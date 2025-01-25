Australian Open 2025 Men’s Championship LIVE Sunday, January 26 at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 2 Alexander Zverev
The Australian Open Men’s Championship will be LIVE early Sunday morning, January 26, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.
The world’s top two players No.1 Jannik Sinner (ITA) and No. 2 Alexander Zverev (GER) will go head-to-head at Melbourne Park. World No. 1 and defending champion Sinner is looking for back-to-back Australian Open titles as No.2 Zverev, an Olympic Gold medalist, seeks to win his first major title.
The Championship will be preceded by a 30-minute preshow on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and ESPN+ at 3 a.m. ET.
Chris Fowler, Patrick McEnroe, and John McEnroe will call the match with James Blake courtside.
The Women’s Doubles Championship on ESPN+ begins at 11 p.m. ET and features No. 1 Katerina Siniakova (CZE) / Taylor Townsend (USA) vs. No. 3 Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) / Jelena Ostapenko (LAT).
The Men’s Championship encore presentation will air on ESPN2 Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to12:30 p.m. ET and again from 8 p.m. ET to 12 a.m. ET. A highlight show recapping the tournament and the Women’s and Men’s Championships will air on ABC from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.
The ESPN Commentator Team for the 2025 Australian Open
Top Row (L-R): Jason Goodall; Coco Vandeweghe; Chris Eubanks; James Blake; Kris Budden; Mike Monaco; Darren Cahill
Bottom Row (L-R): Pam Shriver; Chris Fowler; Mary Joe Fernández; Rennae Stubbs; John McEnroe; Chris McKendry; Caroline Wozniacki; Brad Gilbert; Patrick McEnroe
Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.
2025 AUSTRALIAN OPEN (all times ET)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Event/Format
|Sat, Jan 25
|11 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.
|ESPN+
|Women’s Doubles Championship
|
Sun, Jan 26
|3 a.m. — 3: 30 a.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Men’s Championship Pre-Show
|3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Men’s Championship
|3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes (Spanish)
|Men’s Championship Pre-Show
|3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
|Men’s Championship
|9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
|Men’s Championship
|4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|ABC
|Highlight show
|8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
|ESPN2 (Encore Presentation)
|Men’s Championship