Press Photos HERE

ESPN and World Surf League Expand 2025 Championship Tour Coverage to ESPN+ in the U.S. and Disney+ in Latin America and the Caribbean

All 2025 Championship Tour Competitions Will Be Streamed Live on ESPN+ in the U.S. and on Disney+ in Latin America and Caribbean

WSL Inside Pro Surfing Highlight Show Returns to ESPN2 for Full Season

2025 CT Season Begins Jan. 27 at the Lexus Pipe Pro Presented by YETI at Banzai Pipeline

More Available at WorldSurfLeague.com

ESPN and the World Surf League (WSL) today announced an expanded rights agreement with live coverage of the 2025 Championship Tour on ESPN+ across the United States, and now Latin America on Disney+, including Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and the Caribbean, excluding Brazil, El Salvador, and Costa Rica.

This year, all twelve Championship Tour (CT) competitions and the Lexus U.S. Open of Surfing Challenger Series event will be live on the streaming platforms. The WSL’s highlight show, WSL Inside Pro Surfing, will also return to ESPN2 for the full season and be available on-demand on ESPN+ and via Disney+. The 2025 season will mark the second year of a successful collaboration, delivering an even broader reach and enhanced access to the highest tier of competitive surfing.

“Following a historic year for surfing, we’re thrilled to continue the momentum into the 2025 CT season by expanding access to more viewers in more ways through our work with ESPN,” said Cherie Cohen, WSL Chief Revenue Officer. “2025 will be an amazing opportunity to showcase surfing across The Walt Disney Company’s direct-to-consumer and linear platforms.”

Tim Reed, ESPN Vice President, Programming and Acquisitions, added, “We’re excited to continue offering our audiences full access to the world’s best surfers as we expand our coverage across ESPN+ in the U.S. and Disney+ in Latin America and the Caribbean. We look forward to teaming up with the WSL for another thrilling season.”

“I’m stoked to be a part of the continued growth of surfing through the WSL’s expansion with ESPN,” said Caroline Marks, 2023 World Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist. “I’m excited to have the Championship Tour on these streaming platforms for our fans to watch, and it’s an incredible opportunity to reach new fans.”

The WSL’s Championship Tour consists of 11 regular-season events and the one-day WSL Finals, which features the world’s Top 5 ranked men and women. Fans will have full access to watch and stream WSL CT events all season long.

The 2025 Championship Tour begins on January 27 for the Lexus Pipe Pro Presented by YETI. The world’s best surfers will take on the world-renowned Banzai Pipeline at the North Shore of O`ahu.

Discover all the ways to watch the CT live on WorldSurfLeague.com/waystowatch.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

ABOUT ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading multiplatform sports entertainment brand, features seven U.S. television networks, the leading sports app, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, leading social and digital platforms, ESPN.com, ESPN Audio, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

ABOUT THE WSL

The World Surf League (WSL) is the global home of competitive surfing, crowning World Champions since 1976 and showcasing the world’s best surfing. The WSL oversees surfing’s global competitive landscape and sets the standard for elite performance in the most dynamic playing field in all of sports. With a firm commitment to its values, the WSL prioritizes the protection of the ocean, equality, and the sport’s rich heritage, while championing progression and innovation.