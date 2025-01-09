ESPN and PENN Entertainment Expand ESPN BET Sportsbook Brand

ESPN and PENN Entertainment announced today that 10 additional retail sportsbooks at key PENN properties will be rebranded to “ESPN BET Sportsbook” in early 2025 (subject to all regulatory approvals), increasing the total number of ESPN BET branded sportsbooks at PENN properties to 19.

The new ESPN BET locations will serve customers across Pennsylvania, Colorado, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, and West Virginia under PENN’s popular Hollywood and Ameristar Casino brands.

The list of properties that will be rebranded as “ESPN BET Sportsbook” includes:

Ameristar Casino Hotel Council Bluffs – Iowa

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course – Pennsylvania

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway – Ohio

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course – Ohio

Hollywood Casino at The Meadows – Pennsylvania

Hollywood Casino York – Pennsylvania

Ameristar Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk – Colorado

Hollywood Casino and Hotel Lawrenceburg – Indiana

Ameristar Casino East Chicago – Indiana

Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races – West Virginia

PENN’s existing ESPN BET retail locations span properties in Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, and Ohio.

ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN, combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN’s deep sportsbook operational expertise. ESPN BET is currently available for online sports betting in 19 states.