ABC and ESPN Platforms Present the 2025 NWSL Season

20 matches including three playoff games

ABC season kickoff at CPKC Stadium – Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC on March 15

ABC and ESPN platforms will showcase 20 matches during the 2025 NWSL season – the 13th season of the premier women’s professional soccer league. ABC will broadcast six games, up from four in 2024, including three playoff matches in November. ESPN will televise 10 matches, ESPN2 will air four games, and Spanish-language network ESPN Deportes will televise 10 games live. All 20 games will stream live on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. Disney+ will also stream select matches monthly.

The 2025 season of NWSL on The Walt Disney Company media platforms will kick off on Saturday, March 15, at 12:30 p.m. ET (kick at 1 p.m.) on ABC with the live presentation of Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City. ESPN+ and Disney+ will stream the game live, and ESPN Deportes will televise the match in Spanish.

Highlights:

13 of 15 regular season matches currently scheduled on ABC and ESPN platforms will feature at least one 2024 NWSL Playoff team. Nine games on the schedule are matchups between last season’s playoff teams

2024 NWSL Championship finalist Washington Spirit, 2023 NWSL Champion NJ/NY Gotham FC, and Portland Thorns FC lead all clubs with four regular-season appearances each

ABC will broadcast three marquee matchups featuring the U.S. Women’s National Team’s “Triple Espresso” – Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns). and Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars) – a nickname for the trio of American forwards for their key contributions to the USWNT’s offense during the 2024 Paris Olympics

ABC will broadcast three NWSL postseason games: a quarterfinals doubleheader on Sunday, Nov. 9, at 12:30 p.m. ET and 3 p.m., and a Semifinal on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m.

2025 NWSL Schedule on ABC and ESPN Platforms:

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Mar 15 12:30 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC ABC, ESPN+, Disney+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Mar 16 6:50 p.m. Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Mar 23 5 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Mar 29 12 p.m. Orlando Pride vs. San Diego Wave ESPN, ESPN+ Sun, Apr 13 7 p.m. Bay FC vs. Chicago Red Stars ESPN2, ESPN+ Sat, May 10 12:30 p.m. Chicago Red Stars vs. Washington Spirit ABC, ESPN+ Sun, May 11 1 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Bay FC ESPN, ESPN+ Sun, Aug 3 12:30 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Aug 9 12 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Sep 7 5 p.m. NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Sep 14 3 p.m. Chicago Red Stars vs. Portland Thorns FC ESPN, ESPN+ Sun, Sep 21 8:30 p.m. Bay FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC ESPN2, ESPN+ Sun, Oct 5 1 p.m. Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave ESPN, ESPN+ Sun, Oct 12 5 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Houston Dash ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Oct 19 5 p.m. Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Nov 2 3 p.m. TBD ESPN, ESPN+ Sun, Nov 2 5 p.m. TBD ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

* Subject to Change

2025 NWSL on ABC/ESPN weekly schedule:

March : ABC coverage from CPKC Stadium in Kansas City – a rematch of 2024 NWSL on ABC season opener; soccer legend Marta; and more

March 15: The league's top scorer last season, Temwa Chawinga, and the Kansas City Current host Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of the 2024 season opener for both teams. Other players to watch: Portland's U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) stars Sophia Smith and Sam Coffey, and Kansas City's Debinha

March 16: Two USWNT's FIFA World Cup-winning teammates Christian Press and Sydney Leroux lead Angel City FC as they host San Diego Wave

March 23: Reigning NWSL champions Orlando Pride and soccer legend Marta and forward Barbra Banda travel to face NJ/NY Gotham FC and its USWNT stars – Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle, Tierna Davidson, and Emily Sonnett – in a matchup between the last two NWSL champions

Reigning NWSL champions Orlando Pride and soccer legend and forward travel to face NJ/NY Gotham FC and its USWNT stars – , , , and – in a matchup between the last two NWSL champions March 29: Orlando Pride make their second straight weekend appearance on an ESPN platform hosting San Diego Wave.

April-May : Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman – two of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s “Triple Espresso” face each other

April 13: Bay FC with 2019 FIFA World Cup champion Abby Dahlkemper and three-time Champions League winner Asisat Oshoala, host Chicago Red Stars, led by Mallory Swanson

May 10: World Cup champion and 2024 Olympics Gold medalist Swanson and the Red Stars host Trinity Rodman and Washington Spirit – a matchup between two of the high-scoring USWNT's "Triple Espresso" forwards

World Cup champion and 2024 Olympics Gold medalist and the Red Stars host and Washington Spirit – a matchup between two of the high-scoring USWNT’s “Triple Espresso” forwards May 11: Bay FC travel to Kansas City to face the Kansas City Current.

August-September : Back-to-back appearances on ABC and ESPN for Trinity Rodman and the 2024 NWSL championship finalists Washington Spirit

August 3: ABC presents Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC – a matchup between the USWNT's 2024 Paris Olympics Gold-winning teammates Rodman and Smith, the third member of the "Triple Espresso" trio

August 9: 2023 NWSL champions NJ/NY Gotham FC hosts Washington Spirit, led by Rodman

September 7: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC, led by Press and Leroux

September 14: Chicago Red Stars and Swanson host Smith and Portland Thorns FC on ESPN, completing a triad of matches between the USWNT's "Triple Espresso"

Chicago Red Stars and host and Portland Thorns FC on ESPN, completing a triad of matches between the USWNT’s “Triple Espresso” September 21: NJ/NY Gotham travels to San Jose, Calif., to face Bay FC.

October : World Cup champions and 2024 Paris Olympics Gold medalists to feature on ESPN platforms

October 5: Rodman and Washington Spirit host San Diego Wave

October 12: Press, Leroux, and Angel City FC host Houston Dash

, , and Angel City FC host Houston Dash October 19: Angel City FC hosts Smith and Portland Thorns FC.

November : Doubleheader finale closes out the regular season

November 2: On the final day of the regular season, ESPN platforms will carry two games with playoffs and seeding implications. The two to-be-determined (TBD) matches will air in the 3 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. windows.

