sinner vs. Alexei Popyrin ESPN+ 3 a.m. – 5 a.m. Red Bull Bassline Wed., Jan 8 1 a.m. – 5 a.m. Charity Matches: Qinwen Zheng vs. Elina Svitolina &

Alex de Minaur vs. Carlos Alcaraz Thu., Jan 9 1 a.m. – 3 a.m. Charity Mixed Doubles Match: Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, and more 3 a.m. – 5 a.m. Night with Novak Fri., Jan 10 1 a.m. – 5 a.m. Charity Matches: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexei Popyrin &

Jannik Sinner vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

*Subject to change

Following the qualifiers, the Australian Open main draw will begin Saturday, January 11, with first-round coverage at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Coverage on ESPN2 will begin at 10 p.m. ET this year, two-hours earlier than last year. ESPN+ will stream all rounds on all courts live and exclusively from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily, in addition to replays and on demand content.

The 2025 Australian Open main draw roster features last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open men’s champion, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner (ITA); 2024 Wimbledon champion, No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP); 2024 U.S. Open men’s finalist, No. 4 Taylor Fritz (USA); Nick Kyrgios (AUS), returning under protected ranking; and 10-time Australian Open champion, No. 7 Novak Djokovic (SRB). The women’s draw features two-time, back-to-back Australian Open champion and 2024 U.S. Open champion, No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka; No. 2 Iga Swiatek (POL); and Americans No. 3 Coco Gauff; 2024 U.S. Open finalist No. 7 Jessica Pegula, and No. 8 Emma Navarro.