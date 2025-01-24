Australian Open 2025 Women’s Championship LIVE Saturday, January 25 at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 19 Madison Keys

Men’s Doubles Championship and Women’s Doubles Championship

The Australian Open Women’s Championship will be LIVE early Saturday morning, January 25, at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 19 Madison Keys (USA)

World No. 1 and two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, last year’s U.S. Open winner, is aiming for her fourth Grand Slam title and third straight Australian Open win. She faces American Madison Keys, a former U.S. Open finalist, who is appearing in her first Australian Open final and second Grand Slam final, as she pursues her first major title.

The Championship will be preceded by a 30-minute preshow on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ at 3 a.m. ET.

Chris Fowler and Mary Joe Fernandez will call the match with Rennae Stubbs joining them courtside.

The Women’s Championship encore presentation will air on ESPN2 Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

Other Action

ESPN+ will stream LIVE exclusive coverage of the Men’s Doubles Championship starting at 5:30 a.m. ET featuring No. 3 Simone Bolelli (ITA) / Andrea Vavassori (ITA) vs. No. 6 Harri Heliovaara (FIN) / Henry Patten (GBR). The Women’s Doubles Championship on ESPN+ begins at 11 p.m. ET and features No. 1 Katerina Siniakova (CZE) / Taylor Townsend (USA) vs. No. 3 Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) / Jelena Ostapenko (LAT). Coverage of all remaining courts continues on ESPN+.

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus or on the ESPN App.

The ESPN Commentator Team for the 2025 Australian Open

Top Row (L-R): Jason Goodall; Coco Vandeweghe; Chris Eubanks; James Blake; Kris Budden; Mike Monaco; Darren Cahill

Bottom Row (L-R): Pam Shriver; Chris Fowler; Mary Joe Fernández; Rennae Stubbs; John McEnroe; Chris McKendry; Caroline Wozniacki; Brad Gilbert; Patrick McEnroe

2025 AUSTRALIAN OPEN (all times ET)