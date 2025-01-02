2025 United Football League Schedule on ESPN & ABC Platforms Revealed

UFL

2025 United Football League Schedule on ESPN & ABC Platforms Revealed

ESPN & ABC Platforms to Feature 22 Games, Including ABC’s Inaugural Presentation of the UFL Championship

5 hours ago

ESPN Kicks Off with a March 30 Doubleheader, Featuring the Return of the Defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions

ABC’s Schedule Begins Week 2 in Primetime with the D.C. Defenders hosting the Memphis Showboats on April 5

Full 22-Game Slate, Including the UFL Championship, Also Available on ESPN+

The 2025 United Football League (UFL) schedule was announced today across ESPN/ABC and FOX platforms. A combination of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will showcase 22 games, including the first Conference Championship (June 8 | 3 p.m. ET | ABC) and ABC and ESPN+’s inaugural presentation of the UFL Championship in primetime (June 14 | 8 p.m.).

The full 22-game slate on ESPN and ABC platforms is also available on ESPN+. Select games in Spanish will air across ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ with details to be announced soon.

Tim Reed, ESPN Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions

“From the first kickoff to the championship presentation, ESPN will once again take fans inside the high level of play in engaging new ways with on-field access to players, coaches and officials across our 22-game slate, and ESPN’s social and digital platforms. This year, we are excited to add the UFL Championship game in primetime with ABC and ESPN+’s inaugural presentation of the signature event to our expansive offerings for fans.”

Opening Weekend on ESPN

ESPN’s schedule gets underway during UFL’s 2025 opening weekend on Sunday, March 30, with a doubleheader featuring the Michigan Panthers at the Memphis Showboats (12 p.m.), followed by the defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions traveling to take on the D.C. Defenders (3 p.m.).

ABC’s Kickoff

ABC’s 12-game slate begins Week 2 on Saturday, April 5, when the Defenders host the Showboats under the lights in primetime at 8 p.m. ABC continues its run to the UFL Championship with a Week 3 doubleheader on Sunday, April 13, featuring the defending XFL Conference Champion San Antonio Brahmas visiting the Michigan Panthers (12 p.m.), followed by the Defenders taking on the St. Louis Battlehawks (3 p.m.).

ESPN’s commentator teams and game assignments will be announced in the coming weeks.

2025 UFL on ESPN Schedule

Week 1 Sunday, March 30 12 p.m. Michigan Panthers at

Memphis Showboats

 ESPN, ESPN+
Sunday, March 30 3 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at

D.C. Defenders

 ESPN, ESPN+
Week 2 Saturday, April 5 8 p.m. Memphis Showboats at

D.C. Defenders

 ABC, ESPN+
Sunday, April 6 12 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades ESPN, ESPN+
Week 3 Saturday, April 12 2:30 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats ESPN, ESPN+
Sunday, April 13 12 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas at Michigan Panthers ABC, ESPN+
Sunday, April 13 3 p.m. D.C. Defenders at

St. Louis Battlehawks

 ABC, ESPN+
Week 4 Saturday, April 19 12 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades ABC, ESPN+
Week 5 Saturday, April 26 7 p.m. Michigan Panthers at

St. Louis Battlehawks

 ESPN, ESPN+
Sunday, April 27 12 p.m. D.C. Defenders at

Arlington Renegades

 ESPN, ESPN+
Sunday, April 27 3 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at

San Antonio Brahmas

 ESPN, ESPN+
Week 6 Saturday, May 3 12 p.m. Memphis Showboats at

Houston Roughnecks

 ABC, ESPN+
Sunday, May 4 12 p.m. D.C. Defenders at

Michigan Panthers

 ESPN2, ESPN+
Week 7 Sunday, May 11 12 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at

Birmingham Stallions

 ABC, ESPN+
Sunday, May 11 3 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at

Memphis Showboats

 ESPN, ESPN+
Week 8 Sunday, May 18 12 p.m. Arlington Renegades at

D.C. Defenders

 ABC, ESPN+
Week 9 Saturday, May 24 12 p.m. Arlington Renegades at

Memphis Showboats

 ABC, ESPN+
Saturday, May 24 3 p.m. Michigan Panthers at

Birmingham Stallions

 ABC, ESPN+
Week 10 Saturday, May 31 3 p.m. Houston Roughnecks at

Michigan Panthers

 ESPN, ESPN+
Sunday, June 1 12 p.m. Arlington Renegades at

San Antonio Brahmas

 ABC, ESPN+
Conference Championship Games Sunday, June 8

 

 3 p.m. Conference Championship

Game

 ABC, ESPN+
UFL Championship Game

 

 Saturday, June 14 8 p.m. UFL Championship Game ABC, ESPN+

* Select games in Spanish will air across ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ with more details to be announced soon

Media Contacts: Ardi Dwornik ([email protected]) | Michael Skarka ([email protected])

