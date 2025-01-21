ESPN BET Now Live in Washington, D.C.

ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN, has launched in Washington D.C. via PENN Entertainment, Inc. (“PENN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PENN). ESPN BET is now live in 20 U.S. jurisdictions.

Fans in the District now have access to the state-of-the-art mobile and web betting platform, which offers a variety of markets across sports and leagues from around the world, along with daily odds boosts, profit boosts, featured parlays, live betting markets, custom offers, exclusive promotions and integrations with ESPN content and personalities.

“We’re thrilled to launch ESPN BET in our nation’s capital and expand our presence across the Washington metropolitan area,” said Aaron LaBerge, Chief Technology Officer, PENN Entertainment. “Along with our partner ESPN, we’re excited to introduce our deeply integrated media and betting experience and further engage with the D.C. area’s passionate sports community.”

ESPN BET offers a unique account linking feature that allows fans to link their ESPN BET and ESPN accounts to seamlessly track upcoming, live and settled bets within the ESPN app and on ESPN.com. Account linking can be accessed either via a prompt within the ESPN BET app or by visiting settings within the latest versions of the ESPN BET or ESPN apps or ESPN.com.

PENN secured market access in Washington, D.C. through a deal with Monumental Sports & Entertainment. The deal also designates ESPN BET as a proud sports betting partner of Monumental and its teams, the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics.

ESPN BET is available for mobile wagering on iOS and Android, and via web at www.ESPNBET.com.

PENN and ESPN are committed to providing a safe environment for all customers to enjoy gaming responsibly. ESPN BET offers comprehensive Responsible Gaming tools and resources, including limits on time, deposits, and wagering amounts. To learn more, visit espnbet.com/rg.

Must Be 21+. Gambling problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.