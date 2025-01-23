Australian Open 2025 Men’s Semifinals LIVE Thursday Night on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ starting at 10:30 p.m. ET

No. 7 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 2 Alexander Zverev

No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 21 Ben Shelton

Mixed Doubles Championship Exclusively on ESPN+

The Australian Open Men’s Semifinals will be LIVE Thursday night on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. At 10:30 p.m. ET Novak Djokovic (SRB) takes on Alexander Zverev (GER) and at 3:30 a.m. ET (early Friday morning) Jannik Sinner (ITA) plays Ben Shelton (USA).

The Djokovic vs. Zverev match will be preceded at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ by a 30-minute pre-show.

1st Match: No.7 Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs. No.2 Alexander Zverev (GER). Ten time Australian Open champion, Djokovic enters his 12th Australian Open semifinal. Zverev, now the German with the most singles wins at the Australian Open in the Open era, reaches his ninth Grand Slam semifinal and his third Australian Open semifinal.

2nd Match: No.1 Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs. No. 21 Ben Shelton (USA). World No. 1 and last year’s Australian Open champion Sinner hopes for a back to back title in Melbourne as Shelton enters his second Grand Slam semifinal.

Chris Fowler and Patrick McEnroe will call the first match, and John McEnroe and Patrick McEnroe will call the second.

The Men’s Semifinals encore presentation will air on ESPN2 Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Other Action Thursday Night

ESPN+ will offer LIVE exclusive coverage of the Mixed Doubles Championship featuring all Australians for the first time in the Open era, Olivia Gadecki and John Peers vs. Kimbery Birrell and John-Patrick Smith starting at 8 p.m. ET. Live stream coverage of every match including doubles, juniors, legends, and wheelchair will continue from all remaining courts.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

The ESPN Commentator Team for the 2025 Australian Open

Top Row (L-R): Jason Goodall; Coco Vandeweghe; Chris Eubanks; James Blake; Kris Budden; Mike Monaco; Darren Cahill

Bottom Row (L-R): Pam Shriver; Chris Fowler; Mary Joe Fernández; Rennae Stubbs; John McEnroe; Chris McKendry; Caroline Wozniacki, Brad Gilbert; Patrick McEnroe

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

2025 AUSTRALIAN OPEN (all times ET)