ESPN and PENN Entertainment Expand ESPN BET Sportsbook Brand
10 additional properties across Pennsylvania, Colorado, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, and West Virginia expected to be rebranded to “ESPN BET Sportsbook” in early 2025
ESPN and PENN Entertainment announced today that 10 additional retail sportsbooks at key PENN properties will be rebranded to “ESPN BET Sportsbook” in early 2025 (subject to all regulatory approvals), increasing the total number of ESPN BET branded sportsbooks at PENN properties to 19.
The new ESPN BET locations will serve customers across Pennsylvania, Colorado, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, and West Virginia under PENN’s popular Hollywood and Ameristar Casino brands.
The list of properties that will be rebranded as “ESPN BET Sportsbook” includes:
- Ameristar Casino Hotel Council Bluffs – Iowa
- Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course – Pennsylvania
- Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway – Ohio
- Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course – Ohio
- Hollywood Casino at The Meadows – Pennsylvania
- Hollywood Casino York – Pennsylvania
- Ameristar Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk – Colorado
- Hollywood Casino and Hotel Lawrenceburg – Indiana
- Ameristar Casino East Chicago – Indiana
- Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races – West Virginia
PENN’s existing ESPN BET retail locations span properties in Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, and Ohio.
ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN, combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN’s deep sportsbook operational expertise. ESPN BET is currently available for online sports betting in 19 states.