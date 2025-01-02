2025 United Football League Schedule on ESPN & ABC Platforms Revealed

ESPN Kicks Off with a March 30 Doubleheader, Featuring the Return of the Defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions

ABC’s Schedule Begins Week 2 in Primetime with the D.C. Defenders hosting the Memphis Showboats on April 5

Full 22-Game Slate, Including the UFL Championship, Also Available on ESPN+

The 2025 United Football League (UFL) schedule was announced today across ESPN/ABC and FOX platforms. A combination of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will showcase 22 games, including the first Conference Championship (June 8 | 3 p.m. ET | ABC) and ABC and ESPN+’s inaugural presentation of the UFL Championship in primetime (June 14 | 8 p.m.).

The full 22-game slate on ESPN and ABC platforms is also available on ESPN+. Select games in Spanish will air across ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ with details to be announced soon.

Tim Reed, ESPN Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions

“From the first kickoff to the championship presentation, ESPN will once again take fans inside the high level of play in engaging new ways with on-field access to players, coaches and officials across our 22-game slate, and ESPN’s social and digital platforms. This year, we are excited to add the UFL Championship game in primetime with ABC and ESPN+’s inaugural presentation of the signature event to our expansive offerings for fans.”

Opening Weekend on ESPN

ESPN’s schedule gets underway during UFL’s 2025 opening weekend on Sunday, March 30, with a doubleheader featuring the Michigan Panthers at the Memphis Showboats (12 p.m.), followed by the defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions traveling to take on the D.C. Defenders (3 p.m.).

ABC’s Kickoff

ABC’s 12-game slate begins Week 2 on Saturday, April 5, when the Defenders host the Showboats under the lights in primetime at 8 p.m. ABC continues its run to the UFL Championship with a Week 3 doubleheader on Sunday, April 13, featuring the defending XFL Conference Champion San Antonio Brahmas visiting the Michigan Panthers (12 p.m.), followed by the Defenders taking on the St. Louis Battlehawks (3 p.m.).

ESPN’s commentator teams and game assignments will be announced in the coming weeks.

2025 UFL on ESPN Schedule

Week 1 Sunday, March 30 12 p.m. Michigan Panthers at Memphis Showboats ESPN, ESPN+ Sunday, March 30 3 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at D.C. Defenders ESPN, ESPN+ Week 2 Saturday, April 5 8 p.m. Memphis Showboats at D.C. Defenders ABC, ESPN+ Sunday, April 6 12 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades ESPN, ESPN+ Week 3 Saturday, April 12 2:30 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats ESPN, ESPN+ Sunday, April 13 12 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas at Michigan Panthers ABC, ESPN+ Sunday, April 13 3 p.m. D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks ABC, ESPN+ Week 4 Saturday, April 19 12 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades ABC, ESPN+ Week 5 Saturday, April 26 7 p.m. Michigan Panthers at St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN, ESPN+ Sunday, April 27 12 p.m. D.C. Defenders at Arlington Renegades ESPN, ESPN+ Sunday, April 27 3 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas ESPN, ESPN+ Week 6 Saturday, May 3 12 p.m. Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks ABC, ESPN+ Sunday, May 4 12 p.m. D.C. Defenders at Michigan Panthers ESPN2, ESPN+ Week 7 Sunday, May 11 12 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions ABC, ESPN+ Sunday, May 11 3 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at Memphis Showboats ESPN, ESPN+ Week 8 Sunday, May 18 12 p.m. Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders ABC, ESPN+ Week 9 Saturday, May 24 12 p.m. Arlington Renegades at Memphis Showboats ABC, ESPN+ Saturday, May 24 3 p.m. Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions ABC, ESPN+ Week 10 Saturday, May 31 3 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers ESPN, ESPN+ Sunday, June 1 12 p.m. Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas ABC, ESPN+ Conference Championship Games Sunday, June 8 3 p.m. Conference Championship Game ABC, ESPN+ UFL Championship Game Saturday, June 14 8 p.m. UFL Championship Game ABC, ESPN+

* Select games in Spanish will air across ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ with more details to be announced soon

-30-

Media Contacts: Ardi Dwornik ([email protected]) | Michael Skarka ([email protected])