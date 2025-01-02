2025 United Football League Schedule on ESPN & ABC Platforms Revealed
ESPN & ABC Platforms to Feature 22 Games, Including ABC’s Inaugural Presentation of the UFL Championship
ESPN Kicks Off with a March 30 Doubleheader, Featuring the Return of the Defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions
ABC’s Schedule Begins Week 2 in Primetime with the D.C. Defenders hosting the Memphis Showboats on April 5
Full 22-Game Slate, Including the UFL Championship, Also Available on ESPN+
The 2025 United Football League (UFL) schedule was announced today across ESPN/ABC and FOX platforms. A combination of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will showcase 22 games, including the first Conference Championship (June 8 | 3 p.m. ET | ABC) and ABC and ESPN+’s inaugural presentation of the UFL Championship in primetime (June 14 | 8 p.m.).
The full 22-game slate on ESPN and ABC platforms is also available on ESPN+. Select games in Spanish will air across ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ with details to be announced soon.
Tim Reed, ESPN Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions
“From the first kickoff to the championship presentation, ESPN will once again take fans inside the high level of play in engaging new ways with on-field access to players, coaches and officials across our 22-game slate, and ESPN’s social and digital platforms. This year, we are excited to add the UFL Championship game in primetime with ABC and ESPN+’s inaugural presentation of the signature event to our expansive offerings for fans.”
Opening Weekend on ESPN
ESPN’s schedule gets underway during UFL’s 2025 opening weekend on Sunday, March 30, with a doubleheader featuring the Michigan Panthers at the Memphis Showboats (12 p.m.), followed by the defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions traveling to take on the D.C. Defenders (3 p.m.).
ABC’s Kickoff
ABC’s 12-game slate begins Week 2 on Saturday, April 5, when the Defenders host the Showboats under the lights in primetime at 8 p.m. ABC continues its run to the UFL Championship with a Week 3 doubleheader on Sunday, April 13, featuring the defending XFL Conference Champion San Antonio Brahmas visiting the Michigan Panthers (12 p.m.), followed by the Defenders taking on the St. Louis Battlehawks (3 p.m.).
ESPN’s commentator teams and game assignments will be announced in the coming weeks.
2025 UFL on ESPN Schedule
|Week 1
|Sunday, March 30
|12 p.m.
|Michigan Panthers at
Memphis Showboats
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Sunday, March 30
|3 p.m.
|Birmingham Stallions at
D.C. Defenders
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Week 2
|Saturday, April 5
|8 p.m.
|Memphis Showboats at
D.C. Defenders
|ABC, ESPN+
|Sunday, April 6
|12 p.m.
|Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Week 3
|Saturday, April 12
|2:30 p.m.
|Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Sunday, April 13
|12 p.m.
|San Antonio Brahmas at Michigan Panthers
|ABC, ESPN+
|Sunday, April 13
|3 p.m.
|D.C. Defenders at
St. Louis Battlehawks
|ABC, ESPN+
|Week 4
|Saturday, April 19
|12 p.m.
|St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades
|ABC, ESPN+
|Week 5
|Saturday, April 26
|7 p.m.
|Michigan Panthers at
St. Louis Battlehawks
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Sunday, April 27
|12 p.m.
|D.C. Defenders at
Arlington Renegades
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Sunday, April 27
|3 p.m.
|Houston Roughnecks at
San Antonio Brahmas
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Week 6
|Saturday, May 3
|12 p.m.
|Memphis Showboats at
Houston Roughnecks
|ABC, ESPN+
|Sunday, May 4
|12 p.m.
|D.C. Defenders at
Michigan Panthers
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Week 7
|Sunday, May 11
|12 p.m.
|Houston Roughnecks at
Birmingham Stallions
|ABC, ESPN+
|Sunday, May 11
|3 p.m.
|St. Louis Battlehawks at
Memphis Showboats
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Week 8
|Sunday, May 18
|12 p.m.
|Arlington Renegades at
D.C. Defenders
|ABC, ESPN+
|Week 9
|Saturday, May 24
|12 p.m.
|Arlington Renegades at
Memphis Showboats
|ABC, ESPN+
|Saturday, May 24
|3 p.m.
|Michigan Panthers at
Birmingham Stallions
|ABC, ESPN+
|Week 10
|Saturday, May 31
|3 p.m.
|Houston Roughnecks at
Michigan Panthers
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Sunday, June 1
|12 p.m.
|Arlington Renegades at
San Antonio Brahmas
|ABC, ESPN+
|Conference Championship Games
|Sunday, June 8
|3 p.m.
|Conference Championship
Game
|ABC, ESPN+
|UFL Championship Game
|Saturday, June 14
|8 p.m.
|UFL Championship Game
|ABC, ESPN+
* Select games in Spanish will air across ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ with more details to be announced soon
