Debut of TGL presented by SoFi Attracts Average Audience of 919,000 on ESPN

The debut of TGL presented by SoFi, the new prime time golf league, drew an average audience of 919,000 on ESPN Tuesday night, with viewership averaging more than 1.0 million 9:15-10:15 p.m. ET, when The Bay was nearing its 9-2 victory. Bay was declared the winner of the match at 10:36 p.m. when it took a 7-1 lead after the 10th hole.

TGL, founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA TOUR. teed off with The Bay Golf Club (Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry) defeating the New York Golf Club (Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler) 9-2 in the 15-hole match.

The telecast of the debut match from the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., aired from 9-11:10 p.m. ET, peaking at 1.1 million viewers between 9:15-9:30 p.m. The full season of TGL matches will air and stream exclusively on ESPN platforms, including 15 regular season matches followed by playoffs. The season concludes March 24-25 with Finals.

The second match of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 14 (ESPN, 7 p.m.) will feature the TGL debut of Woods and his Jupiter Links team (Kevin Kisner, Max Homa and Tom Kim) vs. Los Angeles Golf Club (Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, and Justin Rose). The player lineups for the match will be announced on Friday.

