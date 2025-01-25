Australian Open 2025 Men’s Championship LIVE Sunday, January 26 at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 2 Alexander Zverev

The Australian Open Men’s Championship will be LIVE early Sunday morning, January 26, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.

The world’s top two players No.1 Jannik Sinner (ITA) and No. 2 Alexander Zverev (GER) will go head-to-head at Melbourne Park. World No. 1 and defending champion Sinner is looking for back-to-back Australian Open titles as No.2 Zverev, an Olympic Gold medalist, seeks to win his first major title.

The Championship will be preceded by a 30-minute preshow on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and ESPN+ at 3 a.m. ET.

Chris Fowler, Patrick McEnroe, and John McEnroe will call the match with James Blake courtside.

The Women’s Doubles Championship on ESPN+ begins at 11 p.m. ET and features No. 1 Katerina Siniakova (CZE) / Taylor Townsend (USA) vs. No. 3 Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) / Jelena Ostapenko (LAT).

The Men’s Championship encore presentation will air on ESPN2 Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to12:30 p.m. ET and again from 8 p.m. ET to 12 a.m. ET. A highlight show recapping the tournament and the Women’s and Men’s Championships will air on ABC from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

The ESPN Commentator Team for the 2025 Australian Open

Top Row (L-R): Jason Goodall; Coco Vandeweghe; Chris Eubanks; James Blake; Kris Budden; Mike Monaco; Darren Cahill

Bottom Row (L-R): Pam Shriver; Chris Fowler; Mary Joe Fernández; Rennae Stubbs; John McEnroe; Chris McKendry; Caroline Wozniacki; Brad Gilbert; Patrick McEnroe

2025 AUSTRALIAN OPEN (all times ET)